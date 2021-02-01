IBEX Limited to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on February 18, 2021 Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.) | 01.02.2021, 22:05 | 20 | 0 | 0 01.02.2021, 22:05 | IBEX Limited (“ibex”) (Nasdaq: IBEX), a leading global provider of outsourced CX solutions, today announced that it will report second quarter 2021 financial results after the market close on Thursday, February 18, 2021. Management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the Company's financial results, recent developments and business outlook at 4:30 p.m. ET. What: ibex Limited Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results When: Thursday, February 18, 2021 Time: 4:30 p.m. ET Live Call: US/Canada Toll-Free: (833) 614-1408 International: (914) 987-7129 Conference ID: 6963453 Replay: US/Canada Toll-Free: (855) 859-2056 International: (404) 537-3406 Conference ID: 6963453 (Available approximately two hours after the completion of the live call until 11:59 p.m. ET on February 25, 2021) Webcast: https://investors.ibex.co/ About ibex ibex helps the world’s preeminent brands more effectively engage their customers with services ranging from customer acquisition and service, technical support, inbound/outbound sales, business intelligence and analytics, digital demand generation, and CX surveys and feedback analytics. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210201005047/en/



