 

Prothena Announces Confirmatory Phase 3 AFFIRM-AL Study of Birtamimab in Mayo Stage IV Patients with AL Amyloidosis under SPA Agreement with FDA

  • Significant survival benefit observed in VITAL study for birtamimab-treated patients with AL amyloidosis at high risk for early mortality (Mayo Stage IV, HR=0.413, p=0.025, over 9 months)
  • SPA agreement with FDA to enable registration of birtamimab at unprecedented p<0.10 for primary endpoint of all-cause mortality in Mayo Stage IV patients with AL amyloidosis
  • AFFIRM-AL study of birtamimab expected to initiate mid-2021
  • Investor conference call and webcast scheduled Feb. 2 at 8:00am ET, Prothena management will be joined by Morie Gertz, MD, MACP, Division of Hematology, Mayo Distinguished Clinician, Mayo Clinic

DUBLIN, Ireland, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) today announced that following further analyses by the Company and multiple in-depth discussions with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regarding the previous analysis of patients categorized as Mayo Stage IV at baseline in the VITAL study, Prothena is advancing birtamimab into the confirmatory Phase 3 AFFIRM-AL study in this category of patients with AL amyloidosis. This registration-enabling study will be conducted with a primary endpoint of all-cause mortality at p<0.10 under a Special Protocol Assessment (SPA) agreement with FDA. Birtamimab is the only investigational therapeutic that has shown a significant survival benefit in Mayo Stage IV patients with AL amyloidosis in a placebo-controlled study, with 74% of birtamimab-treated patients alive at 9 months versus 49% of patients in the control group in VITAL (hazard ratio (HR)=0.413, p=0.025, over 9 months). AFFIRM-AL is expected to initiate mid-2021.

The significant survival benefit observed in VITAL with birtamimab was further supported by evidence of clinical benefit on secondary endpoints, including significant changes observed on both the Short Form-36 version 2 Physical Component Score (SF-36v2 PCS), a measure of quality of life (p=0.026), and 6 Minute Walk Test (6MWT) distance, an assessment of functional capacity (p=0.046).

“Our analysis of the previously disclosed VITAL results revealed a greater than 50% relative risk reduction for all-cause mortality in Mayo Stage IV patients treated with birtamimab,” said Gene Kinney, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Prothena. “We have extensively reviewed these results during a series of formal and informal interactions with the FDA and are appreciative of the close collaboration that led to this unprecedented SPA agreement for the AFFIRM-AL study. Birtamimab becomes our most advanced late-stage program and now has a defined path forward in this orphan patient population.”

