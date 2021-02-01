AMSC to Report Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results on February 3, 2021

AYER, Mass., Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMSC (NASDAQ: AMSC), a leading system provider of megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions that orchestrate the rhythm and harmony of power on the grid and protect and expand the capability of the Navy’s fleet, today announced today that it plans to release its third quarter fiscal year 2020 financial results after the market close on Wednesday, February 3, 2021. In conjunction with this announcement, AMSC management will participate in a conference call with investors and covering analysts beginning at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, February 4, 2021. On this call, management will discuss market trends, and the Company’s recent accomplishments, financial results and business outlook.



Those who wish to listen to the live or archived conference call webcast should visit the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at https://www.amsc.com. The live call can also be accessed by dialing 866-269-4261 or 323-289-6576 and using conference ID 1666219. A replay of the call may be accessed 2 hours following the call by dialing 888-203-1112 or 719-457-0820 and using conference passcode 1666219.