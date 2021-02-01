 

Ampol Resets SAP Strategy and Switches to Rimini Street Support for its SAP Software

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.02.2021, 22:00  |  27   |   |   

Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a global provider of enterprise software products and services, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software products and a Salesforce partner, today announced that Ampol Limited, Australia’s leading transport fuels provider, has switched to Rimini Street Support for its SAP ECC 6.0 and Business Objects applications, as well as its SAP HANA Database software. As a result, the company reduced its annual support fees and is saving additional costs by deferring an expensive and disruptive migration to SAP S/4HANA.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210201005001/en/

Ampol Resets SAP Strategy and Switches to Rimini Street Support for its SAP Software (Photo: Business Wire)

Ampol Resets SAP Strategy and Switches to Rimini Street Support for its SAP Software (Photo: Business Wire)

Resetting the Agenda with Rimini Street Third-Party Support

Ampol Limited manages Australia’s largest petrol and convenience network, as well as refining, importing and marketing fuels and lubricants. With a history spanning over 120 years, it has grown to be the largest transport fuels company listed on the Australian Securities Exchange. The company’s robust supply chain is underpinned by its market-leading infrastructure which includes 19 terminals, five major pipelines, 89 depots, approximately 800 owned and operated retail sites and 1,900 branded sites.

For the past 20 years, Ampol has relied on its robust SAP platform which is a key enabler of its business and operations. Ampol has decided to partner with Rimini Street to maintain its current SAP platforms, while also supporting their complex operations across their supply chain.

“We needed to look at ways to be more efficient and effective with our costs and technology in the current economic environment,” said Alisa Cooper, IT director, Ampol. “The transition to Rimini Street has enabled us to reallocate investment in accelerating business value and innovate around the edges of our SAP platform.”

Ampol benefits from Rimini Street’s premium-level enterprise software support model, including its industry-leading Service Level Agreement (SLA) of 10-minute response times for all critical Priority 1 cases. Rimini Street’s clients are also assigned a Primary Support Engineer (PSE), backed by a team of functional and technical experts, who have an average of more than 15 years’ experience in the client’s software system.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ampol Resets SAP Strategy and Switches to Rimini Street Support for its SAP Software Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a global provider of enterprise software products and services, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software products and a Salesforce partner, today announced that Ampol Limited, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Microvast, a Leading Innovator of EV Battery Technologies, to List on Nasdaq Through Merger with ...
Virgin Galactic Flight Test Program Update
Gilead Sciences and Gritstone Announce Collaboration Utilizing Gritstone’s Vaccine Platform ...
Illumina and Sequoia Capital China Partner to Launch Genomics Incubator in China
ExOne Adds TCL Hofmann to Sales Network, Strengthening Outreach in Key Asian Markets
XPeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for January 2021
American Express Introduces New Limited-Time Offers for U.S. Consumer and Business Delta SkyMiles, ...
Sesen Bio Announces Successful Application Orientation Meeting (AOM) with the FDA for Vicineum
Diversified Healthcare Trust Provides Business Updates and Announces Amendments to Credit ...
SunOpta Advances Strategic Plan With Two New Initiatives
Titel
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Faraday Future to List on NASDAQ Through Merger With Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. With ...
Square to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
IBM Board Approves Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend
Palantir Technologies and Rio Tinto Sign Multi-Year Enterprise Partnership
FREYR, a Developer of Clean, Next-Generation Battery Cells, to List on NYSE Through a Business ...
Titel
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15:00 Uhr
Rimini Street to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on March 3, 2021
29.01.21
83 % der Lizenznehmer von Oracle Database bezeichnen die Kosten für den Herstellersupport als übermäßig oder zu hoch; aufwändige Updates und schlechter Herstellersupport gehören laut Umfrage zu den größten Herausforderungen
28.01.21
83% of Oracle Database Licensees Cite Vendor Support Costs as Excessive or Too Much; Burdensome Updates and Poor Vendor Support Among Top Challenges in Survey
23.01.21
Nottinghamshire County Council verlängert Support-Vertrag mit Rimini Street für seine unternehmenskritischen SAP-Anwendungen
21.01.21
Nottinghamshire County Council Renews Support Agreement With Rimini Street for Its Mission-Critical SAP Applications
15.01.21
Rimini Street ernennt drei neue regionale GMs für Nordamerika und einen neuen SVP für Global Operations
15.01.21
Rimini Street to Participate at the A.G.P. Virtual Emerging Growth Technology Conference on February 4, 2021
14.01.21
Rimini Street Appoints Three New Regional GMs of North America and New SVP of Global Operations
12.01.21
Homeplus Co. wechselt für seine Oracle-Anwendungen und Database-Software zum Support von Rimini Street
11.01.21
Homeplus Co. Switches to Rimini Street Support for its Oracle Applications and Database Software