Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Announces the Income Tax Treatment of its 2020 Distributions

Shareholders should review their Forms 1099 as well as other 2020 tax statements that they will receive from their brokerage firms or other institutions to ensure that the statements agree with the information provided below. Additionally, shareholders are encouraged to consult with their own professional tax advisors with respect to their individual tax consequences.

According to the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended, if a Real Estate Investment Trust (“REIT”) declares dividends in the last three months of a calendar year, with a record date in that calendar year, but which are payable in the first month of the following calendar year, such dividends are deemed paid for the recipient’s tax and Form 1099 reporting purposes on the record date and not on the payable date, to the extent the REIT has any remaining undistributed earnings and profits (as computed for federal income tax purposes) as of the last day of that calendar year. EARN declared a dividend in December 2020 (the “Fourth Quarter 2020 Dividend”) that was paid in January 2021. Since EARN did have remaining undistributed earnings and profits (as computed for income tax purposes) as of the last day of 2020, a portion of the Fourth Quarter 2020 Dividend is deemed to have been paid and taxable to shareholders in 2020, and the remainder of this dividend is deemed to have been paid and taxable to shareholders in 2021. Similarly, EARN declared a dividend in December 2019 (the “Fourth Quarter 2019 Dividend”) that was paid in January 2020. While a portion of the Fourth Quarter 2019 Dividend consisted of earnings and profits earned in 2019, the remainder of this dividend is deemed to have been paid and taxable to shareholders in 2020.

During calendar year 2020, the Company paid total distributions of $1.1200 per share, of which $0.0476 represented the Fourth Quarter 2019 Dividend and was reported to shareholders in 2019, $0.4531 will be treated as Ordinary Dividends for tax year 2020, and $0.6193 will be treated as Capital Gain Distributions for tax year 2020. The Fourth Quarter 2020 Dividend of $0.28 per share will be a split-year distribution, with $0.0833 taxable to shareholders in 2020 (of which $0.0481 will be treated as a Capital Gain Distribution), and with the remaining $0.1967 reportable to shareholders in 2021. The Federal income tax classification of the distributions taxable in 2020, as they are expected to be reported on Form 1099-DIV, is set forth in the following table: