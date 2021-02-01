KKR Closes Acquisition of Global Atlantic Financial Group Limited

Global Atlantic is one of the largest fixed rate and fixed annuity providers in the United States, serving more than two million policyholders through its retirement and life insurance products. It offers annuities for individuals through a network of banks, broker-dealers, and insurance agencies, as well as life insurance for individuals. Global Atlantic is also a leader in the institutional channel, providing customized reinsurance solutions to its life and annuity company clients. It offers capabilities across block, flow, and pension risk transfer reinsurance to meet its clients’ needs.

Global Atlantic has delivered strong performance since the transaction was announced in July 2020. Based on preliminary financial results of Global Atlantic as of December 31, 2020, the estimated value of the Global Atlantic assets to be managed by KKR as of the closing is approximately $90 billion. Driven principally by three reinsurance block transactions, this represents asset growth of approximately 25% since the announcement of the transaction.

"Since we announced this transaction, Global Atlantic’s success has been remarkable, and in many ways we are well ahead of our initial expectations,” Joseph Bae and Scott Nuttall, Co-Presidents and Co-Chief Operating Officers of KKR, said. “We welcome Global Atlantic to the KKR family and look forward to supporting its policyholders and clients through our asset management and origination capabilities, as well as our global network.”

Global Atlantic will continue to be led by Chief Executive Officer Allan Levine and its existing senior leadership team. The business will continue to operate as a separate company. KKR will serve as investment manager for Global Atlantic, allowing Global Atlantic to gain access to KKR’s leading origination engine and asset management capabilities while maintaining a prudent risk-adjusted investment strategy.

“This is an exciting day for Global Atlantic. Being a part of KKR strengthens our position as a leading U.S. annuity and life insurance company, enhances our ability to deliver compelling solutions for our clients and deepens our access to long-term strategic capital,” said Allan Levine, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Global Atlantic. “Our strong results to date were driven by our people and culture. We are thrilled to be working with the KKR team to capitalize on the significant opportunities we see in front of us. In KKR we have a tremendous partner who shares our values, is aligned around our vision, and committed to our success.”