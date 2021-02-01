 

Iron Mountain Earns Top Marks in 2021 Corporate Equality Index

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), the storage and information management services company, is pleased to announce that it received a score of 100 percent on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2021 Corporate Equality Index (CEI), the nation’s foremost benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ workplace equality. Iron Mountain has earned this perfect score for four consecutive years and proudly joins the ranks of 767 other major U.S. businesses that also earned top marks this year.

“We’re proud of our score, which reflects our focus on inclusion and diversity as a critical component of our business," said Deborah Marson, Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary at Iron Mountain. Marson, who also leads and stewards the company’s inclusion and diversity program, adds, "We’re especially thrilled to see that the number of top scoring organizations has increased throughout the years that we have been on this important list. Inclusion is not only a business imperative -- it’s fundamental for our communities and society as a whole."

As one of its core values, Iron Mountain is committed to create and foster an inclusive and diverse work environment for all. Additionally, Iron Mountain provides outreach to and support of the LGBTQ community through its LGBTQ+ and Allies employee resource group (ERG), one of many voluntary and employee-led groups that create a supportive social space for individuals of common interests, backgrounds or demographic in alignment with the company’s mission and values.

The results of the 2021 CEI show that 1,142 companies are promoting LGBTQ-friendly workplace policies in the U.S., but also that 57% of CEI-rated companies with global operations are helping advance the cause of LGBTQ inclusion in workplaces abroad. Iron Mountain’s efforts in satisfying all of the CEI’s criteria earned a 100 percent ranking and the designation as one of the Best Places to Work for LGBTQ Equality. Companies rated in the CEI include Fortune 500 businesses, American Lawyer magazine’s top 200 revenue-grossing law firms (AmLaw 200) and hundreds of publicly and privately held mid- to large-sized businesses.

The CEI rates companies on detailed criteria falling under four central pillars:

  • Non-discrimination policies across business entities;
  • Equitable benefits for LGBTQ workers and their families;
  • Supporting an inclusive culture; and,
  • Corporate social responsibility.

The full report is available online at www.hrc.org/cei. To learn more about Iron Mountain's commitment to diversity and inclusion, visit http://www.ironmountain.com/About-Us/Corporate-Social-Responsibility/O ....

About the Human Rights Campaign Foundation
 The Human Rights Campaign Foundation is the educational arm of America's largest civil rights organization working to achieve equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual transgender and queer people. HRC envisions a world where LGBTQ people are embraced as full members of society at home, at work and in every community.

About Iron Mountain
 Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts. Providing solutions that include secure records storage, information management, digital transformation, secure shredding, as well as Intelligent Content Service Platform, data centers, cloud services and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps customers lower cost and risk, comply with regulations, recover from disaster, and enable a more digital way of working. Visit www.ironmountain.com for more information.



