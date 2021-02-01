 

Intersect ENT to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

01.02.2021, 22:05  |  13   |   |   

Intersect ENT, Inc. (Nasdaq: XENT), a global ear, nose and throat (“ENT”) medical technology leader dedicated to transforming patient care, today announced that Tom West, President & Chief Executive Officer, and Randy Meier, Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

  • BTIG Virtual MedTech, Digital Health, Life Science & Diagnostic Tools Conference
     Fireside Chat: Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. ET / 8:30 a.m. PT.
  • SVB Leerink Virtual 10th Annual Global Healthcare Conference
     Fireside Chat: Friday, February 26, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. ET / 10:00 a.m. PT.

A live webcast of the fireside chats can be accessed by visiting the “Investor Relations” page of the Company’s website at www.intersectENT.com. A replay will be available on the Company’s website following the event.

About Intersect ENT

Intersect ENT is a global ear, nose and throat medical technology leader dedicated to transforming patient care. The Company’s steroid releasing implants are designed to provide mechanical spacing and deliver targeted therapy to the site of disease. In addition, Intersect ENT is continuing to expand its portfolio of products based on the Company’s unique localized steroid releasing technology and is committed to broadening patient access to less invasive and more cost-effective care. In October 2020, Intersect ENT acquired Fiagon AG Medical Technologies, a global leader in electromagnetic surgical navigation solutions with an expansive portfolio of ENT product offerings, including the VENSURE sinus dilation balloon, that complement the Company’s PROPEL and SINUVA sinus implants and extend its geographic reach.

For additional information on the Company or the products including risks and benefits please visit www.IntersectENT.com. For more information about PROPEL (mometasone furoate) sinus implants and SINUVA (mometasone furoate) sinus implant, please visit www.PROPELOPENS.com and www.SINUVA.com.

Intersect ENT, PROPEL and SINUVA are registered trademarks of Intersect ENT, Inc.



Wertpapier


