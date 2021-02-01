 

Seer Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stock

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.02.2021, 22:05  |  29   |   |   

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. , Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seer, Inc., a life sciences company commercializing a disruptive new platform for proteomics, today announced the closing of an underwritten public offering of 3,750,000 shares of Class A common stock at a public offering price of $67.00 per share, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions. Of the 3,750,000 shares sold in the offering, 1,650,000 were sold by Seer and 2,100,000 were sold by selling stockholders of Seer.

J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley, BofA Securities and Cowen acted as lead book-running managers for the offering.

Registration statements relating to the shares being sold in this offering were declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on January 27, 2021. The offering was made only by means of a prospectus, copies of which may be obtained from: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, via telephone: +1 (866) 803-9204, or by emailing prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com; Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014; BofA Securities, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, Attention: Prospectus Department, or by email at dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com; and Cowen and Company, LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, via telephone: +1 (833) 297-2926, or by emailing PostSaleManualRequests@broadridge.com. Copies of the final prospectus related to the offering are available at www.sec.gov.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

About Seer
Seer is a life sciences company focused on enabling exceptional scientific outcomes by commercializing transformative products that will drive breakthrough ideas by unlocking the deep, unbiased biological information that can make them a reality. Seer is developing its Proteograph Product Suite, which is an integrated solution consisting of consumables, automation instrumentation and proprietary software that performs deep, unbiased proteomics analysis at scale in a matter of hours. Seer designed the Proteograph to be efficient and easy-to-use, leveraging widely adopted laboratory instrumentation to provide a decentralized solution broadly available to life sciences researchers. Seer’s Proteograph Product Suite is for research use only and is not intended for diagnostic procedures.

Investor Contact
Carrie Mendivil
investor@seer.bio




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Seer Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stock REDWOOD CITY, Calif. , Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Seer, Inc., a life sciences company commercializing a disruptive new platform for proteomics, today announced the closing of an underwritten public offering of 3,750,000 shares of Class A …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Agora Announces Private Placement Financing of US$250 Million
Compass Lexecon Launches Competition Policy Practice in Milan
Valneva Announces UK Government Exercise of Option for 40 Million Doses of its Inactivated, ...
Cameco Increases Interest in Global Laser Enrichment
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Announces Trading Volumes Grew 2.4x Month over Month ...
NIO Inc. Provides January 2021 Delivery Update
Matinas BioPharma Announces Topline Results from ENHANCE-IT Study of LYPDISO Against Vascepa
VSBLTY AND SYNQ PARTNER TO PROVIDE PUBLIC HEALTH SAFETY, SECURITY TECHNOLOGY FOR VICTORIA, BC ...
Update to 01/26/21 COVI-MSC Press Release: Fourth Patient Also Released From Hospital Following Third Infusion of Stem Cells
Coherus BioSciences to expand late-stage pipeline to immuno-oncology with in-license of Junshi ...
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Plug Power Exceeds 2020 Guidance and Raises Targets for 2021 and 2024
Nokia and Elisa push network boundaries with world’s first 1T deployment
Clean Power's PowerTap Signs Definitive Agreement with Andretti Group to Both Install At Existing ...
Agora Announces Private Placement Financing of US$250 Million
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
28.01.21
Seer Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
25.01.21
Seer Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
11.01.21
Seer Signs Commercial Agreement to Provide Complete End-to-End Solution for Unbiased, Deep, Rapid and Large-Scale Proteomics
11.01.21
Seer and Bruker Sign Commercial Agreement to Expand Market for Unbiased, Deep Proteomics
04.01.21
Seer to Present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference