Skyline Champion Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results

Net sales increased 10.3% to $377.6 million

U.S. factory-built homes sold increased 6.2% to 5,343

Total backlog increased 267.1% to $488.5 million

Average selling price (“ASP”) per U.S. home sold increased 4.0% to $63,000

Gross profit margin declined by 110 basis points to 19.0%

Net income increased by 26.8% to $21.6 million

Earnings per share (“EPS”) increased to $0.38 from $0.30

Excluding non-recurring expenses, Adjusted EPS increased to $0.38 from $0.32

Adjusted EBITDA increased 7.8% to $32.1 million

Adjusted EBITDA margin decreased by 20 basis points to 8.5%

Net cash provided by operating activities increased by 91.1% to $40.0 million

“I am impressed with the team’s ability to increase production in this unpredictable operating environment, while balancing enhanced safety protocols in our facilities,” said Mark Yost, Skyline Champion’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “We generated double digit net sales growth and delivered strong financial performance during the quarter despite headwinds from rapidly increasing material costs. With the strong long term housing outlook magnified by our investment to enhance online design and quoting solutions, we are focused on increasing capacity utilization and automation to take care of our customers.”

Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results

Net sales for the third quarter fiscal 2021 increased 10.3% to $377.6 million compared to the prior-year period. The number of U.S. factory-built homes sold in the third quarter fiscal 2021 increased 6.2% to 5,343 compared to the prior year third quarter, as a result of strong demand and increased production levels. ASP per U.S. home sold increased 4.0% to $63,000 due to price increases in response to rising material costs, partly offset by a shift in product mix. The number of Canadian factory-built homes sold in the quarter increased to 318 homes compared to 276 homes in the prior-year period due to stronger demand and increased production levels. Total backlog for Skyline Champion was $488.5 million as of December 26, 2020 compared to $133.1 million as of December 28, 2019. Backlog increased $98.4 million during the quarter compared to a decrease of $38.9 million in the third quarter fiscal 2020 driven by strong order levels that have outpaced production.

Gross profit increased by 4.2% to $71.8 million in the third quarter fiscal 2021 compared to the prior-year period. Gross profit margin was 19.0% of net sales, a 110 basis point reduction compared to 20.1% in the third quarter fiscal 2020. The compression in the gross profit margin was due to increased material costs caused by market volatility in certain commodities including forest products, partially offset by direct labor efficiencies, fixed cost leverage and operational improvements.

Selling, general, and administrative expenses (“SG&A”) in the third quarter fiscal 2021 decreased to $44.3 million from $45.2 million in the same period last year due to decreased travel and marketing-related expenses, integration costs, and equity-based compensation. These cost reductions were partially offset by increases in variable incentive compensation.

Net income for the third quarter fiscal 2021 was $21.6 million, an improvement compared to net income of $17.0 million during the same period of the prior year. The increase in net income was mainly driven by the increase in sales and gross profit, as well as reductions in SG&A and income tax expense.

Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter fiscal 2021 increased by 7.8% to $32.1 million compared to the third quarter fiscal 2020 primarily driven by an increase in net sales. Adjusted EBITDA margin declined by 20 basis points to 8.5% due to higher material costs.

As of December 26, 2020, Skyline Champion had $267.1 million of cash and cash equivalents. During the quarter, the Company repaid $38.0 million on its revolving credit facility and has no significant long term debt maturities until June 2023.

About Skyline Champion Corporation:

Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE: SKY) was formed on June 1, 2018 as the result of the combination of Skyline Corporation (“Skyline”) and the operating assets of Champion Enterprises Holdings, LLC (“Champion”). The combined company employs over 7,000 people and is the largest independent, publicly traded, factory-built housing company in North America. With almost 70 years of homebuilding experience and 38 manufacturing facilities throughout the United States and western Canada, Skyline Champion is well positioned with a leading portfolio of manufactured and modular homes, ADUs, park-models and modular buildings for the single-family, multi-family, hospitality, senior and workforce housing sectors.

In addition to its core home building business, Skyline Champion operates a factory-direct retail business, Titan Factory Direct, with 18 retail locations spanning the southern United States, and Star Fleet Trucking, providing transportation services to the manufactured housing and other industries from several dispatch locations across the United States.

