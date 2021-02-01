 

Delisting of Securities of Superconductor Technologies Inc.; Gulfport Energy Corporation; Apex Global Brands Inc.; Pareteum Corporation; and Youngevity International, Inc. from The Nasdaq Stock Market

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.02.2021, 22:05  |  24   |   |   

NEW YORK, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Nasdaq Stock Market announced today that it will delist the common stock, of Superconductor Technologies Inc. Superconductor Technologies Inc.’s common stock was suspended on September 30, 2020 and has not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock of Gulfport Energy Corporation. Gulfport Energy Corporation’s common stock was suspended on November 27, 2020 and has not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock of Apex Global Brands Inc. Apex Global Brands Inc.’s common stock was suspended on November 5, 2020 and has not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock of Pareteum Corporation. Pareteum Corporation’s common stock was suspended on November 12, 2020 and has not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock and 9.75% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock of Youngevity International, Inc. Youngevity International, Inc.’s common stock and 9.75% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock were suspended on November 20, 2020 and has not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq will file a Form 25 with the Securities and Exchange Commission to complete the delistings. The delistings become effective ten days after the Form 25 is filed. For news and additional information about the companies, including the basis for the delisting and whether the companies’ securities are trading on another venue, please review the companies’ public filings or contact the company directly.

For more information about The Nasdaq Stock Market, visit the Nasdaq Web site at http://www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq’s rules governing the delisting of securities can be found in the Nasdaq Rule 5800 Series, available on the Nasdaq Web site: https://listingcenter.nasdaq.com/rulebook/nasdaq/rules/nasdaq-5800-ser ...

-NDAQO-




