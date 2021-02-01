LPL Financial Earns Another Perfect Score in HRC’s Annual Corporate Equality Index

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC (Nasdaq:LPLA), a leading retail investment advisory firm, registered investment advisor (RIA) custodian and independent broker-dealer, today announced that it has received a perfect score of 100 percent for the second consecutive year in the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2021 Corporate Equality Index (CEI), the nation’s foremost benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) workplace equality.



“We are encouraged to again receive a perfect score on HRC’s Corporate Equality Index,” said LPL Managing Director and Chief Human Capital Officer Sallie Larsen. “Diversity enriches our culture and, as a result, teams make better decisions and deliver better outcomes for our clients. Our Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) program supports this strategy by developing, attracting and engaging the best talent in the industry and creating a sense of belonging for all employees. When you bring together our commitment to diversity and a strong culture with our commitment to innovation and growth, we believe that delivers a winning formula for success.”

LPL provides employees with a host of DEI resources, and the firm’s Pride Alliance Employee Resource Group serves as a visible, accessible resource for LGBTQ+-identified employees and their allies, providing LGBTQ+-focused networking, educational and social opportunities. In addition to encouraging employees to bring their authentic selves to work, LPL’s commitment to equality is supported by its involvement in local communities and advocacy on a national level. In 2020, LPL participated in the virtual AIDS Walk Charlotte, one of the largest HIV awareness and fundraising events in the Carolinas, as well as San Diego Pride events to help raise funds for more than 30 LGBTQ+ organizations. For Pride month in June, the firm updated its corporate logo with a rainbow to stand in support of the LGBTQ+ community.

“LPL’s longstanding commitment to equity is not just something we say, but a well thought-out strategic action that we act on in order to better support our employees, advisors and community,” said Tim Carter, LPL senior vice president, Chief Diversity Officer. “We are honored that LPL has once again scored 100 percent on the HRC Corporate Equality Index. I look forward to LPL’s future vision and the difference we will continue to make.”