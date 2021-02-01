 

Visa Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Visa Inc. (NYSE: V) today announced its participation in the following investor conferences.

On Thursday, February 11, Al Kelly, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the virtual Goldman Sachs Technology and Internet Conference. The discussion will begin at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time and last for approximately 40 minutes.

On Tuesday, February 23, Ryan McInerney, President, will present at the virtual KBW Fintech Payments Conference. The discussion will begin at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time and last for approximately 40 minutes.

Listen-only audio webcasts and replays will be accessible for 30 days on the Investor Relations website at http://investor.visa.com.

About Visa Inc.

Visa Inc. (NYSE: V) is the world’s leader in digital payments. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, reliable and secure payment network – enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. Our advanced global processing network, VisaNet, provides secure and reliable payments around the world, and is capable of handling more than 65,000 transaction messages a second. The company’s relentless focus on innovation is a catalyst for the rapid growth of digital commerce on any device for everyone, everywhere. As the world moves from analog to digital, Visa is applying our brand, products, people, network and scale to reshape the future of commerce. For more information, visit About Visa, visa.com/blog and @VisaNews.



