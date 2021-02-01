 

Okta to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results on March 3, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ: OKTA), the leading independent provider of identity for the enterprise, today announced that it will release its financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021 ended January 31, 2021 after the U.S. market close on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. Okta will host a video webcast that day at 2:00 p.m. Pacific time (5:00 p.m. Eastern time) to discuss the results.

Event: Okta’s Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results
Date: Wednesday, March 3, 2021
Time: 2:00 p.m. Pacific time (5:00 p.m. Eastern time)
Webcast: https://investor.okta.com

A webcast replay will be accessible from the Okta investor relations website at https://investor.okta.com. The press release will be accessible from the Okta investor relations website prior to the commencement of the event.

About Okta

Okta is the leading independent provider of identity for the enterprise. The Okta Identity Cloud enables organizations to securely connect the right people to the right technologies at the right time. With over 6,500 pre-built integrations to applications and infrastructure providers, Okta customers can easily and securely use the best technologies for their business. Over 9,400 organizations, including Engie, JetBlue, Nordstrom, Takeda Pharmaceutical, Teach for America, T-Mobile and Twilio, trust Okta to help protect the identities of their workforces and customers.

Okta uses its investor.okta.com website as a means of disclosing material non-public information, announcing upcoming investor conferences and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, you should monitor our investor relations website in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts.



Disclaimer

