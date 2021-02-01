 

BlackRock Completes Acquisition of Aperio

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.02.2021, 22:00  |  26   |   |   

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK) has completed the acquisition of Aperio, a pioneer in customizing tax-optimized index equity separately managed accounts (SMAs), from Golden Gate Capital and Aperio employees. The combination expands the breadth of BlackRock’s personalization capabilities via tax-managed strategies across factors, broad market indexing, and investor ESG preferences.

“Completion of the Aperio transaction accelerates BlackRock’s ambition to lead the industry from ‘one size fits all’ to ‘one size fits one’ – a portfolio that is hyper-personalized to reflect an investor’s unique risk, tax, and personal values preferences,” said Martin Small, head of BlackRock’s U.S. Wealth Advisory business. “We are excited to welcome the talented Aperio team to BlackRock.”

“Working with BlackRock, we will be able to enhance Aperio’s bespoke problem-solving capabilities for our current clients and expand our reach across wealth managers serving ultra-high net worth families and institutions,” said Aperio Co-heads, Liz Michaels and Ran Leshem. “We look forward to Aperio’s next chapter as part of BlackRock.”

About BlackRock

BlackRock’s purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, we help millions of people build savings that serve them throughout their lives by making investing easier and more affordable. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit www.blackrock.com/corporate | Twitter: @blackrock | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/blackrock

About Aperio

Aperio Group LLC is based in Sausalito, California. Its mission is to reconfigure wealth management by embracing the unique needs of each investor, including the impact s/he may want to have on the world while incorporating the impact of taxes so much of the investment industry would prefer to ignore. Aperio is a pioneer in custom index equity portfolios delivering tax optimization, targeted risk factors or ESG (environmental, social, and governance) values and shareholder engagement. As an investment manager, Aperio provides high-touch client service to both taxable and tax-exempt investors across a broad range of US and international strategies. For additional information on Aperio, please visit www.Aperiogroup.com | Blog: https://www.Aperiogroup.com/blogs | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/Aperio-group-llc



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

BlackRock Completes Acquisition of Aperio BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK) has completed the acquisition of Aperio, a pioneer in customizing tax-optimized index equity separately managed accounts (SMAs), from Golden Gate Capital and Aperio employees. The combination expands the breadth of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Microvast, a Leading Innovator of EV Battery Technologies, to List on Nasdaq Through Merger with ...
Virgin Galactic Flight Test Program Update
Gilead Sciences and Gritstone Announce Collaboration Utilizing Gritstone’s Vaccine Platform ...
Illumina and Sequoia Capital China Partner to Launch Genomics Incubator in China
XPeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for January 2021
ExOne Adds TCL Hofmann to Sales Network, Strengthening Outreach in Key Asian Markets
American Express Introduces New Limited-Time Offers for U.S. Consumer and Business Delta SkyMiles, ...
Sesen Bio Announces Successful Application Orientation Meeting (AOM) with the FDA for Vicineum
Diversified Healthcare Trust Provides Business Updates and Announces Amendments to Credit ...
SunOpta Advances Strategic Plan With Two New Initiatives
Titel
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Faraday Future to List on NASDAQ Through Merger With Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. With ...
Square to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
IBM Board Approves Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend
Palantir Technologies and Rio Tinto Sign Multi-Year Enterprise Partnership
FREYR, a Developer of Clean, Next-Generation Battery Cells, to List on NYSE Through a Business ...
Titel
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
30.01.21
Plug Power: Warum der Einstieg von Blackrock kein Vertrauensbeweis ist
27.01.21
BlackRock Canada Updates the Risk Rating for the Dynamic Active Preferred Shares ETF
26.01.21
Blackrock-Chef mahnt Konzernbosse zu mehr Einsatz für Klimaschutz
26.01.21
BlackRock-Aktie: Ein Kauf-Kandidat für Warren Buffett?
24.01.21
Diese Aktie hat die Dividende gerade um 14 % erhöht: Jetzt ein Kauf?
24.01.21
Fällt Bitcoin jetzt auf 0 Euro?
21.01.21
BlackRock Declares Quarterly Dividend of $4.13 on Common Stock
18.01.21
Deutsche Bank, SAP, SNP Schneider, Xiaomi, BlackRock, Tesla, JPMorgan
15.01.21
BlackRock Canada Announces January Cash Distributions for the iShares ETFs
15.01.21
BlackRock stärkt zukunftsorientierte Nachhaltigkeitsanalyse- und Berichtsfunktionen von Aladdin durch strategische Partnerschaft mit Clarity AI

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
14.01.21
12
Klimaschutz-Wende beim Finanzgiganten?: BlackRock-Manager hören auf Greta: Nachhaltigkeit wird Inves