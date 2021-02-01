 

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Announces the Income Tax Treatment of its 2020 Distributions

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.02.2021, 22:10  |  61   |   |   

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE: EARN) (the "Company") today announced the federal income tax treatment of the distributions deemed paid in 2020 on the Company's common shares. This information is being provided to assist shareholders with tax reporting requirements related to distributions by the Company.

Shareholders should review their Forms 1099 as well as other 2020 tax statements that they will receive from their brokerage firms or other institutions to ensure that the statements agree with the information provided below. Additionally, shareholders are encouraged to consult with their own professional tax advisors with respect to their individual tax consequences.

According to the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended, if a Real Estate Investment Trust (“REIT”) declares dividends in the last three months of a calendar year, with a record date in that calendar year, but which are payable in the first month of the following calendar year, such dividends are deemed paid for the recipient’s tax and Form 1099 reporting purposes on the record date and not on the payable date, to the extent the REIT has any remaining undistributed earnings and profits (as computed for federal income tax purposes) as of the last day of that calendar year. EARN declared a dividend in December 2020 (the “Fourth Quarter 2020 Dividend”) that was paid in January 2021. Since EARN did have remaining undistributed earnings and profits (as computed for income tax purposes) as of the last day of 2020, a portion of the Fourth Quarter 2020 Dividend is deemed to have been paid and taxable to shareholders in 2020, and the remainder of this dividend is deemed to have been paid and taxable to shareholders in 2021. Similarly, EARN declared a dividend in December 2019 (the “Fourth Quarter 2019 Dividend”) that was paid in January 2020. While a portion of the Fourth Quarter 2019 Dividend consisted of earnings and profits earned in 2019, the remainder of this dividend is deemed to have been paid and taxable to shareholders in 2020.

During calendar year 2020, the Company paid total distributions of $1.1200 per share, of which $0.0476 represented the Fourth Quarter 2019 Dividend and was reported to shareholders in 2019, $0.4531 will be treated as Ordinary Dividends for tax year 2020, and $0.6193 will be treated as Capital Gain Distributions for tax year 2020. The Fourth Quarter 2020 Dividend of $0.28 per share will be a split-year distribution, with $0.0833 taxable to shareholders in 2020 (of which $0.0481 will be treated as a Capital Gain Distribution), and with the remaining $0.1967 reportable to shareholders in 2021. The Federal income tax classification of the distributions taxable in 2020, as they are expected to be reported on Form 1099-DIV, is set forth in the following table:

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Announces the Income Tax Treatment of its 2020 Distributions Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE: EARN) (the "Company") today announced the federal income tax treatment of the distributions deemed paid in 2020 on the Company's common shares. This information is being provided to assist shareholders with …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Microvast, a Leading Innovator of EV Battery Technologies, to List on Nasdaq Through Merger with ...
Virgin Galactic Flight Test Program Update
Gilead Sciences and Gritstone Announce Collaboration Utilizing Gritstone’s Vaccine Platform ...
Illumina and Sequoia Capital China Partner to Launch Genomics Incubator in China
XPeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for January 2021
ExOne Adds TCL Hofmann to Sales Network, Strengthening Outreach in Key Asian Markets
American Express Introduces New Limited-Time Offers for U.S. Consumer and Business Delta SkyMiles, ...
Sesen Bio Announces Successful Application Orientation Meeting (AOM) with the FDA for Vicineum
Diversified Healthcare Trust Provides Business Updates and Announces Amendments to Credit ...
SunOpta Advances Strategic Plan With Two New Initiatives
Titel
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Faraday Future to List on NASDAQ Through Merger With Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. With ...
Square to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
IBM Board Approves Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend
Palantir Technologies and Rio Tinto Sign Multi-Year Enterprise Partnership
FREYR, a Developer of Clean, Next-Generation Battery Cells, to List on NYSE Through a Business ...
Titel
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
28.01.21
Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Announces Appointment of New Chairman