 

Asana to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results on Wednesday, March 10, 2021

Asana, Inc. (NYSE: ASAN), a leading work management platform for teams, announced today that it will release financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021 on Wednesday, March 10 following the close of the U.S. markets.

In conjunction with the announcement, the company will host a conference call on the same day at 1:30 p.m. Pacific time (4:30 p.m. Eastern time) to discuss the results.

The live webcast will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://investors.asana.com. The conference call can also be accessed by dialing 1-833-529-0220 or +1-236-389-2147 outside of the U.S. The conference ID is 859-8159.

A replay of the webcast will be available at https://investors.asana.com.

About Asana

Asana helps teams orchestrate their work, from small projects to strategic initiatives. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA, Asana has more than 89,000 paying organizations and millions of free organizations across 190 countries. Global customers such as Accenture, Estee Lauder, Japan Airlines, Sky and Viessmann, rely on Asana to manage everything from company objectives to digital transformation to product launches and marketing campaigns. For more information, visit www.asana.com.



