 

SandRidge Permian Trust Announces Distribution of Net Asset Sale Proceeds in February 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.02.2021, 22:15  |  40   |   |   

SANDRIDGE PERMIAN TRUST (OTC Pink: PERS) today announced a distribution of approximately $3.9 million, or $0.075 per unit, reflecting the fair value to the Trust, less cash reserves withheld by the Trust as described below, received by the Trust for the portion of the Trust’s Overriding Royalty Interests (“Royalty Interests”) required to be released upon the sale by Avalon Energy, LLC (“Avalon”) of wells and related assets associated with specified oil and natural gas, properties situated in the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Andrews County, Texas (the “Underlying Properties”) to Montare Resources I, LLC (“Montare”) on October 13, 2020 (the “Montare sale”), as previously disclosed in the Trust’s Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended September 30, 2020. The distribution is expected to occur on or before February 26, 2021 to holders of record as of the close of business on February 12, 2021.

There will be no distribution paid for the three-month period ended December 31, 2020 (with respect to production attributable to the Trust’s royalty interests from September 1, 2020 to November 30, 2020) as costs, charges and expenses attributable to the Underlying Properties were more than the revenue received from the sale of oil, natural gas and other hydrocarbons produced from the Underlying Properties, as reported by Avalon. As a result of the Montare sale, combined sales volumes were significantly lower during the three-month production period ended November 30, 2020 compared to the previous period. As no additional development wells will be drilled, the Trust’s production is expected to decline each quarter during the remainder of its life.

The Trust continues to own, and is entitled to receive proceeds from the sale of production attributable to, the Royalty Interests, which are the sole assets of the Trust. As described in the Trust’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), the amount of the quarterly distributions is expected to fluctuate from quarter to quarter, depending on the proceeds received by the Trust as a result of actual production volumes, oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids prices, and the amount and timing of the Trust’s administrative expenses, among other factors. All Trust unitholders share distributions on a pro rata basis.

Seite 1 von 5


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

SandRidge Permian Trust Announces Distribution of Net Asset Sale Proceeds in February 2021 SANDRIDGE PERMIAN TRUST (OTC Pink: PERS) today announced a distribution of approximately $3.9 million, or $0.075 per unit, reflecting the fair value to the Trust, less cash reserves withheld by the Trust as described below, received by the Trust for …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Microvast, a Leading Innovator of EV Battery Technologies, to List on Nasdaq Through Merger with ...
Virgin Galactic Flight Test Program Update
Gilead Sciences and Gritstone Announce Collaboration Utilizing Gritstone’s Vaccine Platform ...
Illumina and Sequoia Capital China Partner to Launch Genomics Incubator in China
XPeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for January 2021
ExOne Adds TCL Hofmann to Sales Network, Strengthening Outreach in Key Asian Markets
American Express Introduces New Limited-Time Offers for U.S. Consumer and Business Delta SkyMiles, ...
Sesen Bio Announces Successful Application Orientation Meeting (AOM) with the FDA for Vicineum
Diversified Healthcare Trust Provides Business Updates and Announces Amendments to Credit ...
SunOpta Advances Strategic Plan With Two New Initiatives
Titel
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Faraday Future to List on NASDAQ Through Merger With Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. With ...
Square to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
IBM Board Approves Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend
Palantir Technologies and Rio Tinto Sign Multi-Year Enterprise Partnership
FREYR, a Developer of Clean, Next-Generation Battery Cells, to List on NYSE Through a Business ...
Titel
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update