Vertex Reports Full-Year and Fourth-Quarter 2020 Financial Results

"Our achievements in 2020 were marked by a significant increase in the number of people treated with the triple combination in the U.S. and the EU. It was also a year marked by meaningful pipeline advancement. We now have clinical programs in seven disease areas, spanning multiple modalities including small molecules for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency and APOL1-mediated kidney diseases, gene editing for sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia, and cell therapy for type 1 diabetes,” said Reshma Kewalramani, M.D., Chief Executive Officer and President of Vertex. "As we enter 2021, we look forward to treating more CF patients and reaching important R&D milestones in multiple additional diseases which will fuel our growth this year and for many years to come."

Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Highlights

Three Months Ended December 31, % Twelve Months Ended December 31, % 2020 2019 Change 2020 2019 Change (in millions, except per share amounts) GAAP Product revenues, net $ 1,627 $ 1,413 15 % $ 6,203 $ 4,161 49 % Non-GAAP Product revenues, net (1) $ 1,627 $ 1,257 29 % $ 6,203 $ 4,005 55 % GAAP Operating income $ 746 $ 551 35 % $ 2,856 $ 1,198 139 % Non-GAAP Operating income $ 887 $ 593 50 % $ 3,491 $ 1,786 95 % GAAP Net income $ 604 $ 583 4 % $ 2,712 $ 1,177 130 % Non-GAAP Net income $ 661 $ 444 49 % $ 2,719 $ 1,389 96 % GAAP Net income per share - diluted $ 2.30 $ 2.23 3 % $ 10.29 $ 4.51 128 % Non-GAAP Net income per share - diluted $ 2.51 $ 1.70 48 % $ 10.32 $ 5.33 94 %

Full-Year 2020 Results

Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020 2019 (in millions) GAAP Product revenues, net $ 6,203 $ 4,161 Non-GAAP Product revenues, net (1) $ 6,203 $ 4,005 TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO $ 3,864 $ 420 SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI $ 629 $ 1,418 ORKAMBI $ 908 $ 1,176 KALYDECO $ 803 $ 991

GAAP and Non-GAAP product revenues increased 49% and 55%, respectively, compared to 2019, primarily driven by the uptake of TRIKAFTA in the U.S., KAFTRIO in Europe and our other medicines outside the U.S. following the completion of several significant reimbursement agreements. Net product revenues in 2020 were $4.8 billion in the U.S. and $1.4 billion outside the U.S.

GAAP and Non-GAAP net income increased compared to 2019, largely driven by strong growth in product revenues.

Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities as of December 31, 2020 were $6.7 billion, an increase of approximately $2.9 billion compared to $3.8 billion as of December 31, 2019 driven by strong revenue and profitability.

Full-Year 2020 Expenses

Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020 2019 (in millions) Combined GAAP R&D and SG&A expenses $ 2,600 $ 2,413 Combined Non-GAAP R&D and SG&A expenses $ 1,981 $ 1,694 GAAP R&D expense $ 1,830 $ 1,755 Non-GAAP R&D expense $ 1,372 $ 1,171 GAAP SG&A expense $ 770 $ 658 Non-GAAP SG&A expense $ 609 $ 523 GAAP income taxes $ 405 $ 218 Non-GAAP income taxes $ 721 $ 397 GAAP effective tax rate 13 % 16 % Non-GAAP effective tax rate (2) 21 % 22 %

Combined GAAP and Non-GAAP R&D and SG&A expenses increased compared to 2019, primarily due to the incremental investment to support the global use of Vertex's medicines and the expansion of Vertex's pipeline in CF and other disease areas.

GAAP and Non-GAAP income taxes increased compared to 2019 primarily due to Vertex's increased operating income. Refer to the "Supplemental Income Tax Information" section for discussion of the cash versus non-cash components of Vertex's provision for income taxes.

Fourth-Quarter 2020 Results

Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 2019 (in millions) GAAP Product revenues, net $ 1,627 $ 1,413 Non-GAAP Product revenues, net (1) $ 1,627 $ 1,257 TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO $ 1,091 $ 420 SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI $ 128 $ 332 ORKAMBI $ 215 $ 270 KALYDECO $ 193 $ 236

GAAP and Non-GAAP product revenues increased 15% and 29%, respectively, compared to the fourth quarter of 2019, primarily driven by the uptake of TRIKAFTA in the U.S., KAFTRIO in Europe and our other medicines outside the U.S. following the completion of several significant reimbursement agreements.

