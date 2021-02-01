PotlatchDeltic Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results

Net income for the full year 2020 was $166.8 million, or $2.47 per diluted share, on revenues of $1.0 billion. Excluding an after-tax pension settlement charge, adjusted net income was $198.6 million, or $2.94 per diluted share for 2020. Net income for the full year 2019 was $55.7 million, or $0.82 per diluted share, on revenues of $827.1 million. Excluding after-tax special items consisting of a gain on the sale of legacy Deltic MDF facility and loss on the extinguishment of debt, adjusted net income was $54.4 million, or $0.80 per diluted share for 2019.

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq:PCH) today reported net income of $100.0 million, or $1.48 per diluted share, on revenues of $337.4 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. Net income was $11.4 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, on revenues of $203.5 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2019.

2020 Highlights

Generated record Total Adjusted EBITDDA of $382.2 million and Total Adjusted EBITDDA margin of 37%

Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate all had record years

Returned $123 million to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases

Sold 72,440 acres in Minnesota to The Conservation Fund for nearly $48 million

Refinanced $46 million in debt during 2020 and locked in historically low rates on $608 million of future refinances

Expanded strong liquidity position to $631 million as of December 31, 2020

“2020 was a phenomenal year with all three of our businesses achieving record financial performance,” said Eric Cremers, president and chief executive officer. “Our employees’ strong resolve and focus on operating safely allowed us to take advantage of strong demand and historic lumber prices. In addition, our Real Estate team completed a large land sale to The Conservation Fund for nearly $48 million. We are well positioned to continue to execute our disciplined capital allocation strategy and maximize shareholder value given our strong liquidity position,” stated Mr. Cremers.

Financial Highlights

(in millions, except per share data - unaudited) Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q4 2019 Revenues $ 337.4 $ 313.0 $ 203.5 Net income $ 100.0 $ 81.0 $ 11.4 Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted (in thousands) 67,607 67,528 67,695 Net income per diluted share $ 1.48 $ 1.20 $ 0.17 Adjusted EBITDDA $ 163.9 $ 135.4 $ 46.6 Distributions per share $ 0.41 $ 0.40 $ 0.40 Net cash from operations $ 144.4 $ 102.9 $ 33.6 Cash and cash equivalents $ 252.3 $ 148.9 $ 83.3

Business Performance: Q4 2020 vs. Q3 2020

Timberlands

Fourth Quarter 2020 Highlights

Timberlands Adjusted EBITDDA increased $2.8 million from Q3 2020 levels

Northern harvest volumes were seasonally lower

Northern sawlog prices increased 37% due primarily to higher prices on lumber-indexed volume

Log & haul costs reflect lower Northern harvest volume and seasonally lower rates

(in millions - unaudited) Q4 2020 Q3 2020 $ Change Segment Revenues $ 109.8 $ 117.0 $ (7.2 ) Adjusted EBITDDA $ 62.5 $ 59.7 $ 2.8

Wood Products

Fourth Quarter 2020 Highlights

Wood Products Adjusted EBITDDA decreased $11.4 million from Q3 2020 levels

Average lumber price realizations declined 1% to $629 per MBF in Q4 2020

Log costs increased due to higher index pricing in Idaho

Lumber production decreased in Q4 2020 leading to lower fixed cost absorption

(in millions - unaudited) Q4 2020 Q3 2020 $ Change Segment Revenues $ 208.9 $ 218.3 $ (9.4 ) Adjusted EBITDDA $ 70.3 $ 81.7 $ (11.4 )

Real Estate

Fourth Quarter 2020 Highlights

Real Estate Adjusted EBITDDA increased $43.1 million from Q3 2020 levels

Sold 73,573 acres of rural land for $700/acre, including sale of 72,440 acres to The Conservation Fund for nearly $48 million

Sold 72 residential lots at an average $80,000/lot in Q4 2020

Sold 4 commercial acres for $818,000/acre

(in millions - unaudited) Q4 2020 Q3 2020 $ Change Segment Revenues $ 62.2 $ 18.2 $ 44.0 Adjusted EBITDDA $ 56.5 $ 13.4 $ 43.1

Outlook

“We expect housing fundamentals and lumber demand to remain strong in 2021. While lumber prices will likely moderate this year, we expect lumber prices to remain higher than long-term averages. This is particularly important to PotlatchDeltic given our leverage to lumber prices. We continue to keep an eye on the pandemic and its potential impact on the economy and our business. During 2021, we expect to harvest approximately 6 million tons in our Timberlands segment, ship around 1.1 billion board feet of lumber, and sell about 20,000 acres and 145 residential lots in our Real Estate segment,” stated Mr. Cremers.

Non-GAAP Measures

This press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures, which management believes are useful to investors, securities analysts and other interested parties. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered only as supplemental to, and not as superior to, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Management uses Adjusted EBITDDA to evaluate the performance of the company. This is a non-GAAP measure that represents EBITDDA before certain items that impact comparison of the performance of our business either period-over-period or with other businesses.