Skyline Champion builds homes under some of the most well-known brand names in the factory-built housing industry including Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S., and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

Presentation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the results provided in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“U.S. GAAP”) throughout this press release, Skyline Champion has provided non-GAAP financial measures—Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, and Adjusted Earnings Per Share (including dilutive securities, if any)—which present operating results on a basis adjusted for certain items. Skyline Champion uses these non-GAAP financial measures for business planning purposes and in measuring its performance relative to that of its competitors. Skyline Champion believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful financial metrics to assess its operating performance from period-to-period by excluding certain items that Skyline Champion believes are not representative of its core business. These non-GAAP financial measures are not intended to replace, and should not be considered superior to, the presentation of Skyline Champion’s financial results in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

Skyline Champion defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income or loss plus (a) the provision for income taxes, (b) interest expense, net, (c) depreciation and amortization, (d) gain or loss from discontinued operations, (e) equity-based compensation awards granted before December 31, 2018, (f) restructuring charges, (g) impairment of assets, and (h) other non-operating costs including those for the acquisition and integration of businesses. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of earnings calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP, and should not be considered an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net income or loss, net sales, operating income or earnings per share prepared on a U.S. GAAP basis. Skyline Champion believes that Adjusted EBITDA is commonly used by investors to evaluate its performance and that of its competitors. However, Skyline Champion’s use of Adjusted EBITDA may vary from that of others in its industry. Adjusted EBITDA is reconciled from the respective measure under U.S. GAAP in the tables below. Adjusted EBITDA Margin is calculated as Adjusted EBITDA divided by net sales reported in the statement of operations. Adjusted EPS is calculated as net income or loss plus (a) equity-based compensation awards granted before December 31, 2018, (b) restructuring charges, (c) impairment of assets, and (d) other non-operating costs including those for the acquisition and integration of businesses, including the related tax effect, if any, on these items.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release, including certain statements regarding Skyline Champion’s strategic initiatives, and future market demand are intended to be covered by the safe harbor for "forward-looking statements" provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by use of words such as "believe," "expect," "future," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "foresee," "may," "could," "should," "will," "potential," "continue," or other similar words or phrases. Similarly, statements that describe objectives, plans, or goals also are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond the control of Skyline Champion. We caution readers that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, implied, or projected by such forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties include regional, national and international economic, financial, public health and labor conditions, and the following: the COVID-19 pandemic, which has had, and could continue to have, significant adverse effects on us; the impact of recent political instability and social unrest on economic conditions generally; the cyclicality and seasonality of the housing industry and its sensitivity to changes in general economic or other business conditions; demand fluctuations in the housing industry; supply-related issues; labor-related issues; the possible unavailability of additional capital when needed; competition and competitive pressures; changes in consumer preferences for our products or our failure to gauge those preferences; quality problems, including the quality of parts sourced from suppliers and related liability and reputational issues; data security breaches, cybersecurity attacks, and other information technology disruptions, exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic; the extensive regulation affecting the production and sale of factory-built housing and the effects of possible changes in laws with which we must comply; the potential impact of natural disasters on sales and raw material costs; the risks associated with possible mergers and acquisitions; the prices and availability of materials; periodic inventory adjustments by, and changes to relationships with, independent retailers; changes in interest and foreign exchange rates; insurance coverage and cost issues; the possibility that all or part of our goodwill might become impaired; the possibility that our risk management practices may leave us exposed to unidentified or unanticipated risks; and other risks set forth in the “Risk Factors” section, the “Legal Proceedings” section, the “Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” section, and other sections, as applicable, in our Annual Reports on Form 10-K, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 28, 2020 previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), as well as in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K, filed with or furnished to the SEC.

If any of these risks or uncertainties materializes or if any of the assumptions underlying such forward-looking statements proves to be incorrect, then the developments and future events concerning Skyline Champion set forth in this press release may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. We anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause our expectations and beliefs to change. Skyline Champion assumes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this document or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, unless obligated to do so under the federal securities laws.

SKYLINE CHAMPION CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Dollars and shares in thousands) December 26, 2020 March 28, 2020 (unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 267,060 $ 209,455 Trade accounts receivable, net 41,325 45,733 Inventories, net 131,123 126,386 Other current assets 15,517 17,239 Total current assets 455,025 398,813 Long-term assets: Property, plant, and equipment, net 103,826 109,291 Goodwill 173,521 173,521 Amortizable intangible assets, net 39,272 43,357 Deferred tax assets 19,516 21,812 Other noncurrent assets 34,705 34,906 Total assets $ 825,865 $ 781,700 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Floor plan payable $ 25,595 $ 33,914 Accounts payable 38,603 38,703 Other current liabilities 143,453 114,030 Total current liabilities 207,651 186,647 Long-term liabilities: Long-term debt 39,330 77,330 Deferred tax liabilities 4,008 3,264 Other 42,681 40,144 Total long-term liabilities 86,019 120,738 Stockholders' Equity: Common stock 1,569 1,570 Additional paid-in capital 488,558 485,552 Retained earnings (accumulated deficit) 50,720 (48 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (8,652 ) (12,759 ) Total stockholders' equity 532,195 474,315 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 825,865 $ 781,700

