Woodward Announces Increased Quarterly Dividend

Restores quarterly cash dividend to $0.1625

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ: WWD) today announced that its Board of Directors approved a dividend of $0.1625 per share, up from the prior quarter’s dividend of $0.08125 per share. The dividend will be payable on March 8, 2021, for stockholders of record as of February 22, 2021.



“The significant increase in our dividend reflects the successful execution of the decisive actions we took in response to the unprecedented economic uncertainty related to the COVID-19 global pandemic and our increasing confidence in the position of our business as well as the strength of our balance sheet. Now that global markets are beginning to stabilize, we are moving toward our pre-COVID-19 capital deployment strategy to continue generating value for our shareholders and emerge as a stronger, more agile Woodward,” said Thomas A. Gendron, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Woodward.