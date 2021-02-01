Arcosa, Inc. Announces Timing of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE: ACA) (“Arcosa” or the “Company”), a provider of infrastructure-related products and solutions, today announced that it will release results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020 after markets close on Wednesday, February 24, 2021.

The Company will host an earnings call to discuss the results at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, February 25, 2021. The call can be accessed as follows: