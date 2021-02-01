 

Oportun to report fourth quarter 2020 financial results on Thursday, February 18, 2021

SAN CARLOS, Calif., Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oportun Financial Corporation (“Oportun” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: OPRT) will release financial results for the fourth quarter 2020 on Thursday, February 18, 2021, after market close. Oportun will host a conference call and earnings webcast to discuss results at 5:00 pm ET / 2:00 pm PT on that day.

The dial-in number for the conference call is 877-407-9208 (toll-free) or 201-493-6784 (international). Participants should call in 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time. A live webcast of the call will be accessible from Oportun’s investor relations website at investor.oportun.com.

A webcast replay of the call will be available at investor.oportun.com for one year.

About Oportun 
Oportun (NASDAQ: OPRT) is a mission-driven Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI). Oportun provides inclusive, affordable financial services powered by a deep, data-driven understanding of its customers and advanced proprietary technology. By lending money to hardworking, low- and moderate-income individuals, Oportun helps them move forward in their lives, demonstrate their creditworthiness, and establish the credit history they need to access new opportunities. Oportun serves customers online, over the phone, and in-person at retail locations. For more information, please visit www.oportun.com.

Investor Contact
Nils Erdmann
650-810-9074
ir@oportun.com

Media Contact
Usher Lieberman
650-769-9414
usher.lieberman@oportun.com

 