SKYLINE CHAMPION CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS (Unaudited, dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended December 26,

2020 December 28, 2019 December 26,

2020 December 28, 2019 Net sales $ 377,581 $ 342,239 $ 973,232 $ 1,068,585 Cost of sales 305,797 273,338 784,652 849,594 Gross profit 71,784 68,901 188,580 218,991 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 44,286 45,237 126,466 145,354 Operating income 27,498 23,664 62,114 73,637 Interest expense, net 795 328 2,601 1,019 Other income (180 ) — (6,993 ) — Income before income taxes 26,883 23,336 66,506 72,618 Income tax expense 5,284 6,299 15,493 20,456 Net income $ 21,599 $ 17,037 $ 51,013 $ 52,162 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.38 $ 0.30 $ 0.90 $ 0.92 Diluted $ 0.38 $ 0.30 $ 0.90 $ 0.92

SKYLINE CHAMPION CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited, dollars in thousands) Nine Months Ended December 26, 2020 December 28, 2019 Cash flows from operating activities Net income $ 51,013 $ 52,162 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 13,076 13,895 Amortization of deferred financing fees 380 384 Fair market value adjustment for asset classified as held for sale — 986 Equity-based compensation 4,625 6,168 Deferred taxes 3,251 4,222 (Gain) loss on disposal of property, plant, and equipment (75 ) 126 Foreign currency transaction gain (421 ) (93 ) Change in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 4,577 15,441 Inventories (3,388 ) 14,980 Prepaids and other assets (2,239 ) (6,199 ) Accounts payable (284 ) (16,130 ) Accrued expenses and other liabilities 33,301 (12,865 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 103,816 73,077 Cash flows from investing activities Additions to property, plant, and equipment (4,235 ) (12,110 ) Proceeds from company owned life insurance policy 1,186 — Proceeds from disposal of property, plant, and equipment 1,836 44 Proceeds from sale of held for sale asset — 1,100 Net cash used in investing activities (1,213 ) (10,966 ) Cash flows from financing activities Changes in floor plan financing, net (8,318 ) (946 ) Payments on revolving debt facility (38,000 ) (15,000 ) Stock option exercises 67 109 Tax payment for equity-based compensation (1,687 ) (2,131 ) Net cash used in financing activities (47,938 ) (17,968 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, and cash equivalents 2,940 510 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 57,605 44,653 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 209,455 126,634 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 267,060 $ 171,287

SKYLINE CHAMPION CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA (Unaudited, dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended December 26,

2020 December 28,

2019 Change December 26,

2020 December 28,

2019 Change Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA: Net income $ 21,599 $ 17,037 $ 4,562 $ 51,013 $ 52,162 $ (1,149 ) Income tax expense 5,284 6,299 (1,015 ) 15,493 20,456 (4,963 ) Interest expense, net 795 328 467 2,601 1,019 1,582 Depreciation and amortization 4,386 4,516 (130 ) 13,076 13,895 (819 ) EBITDA 32,064 28,180 3,884 82,183 87,532 (5,349 ) Equity-based compensation (for awards granted prior to December 31, 2018) — 965 (965 ) 1,358 3,606 (2,248 ) Acquisition integration costs — 560 (560 ) — 1,938 (1,938 ) Other — 40 (40 ) — 250 (250 ) Fair market value adjustment to held for sale property — — — — 986 (986 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 32,064 $ 29,745 $ 2,319 $ 83,541 $ 94,312 $ (10,771 )

SKYLINE CHAMPION CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE (Unaudited, dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts) (Certain amounts shown net of tax, as applicable) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended December 26,

2020 December 28,

2019 December 26,

2020 December 28,

2019 Net income $ 21,599 $ 17,037 $ 51,013 $ 52,162 Adjustments: Equity-based compensation (for awards granted prior to December 31, 2018) — 786 1,128 3,000 Acquisition integration costs — 422 — 1,460 Other — 81 — 259 Fair market value adjustment to held for sale property — — — 743 Adjusted net income 21,599 18,326 52,141 57,624 Less: Undistributed earnings allocated to participating securities — 47 57 217 Adjusted net income attributable to the Company's common shareholders $ 21,599 $ 18,279 $ 52,084 $ 57,407 Adjusted basic net income per share $ 0.38 $ 0.32 $ 0.92 $ 1.02 Adjusted diluted net income per share $ 0.38 $ 0.32 $ 0.92 $ 1.01 Average basic shares outstanding 56,702 56,521 56,630 56,457 Average diluted shares outstanding 56,990 56,788 56,883 56,705

