 

Zuora to Participate in the 2021 Goldman Sachs Technology and Internet Conference

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE: ZUO), the leading cloud-based subscription management platform provider, today announced that its Chief Financial Officer, Todd McElhatton, is scheduled to participate in the 2021 Goldman Sachs Technology and Internet Conference on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time (11:00 a.m. Pacific Time).

The presentation will be webcast on Zuora’s investor relations website at https://investor.zuora.com. Replays of the presentation will be available on the website following the completion of the event.

About Zuora, Inc.

Zuora provides the leading cloud-based subscription management platform that functions as a system of record for subscription businesses across all industries. Powering the Subscription Economy, the Zuora platform was architected specifically for dynamic, recurring subscription business models and acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates and orchestrates the entire subscription order-to-revenue process seamlessly across billing and revenue recognition. Zuora serves more than 1,000 companies around the world, including Box, Ford, Penske Media Corporation, Schneider Electric, Siemens, Xplornet, and Zoom. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Zuora also operates offices around the world in the U.S., EMEA and APAC. To learn more about the Zuora platform, please visit www.zuora.com.

2021 Zuora, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Zuora, Subscription Economy and Powering the Subscription Economy are trademarks of Zuora, Inc. Third party trademarks mentioned above are owned by their respective companies.

