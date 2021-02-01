 

TriState Capital Declares Quarterly Dividends on Perpetual Preferred Stock

The Board of Directors of TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: TSC) declared quarterly dividends on the company’s outstanding non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock.

A dividend of $0.421875 per depositary share of Series A Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (Nasdaq: TSCAP) is payable on April 1, 2021 to holders of record as of March 15, 2021.

A dividend of $0.3984375 per depositary share of Series B Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (Nasdaq: TSCBP) is payable on April 1, 2021 to holders of record as of March 15, 2021.

A dividend of 0.01725 shares per depositary share of Series C Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock and cash in the amount of $21,250.00 is payable on April 1, 2021 to the holder of record as of March 15, 2021.

ABOUT TRISTATE CAPITAL

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: TSC) is a bank holding company headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA, providing commercial banking, private banking and investment management services to middle-market companies, institutional clients and high-net-worth individuals. Its TriState Capital Bank subsidiary had $9.8 billion in assets as of December 31, 2020, and serves middle-market commercial customers through regional representative offices in Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, Cleveland, Edison, N.J., and New York City, as well as high-net-worth individuals nationwide through its national referral network of financial intermediaries. Its Chartwell Investment Partners subsidiary had $10.3 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2020 and serves institutional clients and TriState Capital’s financial intermediary network. For more information, please visit http://investors.tristatecapitalbank.com.

Wertpapier


