Zuora to Participate in the 2021 Goldman Sachs Technology and Internet Conference

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE: ZUO), the leading cloud-based subscription management platform provider, today announced that its Chief Financial Officer, Todd McElhatton, is scheduled to participate in the 2021 Goldman Sachs Technology and Internet Conference on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time (11:00 a.m. Pacific Time).

The presentation will be webcast on Zuora’s investor relations website at https://investor.zuora.com. Replays of the presentation will be available on the website following the completion of the event.