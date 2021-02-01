Two Harbors Investment Corp. Announces Closing of Convertible Senior Notes due 2026 Offering

The Notes will be unsecured, pay interest semiannually at a rate of 6.25% per annum and be convertible at the option of the holder into shares of the company’s common stock. The Notes will mature in January 2026, unless earlier converted or repurchased in accordance with their terms. The company will not have the right to redeem the Notes prior to maturity, but may be required to repurchase the Notes from holders under certain circumstances. The Notes will have an initial conversion rate of 135.5014 shares of common stock per $1,000 principal amount of the Notes (equivalent to an initial conversion price of $7.38 per share), subject to adjustment.

Two Harbors Investment Corp . (NYSE: TWO), an Agency + MSR mortgage real estate investment trust, today announced the closing of its underwritten public offering of $287.5 million aggregate principal amount of 6.25% convertible senior notes due 2026 (the “Notes”), which includes $37.5 million aggregate principal amount of the Notes sold by the company to the underwriters of the offering pursuant to the option to purchase additional Notes.

The net proceeds from the offering were approximately $279.9 million after deducting underwriting discounts and estimated offering expenses payable by the company. The company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to fund the repurchase via privately negotiated transactions of approximately $143.7 million principal amount of its 6.25% Convertible Senior Notes due 2022. The balance of the net proceeds are expected to be used for general corporate purposes. General corporate purposes may include additional repurchases of the company’s 6.25% Convertible Senior Notes due 2022, the purchase of the company’s target assets, including Agency RMBS, mortgage servicing rights and other financial assets, in each case subject to the company’s investment guidelines and to the extent consistent with maintaining its REIT qualification, the refinancing or repayment of debt, the repurchase or redemption of common and preferred equity securities, and other capital expenditures.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Barclays Capital Inc., and RBC Capital Markets, LLC acted as joint book-running managers for the offering of the Notes.

The offering was made pursuant to the company’s shelf registration statement previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on February 28, 2018 (Commission File No. 333-223311). The offering was made only by means of a prospectus supplement and an accompanying prospectus. Before you invest, you should read the prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus along with other documents that the company has filed with the SEC for more complete information about the company and this offering. Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus, when available, may be obtained by contacting: