 

KKR Closes Acquisition of Global Atlantic Financial Group Limited

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.02.2021, 22:15  |  40   |   |   

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR) and Global Atlantic Financial Group Limited (“Global Atlantic”) today announced the closing of their previously-announced strategic transaction.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210201005842/en/

Global Atlantic is one of the largest fixed rate and fixed annuity providers in the United States, serving more than two million policyholders through its retirement and life insurance products. It offers annuities for individuals through a network of banks, broker-dealers, and insurance agencies, as well as life insurance for individuals. Global Atlantic is also a leader in the institutional channel, providing customized reinsurance solutions to its life and annuity company clients. It offers capabilities across block, flow, and pension risk transfer reinsurance to meet its clients’ needs.

Global Atlantic has delivered strong performance since the transaction was announced in July 2020. Based on preliminary financial results of Global Atlantic as of December 31, 2020, the estimated value of the Global Atlantic assets to be managed by KKR as of the closing is approximately $90 billion. Driven principally by three reinsurance block transactions, this represents asset growth of approximately 25% since the announcement of the transaction.

"Since we announced this transaction, Global Atlantic’s success has been remarkable, and in many ways we are well ahead of our initial expectations,” Joseph Bae and Scott Nuttall, Co-Presidents and Co-Chief Operating Officers of KKR, said. “We welcome Global Atlantic to the KKR family and look forward to supporting its policyholders and clients through our asset management and origination capabilities, as well as our global network.”

Global Atlantic will continue to be led by Chief Executive Officer Allan Levine and its existing senior leadership team. The business will continue to operate as a separate company. KKR will serve as investment manager for Global Atlantic, allowing Global Atlantic to gain access to KKR’s leading origination engine and asset management capabilities while maintaining a prudent risk-adjusted investment strategy.

“This is an exciting day for Global Atlantic. Being a part of KKR strengthens our position as a leading U.S. annuity and life insurance company, enhances our ability to deliver compelling solutions for our clients and deepens our access to long-term strategic capital,” said Allan Levine, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Global Atlantic. “Our strong results to date were driven by our people and culture. We are thrilled to be working with the KKR team to capitalize on the significant opportunities we see in front of us. In KKR we have a tremendous partner who shares our values, is aligned around our vision, and committed to our success.”

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

KKR Closes Acquisition of Global Atlantic Financial Group Limited KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR) and Global Atlantic Financial Group Limited (“Global Atlantic”) today announced the closing of their previously-announced strategic transaction. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Microvast, a Leading Innovator of EV Battery Technologies, to List on Nasdaq Through Merger with ...
Virgin Galactic Flight Test Program Update
Gilead Sciences and Gritstone Announce Collaboration Utilizing Gritstone’s Vaccine Platform ...
Illumina and Sequoia Capital China Partner to Launch Genomics Incubator in China
XPeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for January 2021
ExOne Adds TCL Hofmann to Sales Network, Strengthening Outreach in Key Asian Markets
American Express Introduces New Limited-Time Offers for U.S. Consumer and Business Delta SkyMiles, ...
Sesen Bio Announces Successful Application Orientation Meeting (AOM) with the FDA for Vicineum
Diversified Healthcare Trust Provides Business Updates and Announces Amendments to Credit ...
SunOpta Advances Strategic Plan With Two New Initiatives
Titel
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Faraday Future to List on NASDAQ Through Merger With Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. With ...
Square to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
IBM Board Approves Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend
Palantir Technologies and Rio Tinto Sign Multi-Year Enterprise Partnership
FREYR, a Developer of Clean, Next-Generation Battery Cells, to List on NYSE Through a Business ...
Titel
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13:00 Uhr
KKR Supports 87 Small Businesses and Nonprofits in Second Round of COVID-19 Relief Grants
27.01.21
KKR & Co. Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
14.01.21
KKR Closes First Asia Real Estate Fund at US$1.7 billion
12.01.21
Kreise: Finanzinvestor KKR verkauft ProSiebenSat.1-Aktienpaket
12.01.21
KKR Expands Real Estate Industrial Portfolio in Phoenix with a New Acquisition
11.01.21
KKR Invests in Music Catalog of Ryan Tedder and OneRepublic
11.01.21
KKR Closes Inaugural Asia Pacific Infrastructure Fund at US$3.9 billion Cap
06.01.21
KKR Expands Real Estate Industrial Portfolio in Southern California with New San Diego Acquisition

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
11.10.20
215
KKR & Co - lukrative Beteiligungs- und Privat Equity-Geschäfte für jedermann