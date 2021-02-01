 

Lam Research Corporation Announces Participation at Upcoming Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.02.2021, 22:05  |  30   |   |   

FREMONT, Calif., Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lam Research Corporation (Nasdaq: LRCX) today announced its participation at an upcoming investor event:

  • Tim Archer, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the Goldman Sachs Technology & Internet Conference 2021, Thursday, February 11, 2021 at 7:30 a.m. Pacific Time (10:30 a.m. Eastern Time)

A live webcast of the presentation will be available to the public and can be accessed from the Investors’ section of Lam’s website at www.lamresearch.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for two weeks after the presentation date.

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Lam Research!
Long
Basispreis 446,25€
Hebel 10,22
Ask 0,48
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 544,44€
Hebel 9,49
Ask 0,37
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

About Lam Research:
Lam Research Corporation is a global supplier of innovative wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. As a trusted, collaborative partner to the world’s leading semiconductor companies, we combine superior systems engineering capability, technology leadership, and unwavering commitment to customer success to accelerate innovation through enhanced device performance. In fact, today, nearly every advanced chip is built with Lam technology. Lam Research (Nasdaq: LRCX) is a FORTUNE 500 company headquartered in Fremont, Calif., with operations around the globe. Learn more at www.lamresearch.com. (LRCX-F)

Lam Research Corporation Contact:
Ram Ganesh
Investor Relations
Phone: 510-572-1615
e-mail: investor.relations@lamresearch.com




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Lam Research Corporation Announces Participation at Upcoming Conference FREMONT, Calif., Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Lam Research Corporation (Nasdaq: LRCX) today announced its participation at an upcoming investor event: Tim Archer, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the Goldman Sachs …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Agora Announces Private Placement Financing of US$250 Million
Compass Lexecon Launches Competition Policy Practice in Milan
Valneva Announces UK Government Exercise of Option for 40 Million Doses of its Inactivated, ...
Cameco Increases Interest in Global Laser Enrichment
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Announces Trading Volumes Grew 2.4x Month over Month ...
NIO Inc. Provides January 2021 Delivery Update
Matinas BioPharma Announces Topline Results from ENHANCE-IT Study of LYPDISO Against Vascepa
VSBLTY AND SYNQ PARTNER TO PROVIDE PUBLIC HEALTH SAFETY, SECURITY TECHNOLOGY FOR VICTORIA, BC ...
Update to 01/26/21 COVI-MSC Press Release: Fourth Patient Also Released From Hospital Following Third Infusion of Stem Cells
Coherus BioSciences to expand late-stage pipeline to immuno-oncology with in-license of Junshi ...
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Plug Power Exceeds 2020 Guidance and Raises Targets for 2021 and 2024
Nokia and Elisa push network boundaries with world’s first 1T deployment
Clean Power's PowerTap Signs Definitive Agreement with Andretti Group to Both Install At Existing ...
Agora Announces Private Placement Financing of US$250 Million
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
27.01.21
Lam Research Advances Next Generation 3D Memory Manufacturing with Revolutionary New Etch Technology
27.01.21
Lam Research Corporation Reports Financial Results for the Quarter Ended December 27, 2020
16.01.21
Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 02/21
06.01.21
Lam Research Corporation Announces December 2020 Quarter Financial Conference Call