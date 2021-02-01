Trxade Group to Postpone Virtual Roadshow Presentation

TAMPA, FL, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trxade Group, Inc. ( MEDS ) an integrated drug procurement, delivery and healthcare platform, today announced that it will postpone its virtual roadshow, previously scheduled for Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time, to a later date that will be announced via press release.



“The virtual roadshow will be postponed to a later date, which will be announced via press release accompanied by a webcast link and dial-in numbers once finalized,” said Suren Ajjarapu, Chief Executive Officer of Trxade Group. “I would like to thank our shareholders for their patience as we continue to execute upon our near-term business objectives. I look forward to presenting an overview of the business model, short-term growth initiatives and a corporate update to both new and prospective investors.”