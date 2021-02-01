SandRidge Permian Trust Announces Distribution of Net Asset Sale Proceeds in February 2021

SANDRIDGE PERMIAN TRUST (OTC Pink: PERS) today announced a distribution of approximately $3.9 million, or $0.075 per unit, reflecting the fair value to the Trust, less cash reserves withheld by the Trust as described below, received by the Trust for the portion of the Trust’s Overriding Royalty Interests (“Royalty Interests”) required to be released upon the sale by Avalon Energy, LLC (“Avalon”) of wells and related assets associated with specified oil and natural gas, properties situated in the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Andrews County, Texas (the “Underlying Properties”) to Montare Resources I, LLC (“Montare”) on October 13, 2020 (the “Montare sale”), as previously disclosed in the Trust’s Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended September 30, 2020. The distribution is expected to occur on or before February 26, 2021 to holders of record as of the close of business on February 12, 2021.

There will be no distribution paid for the three-month period ended December 31, 2020 (with respect to production attributable to the Trust’s royalty interests from September 1, 2020 to November 30, 2020) as costs, charges and expenses attributable to the Underlying Properties were more than the revenue received from the sale of oil, natural gas and other hydrocarbons produced from the Underlying Properties, as reported by Avalon. As a result of the Montare sale, combined sales volumes were significantly lower during the three-month production period ended November 30, 2020 compared to the previous period. As no additional development wells will be drilled, the Trust’s production is expected to decline each quarter during the remainder of its life.

The Trust continues to own, and is entitled to receive proceeds from the sale of production attributable to, the Royalty Interests, which are the sole assets of the Trust. As described in the Trust’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), the amount of the quarterly distributions is expected to fluctuate from quarter to quarter, depending on the proceeds received by the Trust as a result of actual production volumes, oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids prices, and the amount and timing of the Trust’s administrative expenses, among other factors. All Trust unitholders share distributions on a pro rata basis.