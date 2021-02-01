 

CDK Global Acquires Square Root

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.02.2021, 22:15  |  40   |   |   

CDK Global, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDK), a leading retail automotive technology company, today completed the acquisition of Austin-based Square Root. Founded in 2006, Square Root is the creator of CoEFFICIENT, which helps automotive original equipment manufacturer (OEM) field managers understand and act on unique data patterns and opportunities for retailers in their markets.

“The acquisition of Square Root is another important step in our efforts to build innovative solutions for dealers and OEMs that allow them to manage, analyze and grow their businesses,” said Brian Krzanich, president and chief executive officer, CDK Global. “The technology, customers, and top talent at Square Root will play an important role in helping us accelerate the expansion of our open Neuron intelligent data platform, which is designed to turn billions of pieces of industry information into actionable insights and valuable products for the automotive industry through Fortellis.”

The Neuron platform uses an analytics engine powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning to create real-time and predictive insights that empower dealers and OEMs to sell and service more vehicles by creating personalized and differentiated customer experiences.

With more than 280 connectors processing 90 million data points daily, Square Root’s software is proven at scale and will contribute to processing and delivering insights from the billions of data transactions already flowing into Neuron through CDK Global core products, such as CDK Drive, CDK Service and Elead CRM.

Neuron will also harness the power of Square Root’s integrations through the Fortellis Automotive Commerce Exchange to accelerate the creation of new products in the industry and to continuously enhance the user experience and value of existing products.

“Our values at Square Root are to think big, do bigger, be customer inspired, partner and thrive,” said Chris Taylor, founder and chief executive officer, Square Root. “By joining CDK Global, we get a tremendous opportunity to become part of a company that has done just that at unmatched scale for decades. We look forward to joining forces with an industry leader to help build out its next-generation automotive ecosystem.”

CDK Global acquired Square Root in a transaction that closed today for an undisclosed amount. The Square Root team will retain their office location in Austin, Texas and will integrate its operations into CDK Global over the next several weeks.

About Fortellis Automotive Commerce Exchange Platform

Fortellis is a technology platform that enables the automotive industry to leverage, build, innovate and integrate solutions and workflows to transform business. The Fortellis platform—with its Developer Network and Marketplace—connects software developers, OEMs and dealers so they can create new and unique experiences efficiently and seamlessly. Visit fortellis.io to learn more.

About CDK Global, Inc.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) is a leading provider of integrated data and technology solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation and heavy equipment industries. Focused on enabling end-to-end, omnichannel retail commerce through open, agnostic technology, CDK Global provides solutions to dealers and original equipment manufacturers, serving nearly 15,000 retail locations in North America. CDK solutions connect people with technology by automating and integrating all parts of the dealership and buying process, including the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, repair and maintenance of vehicles. Visit cdkglobal.com.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CDK Global Acquires Square Root CDK Global, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDK), a leading retail automotive technology company, today completed the acquisition of Austin-based Square Root. Founded in 2006, Square Root is the creator of CoEFFICIENT, which helps automotive original equipment …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Microvast, a Leading Innovator of EV Battery Technologies, to List on Nasdaq Through Merger with ...
Virgin Galactic Flight Test Program Update
Gilead Sciences and Gritstone Announce Collaboration Utilizing Gritstone’s Vaccine Platform ...
Illumina and Sequoia Capital China Partner to Launch Genomics Incubator in China
XPeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for January 2021
ExOne Adds TCL Hofmann to Sales Network, Strengthening Outreach in Key Asian Markets
American Express Introduces New Limited-Time Offers for U.S. Consumer and Business Delta SkyMiles, ...
Sesen Bio Announces Successful Application Orientation Meeting (AOM) with the FDA for Vicineum
Diversified Healthcare Trust Provides Business Updates and Announces Amendments to Credit ...
SunOpta Advances Strategic Plan With Two New Initiatives
Titel
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Faraday Future to List on NASDAQ Through Merger With Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. With ...
Square to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
IBM Board Approves Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend
Palantir Technologies and Rio Tinto Sign Multi-Year Enterprise Partnership
FREYR, a Developer of Clean, Next-Generation Battery Cells, to List on NYSE Through a Business ...
Titel
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
27.01.21
CDK Global Introduces Big Data Platform to Transform Automotive Industry Data Into Valuable Insights for Dealers, OEMs and Software Developers
15.01.21
CDK Global to Announce Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results on February 8, 2021