 

LPL Financial Earns Another Perfect Score in HRC’s Annual Corporate Equality Index

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.02.2021, 22:05  |  38   |   |   

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC (Nasdaq:LPLA), a leading retail investment advisory firm, registered investment advisor (RIA) custodian and independent broker-dealer, today announced that it has received a perfect score of 100 percent for the second consecutive year in the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2021 Corporate Equality Index (CEI), the nation’s foremost benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) workplace equality.

“We are encouraged to again receive a perfect score on HRC’s Corporate Equality Index,” said LPL Managing Director and Chief Human Capital Officer Sallie Larsen. “Diversity enriches our culture and, as a result, teams make better decisions and deliver better outcomes for our clients. Our Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) program supports this strategy by developing, attracting and engaging the best talent in the industry and creating a sense of belonging for all employees. When you bring together our commitment to diversity and a strong culture with our commitment to innovation and growth, we believe that delivers a winning formula for success.”

LPL provides employees with a host of DEI resources, and the firm’s Pride Alliance Employee Resource Group serves as a visible, accessible resource for LGBTQ+-identified employees and their allies, providing LGBTQ+-focused networking, educational and social opportunities. In addition to encouraging employees to bring their authentic selves to work, LPL’s commitment to equality is supported by its involvement in local communities and advocacy on a national level. In 2020, LPL participated in the virtual AIDS Walk Charlotte, one of the largest HIV awareness and fundraising events in the Carolinas, as well as San Diego Pride events to help raise funds for more than 30 LGBTQ+ organizations. For Pride month in June, the firm updated its corporate logo with a rainbow to stand in support of the LGBTQ+ community.

“LPL’s longstanding commitment to equity is not just something we say, but a well thought-out strategic action that we act on in order to better support our employees, advisors and community,” said Tim Carter, LPL senior vice president, Chief Diversity Officer. “We are honored that LPL has once again scored 100 percent on the HRC Corporate Equality Index. I look forward to LPL’s future vision and the difference we will continue to make.”

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

LPL Financial Earns Another Perfect Score in HRC’s Annual Corporate Equality Index CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - LPL Financial LLC (Nasdaq:LPLA), a leading retail investment advisory firm, registered investment advisor (RIA) custodian and independent broker-dealer, today announced that it has received a …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Agora Announces Private Placement Financing of US$250 Million
Compass Lexecon Launches Competition Policy Practice in Milan
Valneva Announces UK Government Exercise of Option for 40 Million Doses of its Inactivated, ...
Cameco Increases Interest in Global Laser Enrichment
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Announces Trading Volumes Grew 2.4x Month over Month ...
NIO Inc. Provides January 2021 Delivery Update
Matinas BioPharma Announces Topline Results from ENHANCE-IT Study of LYPDISO Against Vascepa
VSBLTY AND SYNQ PARTNER TO PROVIDE PUBLIC HEALTH SAFETY, SECURITY TECHNOLOGY FOR VICTORIA, BC ...
Update to 01/26/21 COVI-MSC Press Release: Fourth Patient Also Released From Hospital Following Third Infusion of Stem Cells
Coherus BioSciences to expand late-stage pipeline to immuno-oncology with in-license of Junshi ...
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Plug Power Exceeds 2020 Guidance and Raises Targets for 2021 and 2024
Nokia and Elisa push network boundaries with world’s first 1T deployment
Clean Power's PowerTap Signs Definitive Agreement with Andretti Group to Both Install At Existing ...
Agora Announces Private Placement Financing of US$250 Million
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15:00 Uhr
LPL Financial Welcomes Financial Advisor Tiger Blackwell
26.01.21
LPL Financial Welcomes Washington Crossing Financial Group
19.01.21
LPL Financial Hires Edward Fandrey as Managing Director, Advisor Solutions
19.01.21
LPL Financial Welcomes Financial Advisor Gary Stiles
14.01.21
LPL Financial Welcomes West Texas WealthCare
12.01.21
LPL Financial Welcomes Integrity Financial Services
05.01.21
LPL Financial Welcomes FDR Financial Group
04.01.21
LPL Financial Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call