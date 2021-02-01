Visa Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

On Tuesday, February 23, Ryan McInerney, President, will present at the virtual KBW Fintech Payments Conference. The discussion will begin at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time and last for approximately 40 minutes.

On Thursday, February 11, Al Kelly, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the virtual Goldman Sachs Technology and Internet Conference. The discussion will begin at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time and last for approximately 40 minutes.

Listen-only audio webcasts and replays will be accessible for 30 days on the Investor Relations website at http://investor.visa.com.

