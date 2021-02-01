PowerFleet Closes Underwritten Public Offering

PowerFleet intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for general corporate purposes, which may include working capital, capital expenditures, potential acquisitions, repayment of outstanding indebtedness and redemption of outstanding preferred stock.

WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J., Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PowerFleet, Inc. (Nasdaq: PWFL) , a global leader and provider of subscription-based wireless IoT and M2M solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing high-value enterprise assets such as material handling equipment, tractor trailers, containers, cargo, automobiles, and light and heavy-duty truck fleets, today announced the closing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 4,427,500 shares of its common stock, including the full exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase an additional 577,500 shares of its common stock. The shares were offered by PowerFleet at a price to the public of $6.50 per share. The gross proceeds of the offering to PowerFleet are approximately $28.8 million, before deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses.

Canaccord Genuity acted as sole book-running manager for the offering. Lake Street Capital Markets, Roth Capital Partners and Barrington Research acted as co-managers for the offering.

The shares of common stock were issued by PowerFleet pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form S-3 that was previously filed with, and declared effective by, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). A final prospectus supplement relating to the offering was filed with the SEC on January 28, 2021 and is available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to this offering may be obtained by contacting Canaccord Genuity LLC, Attention: Syndicate Department, 99 High Street, Suite 1200, Boston, Massachusetts 02110, or by email at prospectus@cgf.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About PowerFleet

PowerFleet Inc. (NASDAQ: PWFL; TASE: PWFL) is a global leader and provider of subscription-based wireless IoT and M2M solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing high-value enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo, and vehicles and truck fleets. The company is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey, with offices located around the globe. PowerFleet’s patented technologies address the needs of organizations to monitor and analyze their assets to increase efficiency and productivity, reduce costs, and improve profitability. Our offerings are sold under the global brands PowerFleet, Pointer, and Cellocator. For more information, please visit www.powerfleet.com, the content of which does not form a part of this press release.