GAAP and non-GAAP net income increased compared to the fourth quarter of 2019, largely driven by strong growth in total product revenues.

Fourth-Quarter 2020 Expenses

Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 2019 (in millions) Combined GAAP R&D and SG&A expenses $ 678 $ 675 Combined Non-GAAP R&D and SG&A expenses $ 539 $ 496 GAAP R&D expense $ 467 $ 480 Non-GAAP R&D expense $ 364 $ 337 GAAP SG&A expense $ 212 $ 195 Non-GAAP SG&A expense $ 175 $ 159 GAAP income taxes $ 284 $ 94 Non-GAAP income taxes $ 198 $ 145 GAAP effective tax rate 32 % 14 % Non-GAAP effective tax rate (2) 23 % 25 %

Combined GAAP R&D and SG&A expenses were similar to the fourth quarter of 2019.

Combined Non-GAAP R&D and SG&A expenses increased compared to the fourth quarter of 2019, primarily due to the incremental investment to support the global use of Vertex's medicines and the expansion of Vertex's pipeline in CF and other disease areas.

GAAP and Non-GAAP income taxes increased compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 primarily due to Vertex's increased operating income. Refer to the "Supplemental Income Tax Information" section for discussion of the cash versus non-cash components of Vertex's provision for income taxes.

Full-Year 2021 Financial Guidance

Vertex today provided its full-year 2021 financial guidance. Product revenue guidance is primarily based on:

The continued strong performance of TRIKAFTA in the U.S. and KAFTRIO in certain European countries

The launch of medicines in the U.S. for rare mutations following approval in December 2020 and the approval of TRIKAFTA for children with CF ages 6-11 in the U.S. expected mid-year

Countries where patients currently have access or reimbursement

Vertex's guidance is summarized below:

FY 2021 Product revenues $6.7 to 6.9 billion Combined GAAP R&D and SG&A expenses (3) $2.9 to 3.05 billion Combined Non-GAAP R&D and SG&A expenses (3) $2.25 to 2.3 billion Non-GAAP effective tax rate 21% to 22%

Key Business Highlights

Cystic Fibrosis (CF) R&D pipeline

Vertex expects to increase the number of CF patients eligible to take our medicines and thereby continue to grow our CF business. Important progress has been made in increasing the number of eligible patients and expanding approval and access for our medicines to additional geographies and age groups.

TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO (elexacaftor, tezacaftor and ivacaftor)

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) expanded the eligibility for TRIKAFTA to include people with CF ages 12 and older with certain mutations that are responsive to TRIKAFTA based on in vitro data. SYMDEKO and KALYDECO also received approvals to include additional responsive mutations in people with CF ages 6 and older and ages 4 months and older, respectively.

data. SYMDEKO and KALYDECO also received approvals to include additional responsive mutations in people with CF ages 6 and older and ages 4 months and older, respectively. Swissmedic, the Swiss Agency for Therapeutic Products, granted marketing authorization and a reimbursement agreement was reached for TRIKAFTA in Switzerland in people with CF ages 12 and older with two F508del mutations or one F508del mutation and one minimal function mutation.

mutations or one mutation and one minimal function mutation. The U.S. FDA accepted a supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for TRIKAFTA for the treatment of children with CF ages 6 to 11 who have at least one F508del mutation or have certain mutations that are responsive to TRIKAFTA based on in vitro data. The FDA granted Priority Review of the sNDA and assigned a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target action date of June 8, 2021.

mutation or have certain mutations that are responsive to TRIKAFTA based on data. The FDA granted Priority Review of the sNDA and assigned a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target action date of June 8, 2021. Health Canada accepted a New Drug Submission for Priority Review for TRIKAFTA for the treatment of people with CF ages 12 years and older.

SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI (tezacaftor and ivacaftor)

The European Commission (EC) granted approval of the label extension for SYMKEVI to include people with CF ages 6 years and older with two copies of the F508del mutation or one copy of the F508del mutation and certain residual function mutations.

KALYDECO (ivacaftor)

The EC granted approval of the label extension for KALYDECO to include the treatment of infants with CF ages 4 months and older who have R117H or certain gating mutations.

R&D pipeline outside of CF

Vertex continues to progress a broad pipeline of potentially transformative small molecule, cell and genetic therapies aimed at serious diseases. Recent and anticipated progress for key pipeline programs is noted below:

Beta Thalassemia and Sickle Cell Disease

Vertex and its partner CRISPR Therapeutics are evaluating the use of an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for the treatment of transfusion-dependent beta thalassemia (TDT) and sickle cell disease (SCD). This approach aims to edit a person’s hematopoietic stem cells to produce fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells, which has the potential to reduce or eliminate symptoms associated with disease.

