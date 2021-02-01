 

Workday Appoints Doug Robinson to Executive Vice President of Global Sales

Robinson to Help Drive Growth Globally, Reporting to Co-CEO Chano Fernandez

PLEASANTON, Calif., Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY), a leader in enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources, today announced that it has promoted Doug Robinson to executive vice president of global sales. Doug will continue to report into Workday Co-CEO Chano Fernandez. 

In this new role, Doug will lead Workday’s global sales efforts with a focus on continued acceleration and international expansion of Workday momentum across finance, HR, planning, and spend management. Doug originally joined Workday in 2010 and has held various sales leadership positions at the company before becoming head of sales in North America in 2018. In that role, Doug helped steer growth of the region across industries, driving the adoption of Workday by more than 45 percent of the Fortune 500

Comments on the News
“Doug has not only played an instrumental role in helping us welcome some of the world’s largest organizations to Workday, but he has established high levels of operational and sales excellence that have been critical to Workday’s growth,” said Chano Fernandez, co-CEO, Workday. “We have a strong opportunity ahead of us, and Doug has the leadership experience, integrity, and mindset to ensure Workday gains even more ground as the go-to partner in finance, HR, planning, and spend management for organizations around the world.”

“Workday is a truly exceptional company because of our people, customers, and products,” said Doug Robinson, executive vice president, global sales, Workday. “I’m honored to lead and serve our sales team as we expand growth globally, and partner with more organizations to deliver value for their employees, customers, and shareholders through the power of Workday in this ever-changing world.”

About Workday
Workday is a leading provider of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources, helping customers adapt and thrive in a changing world. Workday applications for financial management, human resources, planning, spend management, and analytics have been adopted by thousands of organizations around the world and across industries—from medium-sized businesses to more than 45 percent of the Fortune 500. For more information about Workday, visit workday.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements including, among other things, statements regarding Workday’s leadership, opportunities, global growth, and ability to gain market share and deliver value. The words “believe,” “may,” “will,” “ahead,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “seek,” “plan,” “project,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. If the risks materialize or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. Risks include, but are not limited to, risks described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including our Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended October 31, 2020, and our future reports that we may file with the SEC from time to time, which could cause actual results to vary from expectations. Workday assumes no obligation to, and does not currently intend to, update any such forward-looking statements after the date of this release.

Any unreleased services, features, or functions referenced in this document, our website, or other press releases or public statements that are not currently available are subject to change at Workday's discretion and may not be delivered as planned or at all. Customers who purchase Workday, Inc. services should make their purchase decisions based upon services, features, and functions that are currently available.

2021 Workday, Inc. All rights reserved. Workday and the Workday logo are registered trademarks of Workday, Inc. All other brand and product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

Investor Relations Contact:
Justin Furby
IR@Workday.com

Media Contact:
Nina Oestlien
Media@Workday.com




Disclaimer

