 

South Plains Financial, Inc. Publishes Inaugural ESG Highlights Report

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.02.2021, 22:15  |  34   |   |   

LUBBOCK, Texas, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) (“South Plains” or the “Company”), the parent company of City Bank, today announced the release of the Company’s inaugural Environmental, Social & Governance (“ESG”) Highlights Report. This inaugural report is part of the Company’s commitment to being a responsible corporate citizen in each of the unique communities in which the Bank operates.

“At South Plains we're committed to upholding our Company's core values, which inspire us to do our best each day, as we strive to provide unrivaled customer service while fulfilling and exceeding our customers’ financial needs in each community we serve. We also recognize that we have a responsibility to support our local communities through service and support where South Plains has a long history of success,” commented Curtis Griffith, South Plains Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Today, I am very proud to launch our first ESG sustainability report which formalizes our engagement and strategy across a broad range of initiatives. Importantly, we understand that this is a journey and are excited with the many ways ahead where we can make a positive impact.”

Highlights from the 2021 ESG Report:

  • Reinforces ESG commitment by the Board and management.
  • South Plains fosters an inclusive workplace.
  • Made continual gains in workforce and board diversity as 43% percent of the Company’s board of directors are women or members of underrepresented communities.
  • In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, provided credit modifications to over 1,000 commercial customers, the majority of which were small businesses.
  • Facilitated over 2,000 new Small Business Administration Paycheck Protection Program, or PPP, loans to date.
  • Scaled digital services, with over 60% of customers receiving statements through eDelivery to ensure both customer and employee safety.
  • Expanded the usage of renewable energy providers, which power branch operations.

Access to the 2021 ESG Highlights Report is available here.

About South Plains Financial, Inc.

South Plains is the bank holding company for City Bank, a Texas state-chartered bank headquartered in Lubbock, Texas.  City Bank is one of the largest independent banks in West Texas and has additional banking operations in the Dallas, El Paso, Greater Houston, the Permian Basin, and College Station Texas markets, and the Ruidoso and Eastern New Mexico markets. South Plains provides a wide range of commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in its market areas. Its principal business activities include commercial and retail banking, along with insurance, investment, trust and mortgage services.  Please visit https://www.spfi.bank for more information.

Contact: Mikella Newsom, Chief Risk Officer and Secretary
  investors@city.bank 
  (866) 771-3347
   

Source: South Plains Financial, Inc.




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

South Plains Financial, Inc. Publishes Inaugural ESG Highlights Report LUBBOCK, Texas, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) (“South Plains” or the “Company”), the parent company of City Bank, today announced the release of the Company’s inaugural Environmental, Social & …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Agora Announces Private Placement Financing of US$250 Million
Compass Lexecon Launches Competition Policy Practice in Milan
Valneva Announces UK Government Exercise of Option for 40 Million Doses of its Inactivated, ...
Cameco Increases Interest in Global Laser Enrichment
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Announces Trading Volumes Grew 2.4x Month over Month ...
NIO Inc. Provides January 2021 Delivery Update
Matinas BioPharma Announces Topline Results from ENHANCE-IT Study of LYPDISO Against Vascepa
VSBLTY AND SYNQ PARTNER TO PROVIDE PUBLIC HEALTH SAFETY, SECURITY TECHNOLOGY FOR VICTORIA, BC ...
Update to 01/26/21 COVI-MSC Press Release: Fourth Patient Also Released From Hospital Following Third Infusion of Stem Cells
Coherus BioSciences to expand late-stage pipeline to immuno-oncology with in-license of Junshi ...
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Plug Power Exceeds 2020 Guidance and Raises Targets for 2021 and 2024
Nokia and Elisa push network boundaries with world’s first 1T deployment
Clean Power's PowerTap Signs Definitive Agreement with Andretti Group to Both Install At Existing ...
Agora Announces Private Placement Financing of US$250 Million
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
27.01.21
South Plains Financial, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Financial Results
21.01.21
South Plains Financial, Inc. Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend
13.01.21
South Plains Financial, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Call