CRISPR gene-edited therapy for the treatment of transfusion-dependent beta thalassemia (TDT) and sickle cell disease (SCD). This approach aims to edit a person’s hematopoietic stem cells to produce fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells, which has the potential to reduce or eliminate symptoms associated with disease. Enrollment and dosing are ongoing in the clinical studies for CTX001. More than 20 patients have been dosed with CTX001 across both studies to date. Completion of enrollment in both studies is expected in 2021.

Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) Deficiency

Vertex is evaluating multiple compounds with the potential to correct the misfolding of Z-AAT protein in the liver, in order to increase the levels of functional AAT in the blood. Misfolded Z-AAT protein is the root cause of AAT deficiency.

Enrollment is ongoing in a Phase 2 proof-of-concept study for the Z-AAT corrector, VX-864. Data from this study is expected in the first half of 2021.

APOL1-mediated Kidney Diseases

Vertex is evaluating the potential for inhibitors of APOL1 function to reduce proteinuria in people with serious kidney diseases, including focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS).

Enrollment is ongoing in a Phase 2 proof-of-concept study designed to evaluate the reduction in proteinuria in people with APOL1-mediated FSGS after treatment with VX-147. Data from this study is expected in 2021.

Type 1 Diabetes (T1D)

Vertex is developing a cell therapy designed to replace insulin-producing islet cells in people with T1D. Two opportunities exist for the transplant of these functional islets into patients: 1) transplantation of islet cells alone, using immunosuppression to protect the implanted cells and 2) implantation of the islet cells inside a novel immunoprotective device.

The U.S. FDA cleared the Investigational New Drug Application (IND) for VX-880, the islet cells alone program. Vertex expects to initiate a Phase 1/2 clinical trial in the first half of 2021.

Investments in External Innovation

Skyhawk Therapeutics and Vertex established a strategic collaboration to discover and develop novel small molecules that modulate RNA splicing for the treatment of serious diseases.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In this press release, Vertex's financial results and financial guidance are provided in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (GAAP) and using certain non-GAAP financial measures. In particular, non-GAAP financial results and guidance exclude from Vertex's pre-tax income (i) stock-based compensation expense, (ii) an adjustment to product revenues and related cost of sales to reflect the conclusion of the early access program for ORKAMBI in France in the fourth quarter of 2019, (iii) revenues and expenses related to collaboration agreements, (iv) gains or losses related to the fair value of the company's strategic investments, (v) increases or decreases in the fair value of contingent consideration, (vi) acquisition-related costs and (vii) other adjustments. The company's non-GAAP financial results also exclude from its provision for income taxes the estimated tax impact related to its non-GAAP adjustments to pre-tax income described above and certain discrete items. These results should not be viewed as a substitute for the company’s GAAP results and are provided as a complement to results provided in accordance with GAAP. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures help indicate underlying trends in the company's business, are important in comparing current results with prior period results and provide additional information regarding the company's financial position that the company believes is helpful to an understanding of its ongoing business. Management also uses these non-GAAP financial measures to establish budgets and operational goals that are communicated internally and externally, to manage the company's business and to evaluate its performance. The company adjusts, where appropriate, for both revenues and expenses in order to reflect the company's operations. The company’s calculation of non-GAAP financial measures likely differs from the calculations used by other companies. A reconciliation of the GAAP financial results to non-GAAP financial results is included in the attached financial information.

The company provides guidance regarding combined R&D and SG&A expenses and effective tax rate on a non-GAAP basis. The guidance regarding combined GAAP R&D and SG&A expenses does not include estimates associated with any potential future business development activities. The company does not provide a GAAP effective tax rate because it is unable to forecast with reasonable certainty the impact of excess tax benefits related to stock-based compensation and the possibility of certain discrete items, which could be material.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated Fourth-Quarter Results Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenues: Product revenues, net $ 1,626,920 $ 1,413,265 $ 6,202,783 $ 4,160,726 Collaboration and royalty revenues 900 — 2,900 2,095 Total revenues 1,627,820 1,413,265 6,205,683 4,162,821 Costs and expenses: Cost of sales 203,101 185,012 736,300 547,758 Research and development expenses 466,584 480,011 1,829,537 1,754,540 Sales, general and administrative expenses 211,843 195,277 770,456 658,498 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 500 1,500 13,100 4,459 Total costs and expenses 882,028 861,800 3,349,393 2,965,255 Income from operations 745,792 551,465 2,856,290 1,197,566 Interest income 2,320 12,359 22,239 63,678 Interest expense (16,288 ) (14,249 ) (58,151 ) (58,502 ) Other income, net (4) 156,799 127,375 296,420 192,177 Income before provision for income taxes 888,623 676,950 3,116,798 1,394,919 Provision for income taxes 284,433 93,716 405,151 218,109 Net income $ 604,190 $ 583,234 $ 2,711,647 $ 1,176,810 Net income per common share: Basic $ 2.32 $ 2.26 $ 10.44 $ 4.58 Diluted $ 2.30 $ 2.23 $ 10.29 $ 4.51 Shares used in per share calculations: Basic 260,038 258,003 259,841 256,728 Diluted 263,106 262,108 263,396 260,673

