 

Trulieve Announces Filing of Base Shelf Prospectus

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL & OTCQX: TCNNF) (“Trulieve” or “the Company”), a leading and top-performing cannabis company based in the United States, announced that it has filed a (final) short form base shelf prospectus with the securities commissions in each of the provinces and territories of Canada.

The Canadian base shelf prospectus is valid for a 25-month period, during which time Trulieve and certain of its securityholders may qualify the distribution by way ‎of prospectus in Canada of up to C$750 million of subordinate voting shares, debt securities, ‎warrants, subscription receipts, units, or any combination thereof of the Company from time to time, separately or together, in amounts, at prices and on terms to be determined based on market conditions at the time of the offering. The specific terms of any future offering will be established in a prospectus supplement to the shelf prospectus, which supplement will be filed with the applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities. Unless otherwise specified in the prospectus supplement relating to a particular offering of securities, the net proceeds from any sale of any securities may be used by Trulieve for general corporate purposes, including funding ongoing operations and/or working capital requirements, to repay ‎indebtedness outstanding from time to time, for capital projects and potential future acquisitions.

A copy of the (final) base shelf prospectus can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Trulieve

Trulieve is primarily a vertically integrated “seed-to-sale” company in the US, and is the first and largest fully licensed medical cannabis company in the State of Florida. Trulieve cultivates and produces all of its products in-house and distributes those products to Trulieve-branded stores (dispensaries) throughout the State of Florida, as well as directly to patients via home delivery. Trulieve also operates in California, Massachusetts, Connecticut and Pennsylvania. Trulieve’s subordinate voting shares are listed on the CSE under the symbol “TRUL” and trade on the OTCQX market under the symbol “TCNNF”.

