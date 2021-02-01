 

MFS Announces Closed-End Fund Distributions

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.02.2021, 22:15  |  54   |   |   

MFS Investment Management (MFS) announced today monthly distributions of the following closed-end funds, all with declaration dates of February 1, 2021, ex-dividend dates of February 16, 2021, record dates of February 17, 2021, and payable dates of February 26, 2021:

Fund (ticker)

Income/
Share

Other Sources/
Share*

Total Amount/
Share

MFS Charter Income Trust
(NYSE: MCR)^

$0.0000

$0.059360

$0.059360

MFS Government Markets Income Trust
(NYSE: MGF)^

$0.0000

$0.028340

$0.028340

MFS High Income Municipal Trust
(NYSE: CXE)

$0.0210

$0.0000

$0.0210

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust
(NYSE: CMU)

$0.0180

$0.0000

$0.0180

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund
(NYSE: CIF)^

$0.0000

$0.019690

$0.019690

MFS Intermediate Income Trust
(NYSE: MIN)^

$0.0000

$0.027820

$0.027820

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust
(NYSE: CXH)

$0.0370

$0.0000

$0.0370

MFS Multimarket Income Trust
(NYSE: MMT)^

$0.0000

$0.042830

$0.042830

MFS Municipal Income Trust
(NYSE: MFM)

$0.0260

$0.0000

$0.0260

MFS Special Value Trust
(NYSE: MFV)^

$0.0000

$0.045490

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

MFS Announces Closed-End Fund Distributions MFS Investment Management (MFS) announced today monthly distributions of the following closed-end funds, all with declaration dates of February 1, 2021, ex-dividend dates of February 16, 2021, record dates of February 17, 2021, and payable dates of …

Jetzt Fonds ohne Ausgabeaufschlag handeln und dauerhaft Depotgebühren bei comdirect sparen!

  • über 13.000 Investmentfonds ohne Ausgabeaufschlag
  • kostenlose Depotführung
  • über 450 Fonds für Sparpläne ohne Ausgabeaufschlag
  • Sonderkonditionen für Transaktionen

Depotpaket anfordern

Sie haben bereits ein Depot bei comdirect?

Kein Problem. Ein einfacher kostenloser Vermittlerwechsel genügt und Sie können auch von den günstigen Konditionen profitieren.

 Vermittlerwechsel

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Microvast, a Leading Innovator of EV Battery Technologies, to List on Nasdaq Through Merger with ...
Virgin Galactic Flight Test Program Update
Gilead Sciences and Gritstone Announce Collaboration Utilizing Gritstone’s Vaccine Platform ...
Illumina and Sequoia Capital China Partner to Launch Genomics Incubator in China
XPeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for January 2021
ExOne Adds TCL Hofmann to Sales Network, Strengthening Outreach in Key Asian Markets
American Express Introduces New Limited-Time Offers for U.S. Consumer and Business Delta SkyMiles, ...
Sesen Bio Announces Successful Application Orientation Meeting (AOM) with the FDA for Vicineum
Diversified Healthcare Trust Provides Business Updates and Announces Amendments to Credit ...
SunOpta Advances Strategic Plan With Two New Initiatives
Titel
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Faraday Future to List on NASDAQ Through Merger With Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. With ...
Square to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
IBM Board Approves Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend
Palantir Technologies and Rio Tinto Sign Multi-Year Enterprise Partnership
FREYR, a Developer of Clean, Next-Generation Battery Cells, to List on NYSE Through a Business ...
Titel
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
25.01.21
MFS Releases Closed-End Fund Income Distribution Sources for Certain Funds
21.01.21
MFS Closed End Fund Portfolio Management Team Announcement
04.01.21
MFS Announces Closed-End Fund Distributions