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Net Income Fourth-Quarter Results (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 GAAP net income $ 604,190 $ 583,234 $ 2,711,647 $ 1,176,810 Stock-based compensation expense 97,027 91,591 429,461 360,489 ORKAMBI Adjustment (1) — (140,854 ) — (140,854 ) Increase in fair value of strategic investments (4) (171,071 ) (128,734 ) (311,937 ) (197,596 ) Increase in fair value of contingent consideration (5) 500 1,500 13,100 4,459 Collaborative revenues and expenses (6) 40,400 56,057 181,700 318,343 Acquisition-related costs (7) 2,820 33,181 10,682 45,871 Total non-GAAP adjustments to pre-tax income (30,324 ) (87,259 ) 323,006 390,712 Tax adjustments (2) 86,728 (51,627 ) (315,455 ) (178,578 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 660,594 $ 444,348 $ 2,719,198 $ 1,388,944 Net income per diluted common share: GAAP $ 2.30 $ 2.23 $ 10.29 $ 4.51 Non-GAAP $ 2.51 $ 1.70 $ 10.32 $ 5.33 Shares used in diluted per share calculations: GAAP and Non-GAAP 263,106 262,108 263,396 260,673

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Revenues and Expenses Fourth-Quarter Results (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 GAAP total revenues $ 1,627,820 $ 1,413,265 $ 6,205,683 $ 4,162,821 ORKAMBI Adjustment (1) — (155,773 ) — (155,773 ) Collaborative revenues (900 ) — (2,900 ) (158 ) Non-GAAP total revenues $ 1,626,920 $ 1,257,492 $ 6,202,783 $ 4,006,890 Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 GAAP cost of sales $ 203,101 $ 185,012 $ 736,300 $ 547,758 ORKAMBI Adjustment (1) — (14,919 ) — (14,919 ) Stock-based compensation expense (1,581 ) (1,397 ) (5,579 ) (5,575 ) Non-GAAP cost of sales $ 201,520 $ 168,696 $ 730,721 $ 527,264 GAAP research and development expenses $ 466,584 $ 480,011 $ 1,829,537 $ 1,754,540 Stock-based compensation expense (58,958 ) (56,707 ) (262,690 ) (224,558 ) Collaborative expenses (6) (41,300 ) (56,057 ) (184,600 ) (318,501 ) Acquisition-related costs (7) (2,820 ) (30,461 ) (10,229 ) (40,583 ) Non-GAAP research and development expenses $ 363,506 $ 336,786 $ 1,372,018 $ 1,170,898 GAAP sales, general and administrative expenses $ 211,843 $ 195,277 $ 770,456 $ 658,498 Stock-based compensation expense (36,488 ) (33,487 ) (161,192 ) (130,356 ) Acquisition-related costs (7) — (2,720 ) (453 ) (5,288 ) Non-GAAP sales, general and administrative expenses $ 175,355 $ 159,070 $ 608,811 $ 522,854 Combined non-GAAP R&D and SG&A expenses $ 538,861 $ 495,856 $ 1,980,829 $ 1,693,752 Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 GAAP other income, net $ 156,799 $ 127,375 $ 296,420 $ 192,177 Increase in fair value of strategic investments (4) (171,071 ) (128,734 ) (311,937 ) (197,596 ) Non-GAAP other expense, net $ (14,272 ) $ (1,359 ) $ (15,517 ) $ (5,419 ) GAAP provision for income taxes $ 284,433 $ 93,716 $ 405,151 $ 218,109 Tax adjustments (2) (86,728 ) 51,627 315,455 178,578 Non-GAAP provision for income taxes (8) $ 197,705 $ 145,343 $ 720,606 $ 396,687

