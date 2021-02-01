South Plains Financial, Inc. Publishes Inaugural ESG Highlights Report

LUBBOCK, Texas, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) (“South Plains” or the “Company”), the parent company of City Bank, today announced the release of the Company’s inaugural Environmental, Social & Governance (“ESG”) Highlights Report. This inaugural report is part of the Company’s commitment to being a responsible corporate citizen in each of the unique communities in which the Bank operates.



“At South Plains we're committed to upholding our Company's core values, which inspire us to do our best each day, as we strive to provide unrivaled customer service while fulfilling and exceeding our customers’ financial needs in each community we serve. We also recognize that we have a responsibility to support our local communities through service and support where South Plains has a long history of success,” commented Curtis Griffith, South Plains Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Today, I am very proud to launch our first ESG sustainability report which formalizes our engagement and strategy across a broad range of initiatives. Importantly, we understand that this is a journey and are excited with the many ways ahead where we can make a positive impact.”