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) (unaudited) December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Assets Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities $ 6,658,897 $ 3,808,294 Accounts receivable, net 885,352 633,518 Inventories 280,777 167,502 Property and equipment, net 958,534 745,080 Goodwill and intangible assets 1,402,158 1,402,158 Deferred tax assets 882,779 1,190,815 Other assets 683,311 371,098 Total assets $ 11,751,808 $ 8,318,465 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 1,560,110 $ 1,204,522 Finance lease liabilities 581,476 577,371 Contingent consideration 189,600 176,500 Other liabilities 733,807 274,828 Shareholders' equity 8,686,815 6,085,244 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 11,751,808 $ 8,318,465 Common shares outstanding 259,890 258,993

Supplemental Income Tax Information (in thousands, except percentages) (unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Components of provision for income taxes related to: Cash paid or accrued for income taxes $ 122,975 $ 9,185 $ 168,322 $ 32,138 Benefits from income taxes due to discrete tax items (2) 10,034 — (287,565 ) — Provision for income taxes offset by net operating losses and credits (8) 151,424 84,531 524,394 185,971 GAAP provision for income taxes (8) $ 284,433 $ 93,716 $ 405,151 $ 218,109 Cash paid or accrued for income taxes $ 122,975 $ 9,185 $ 168,322 $ 32,138 Adjustments to pre-tax income (76,694 ) 51,627 27,890 178,578 Provision for income taxes offset by net operating losses and credits (8) 151,424 84,531 524,394 185,971 Non-GAAP provision for income taxes (8) $ 197,705 $ 145,343 $ 720,606 $ 396,687 Effective tax rate reconciliation: GAAP effective tax rate 32 % 14 % 13 % 16 % Impact of GAAP to Non-GAAP adjustments (9 )% 11 % 8 % 6 % Non-GAAP effective tax rate 23 % 25 % 21 % 22 %

Notes and Explanations

1: "ORKAMBI adjustment" in the company's Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Net Income in the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019 included an adjustment to net product revenues and cost of sales related to the conclusion of the early access program for ORKAMBI in France in the fourth quarter of 2019. The company had previously recognized a portion of net product revenues related to ORKAMBI distributed through the early access program in France. As a result, the company recognized an adjustment to increase net product revenues by $155.8 million and cost of sales by $14.9 million, which related to prior period shipments of ORKAMBI distributed through the early access program in France. The company excluded the adjustment to net product revenues and cost of sales from its Non-GAAP measures for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019.

2: In the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, "Tax adjustments" primarily related to the estimated income taxes related to non-GAAP adjustments to pre-tax income including (i) stock-based compensation (including an adjustment for excess tax benefits related to stock-based compensation), (ii) increases or decreases in the fair value of the company's strategic investments and (iii) collaborative payments. In the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, "Tax adjustments" also included non-recurring discrete benefits to the company's provision for income taxes, such as the transfer of intellectual property rights to the company's U.K. entity, of approximately $287.6 million that the company excluded from its Non-GAAP measures.

3: The difference between the company’s full-year 2021 combined GAAP R&D and SG&A expenses and combined non-GAAP R&D and SG&A expenses guidance relates primarily to $430 million to $500 million of stock-based compensation expense and $200 million to $250 million of R&D expenses related to existing collaboration agreements. The guidance regarding combined GAAP R&D and SG&A expenses does not include estimates associated with any potential future business development activities.

4: "Other income, net" includes gains related to changes in the fair value of the company's strategic investments and from sales of certain investments.

5: During the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, the increase in the fair value of contingent consideration relates to potential payments to Exonics Therapeutics' former equity holders.

6: "Collaborative revenues and expenses" in the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 primarily related to collaborative upfront and milestone payments.

7: "Acquisition-related costs" in the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 related to costs associated with the company's acquisitions of Semma Therapeutics and Exonics.

8: The company records a provision for income taxes on its pre-tax income using an effective tax rate approximating statutory rates. Since the company released its valuation allowance on the majority of its net operating losses and other deferred tax assets as of December 31, 2018, its tax provision has included a significant non-cash charge due to the company's ability to offset its pre-tax income against previously benefited net operating losses and credits. As of December 31, 2019, the company had federal net operating losses and credits that were available to offset future pre-tax income. The company utilized substantially all of its remaining federal net operating losses in 2020. As a result, a larger portion of the company’s tax provision will represent a cash expense in future periods, subject to continued utilization of certain tax credits.

Note: Amounts may not foot due to rounding.