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income Per Diluted Share are non-GAAP measures that represent GAAP net income and GAAP net earnings per diluted share before certain items that impact the ability of investors, securities analysts and other interested parties to compare the performance of our business, either period-over-period or with other businesses.

Reconciliations to GAAP are set forth in the accompanying schedules.

PotlatchDeltic Corporation Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations Unaudited Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, (in thousands, except per share amounts) 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenues $ 337,449 $ 313,046 $ 203,499 $ 1,040,930 $ 827,098 Costs and expenses: Cost of goods sold 183,860 182,039 169,544 687,781 682,066 Selling, general and administrative expenses 20,455 21,046 13,931 72,519 57,925 Gain on sale of facility — — — — (9,176 ) 204,315 203,085 183,475 760,300 730,815 Operating income 133,134 109,961 20,024 280,630 96,283 Interest expense, net (8,869 ) (8,557 ) (8,540 ) (29,463 ) (30,361 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt — — — — (5,512 ) Pension settlement charge — — — (42,988 ) — Non-operating pension and other postretirement costs (3,556 ) (3,557 ) (935 ) (14,226 ) (3,739 ) Income before income taxes 120,709 97,847 10,549 193,953 56,671 Income taxes (20,692 ) (16,840 ) 850 (27,123 ) (1,010 ) Net income $ 100,017 $ 81,007 $ 11,399 $ 166,830 $ 55,661 Net income per share: Basic $ 1.49 $ 1.21 $ 0.17 $ 2.48 $ 0.82 Diluted $ 1.48 $ 1.20 $ 0.17 $ 2.47 $ 0.82 Dividends per share $ 0.41 $ 0.40 $ 0.40 $ 1.61 $ 1.60 Weighted-average shares outstanding (in thousands): Basic 67,159 67,149 67,476 67,237 67,608 Diluted 67,607 67,528 67,695 67,568 67,743

PotlatchDeltic Corporation Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets Unaudited At December 31, (in thousands, except per share amounts) 2020 2019 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 252,340 $ 83,310 Customer receivables, net 26,606 14,167 Inventories, net 62,036 65,781 Other current assets 16,136 20,183 Total current assets 357,118 183,441 Property, plant and equipment, net 288,544 286,383 Investment in real estate held for development and sale 72,355 74,233 Timber and timberlands, net 1,600,061 1,638,663 Intangible assets, net 16,270 17,049 Other long-term assets 46,717 35,290 Total assets $ 2,381,065 $ 2,235,059 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 93,279 $ 60,577 Current portion of long-term debt 39,981 45,974 Current portion of pension and other postretirement employee benefits 6,574 6,701 Total current liabilities 139,834 113,252 Long-term debt 717,366 710,495 Pension and other postretirement employee benefits 128,807 115,463 Deferred tax liabilities, net 17,740 20,165 Other long-term obligations 72,365 48,853 Total liabilities 1,076,112 1,008,228 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Common stock, $1 par value 66,876 67,221 Additional paid-in capital 1,674,576 1,666,299 Accumulated deficit (315,510 ) (359,330 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (120,989 ) (147,359 ) Total stockholders’ equity 1,304,953 1,226,831 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,381,065 $ 2,235,059

PotlatchDeltic Corporation Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows Unaudited Three Months Ended Year Ended (in thousands) December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 December 31,

2019 December 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income $ 100,017 $ 81,007 $ 11,399 $ 166,830 $ 55,661 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash from operating activities: Depreciation, depletion and amortization 20,076 20,594 19,516 77,885 72,105 Basis of real estate sold 10,908 5,249 6,343 25,348 20,554 Gain on sale of facility — — — — (9,176 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt — — — — 5,512 Change in deferred taxes (223 ) (538 ) 5,898 (14,610 ) (11,045 ) Employee benefit plans 5,916 5,917 2,970 23,666 11,877 Pension settlement charge — — — 42,988 — Equity-based compensation expense 2,135 2,063 1,910 8,063 7,272 Other, net (725 ) (367 ) 368 (1,269 ) (2,324 ) Change in: Receivables, net 23,478 (25,496 ) 13,047 (12,439 ) 7,238 Inventories, net (3,464 ) (6,357 ) (11,579 ) 3,745 (3,519 ) Other assets 6,315 711 5,648 4,591 5,305 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (18,920 ) 29,127 (20,231 ) 25,848 (11,415 ) Other liabilities 2,957 (1,676 ) 934 1,327 3,955 Real estate development expenditures (2,506 ) (1,713 ) (1,516 ) (6,706 ) (7,254 ) Funding of pension and other postretirement employee benefits (1,546 ) (5,619 ) (1,066 ) (10,004 ) (5,678 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 144,418 102,902 33,641 335,263 139,068 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchase of property, plant and equipment (8,027 ) (4,371 ) (13,557 ) (22,693 ) (39,153 ) Timberlands reforestation and roads (3,889 ) (4,569 ) (4,426 ) (16,234 ) (17,695 ) Acquisition of timber and timberlands (2,120 ) (8 ) (348 ) (6,858 ) (626 ) Proceeds on sale of facility — — — 1,000 58,793 Transfer from company owned life insurance (COLI) 575 895 977 5,616 1,968 Transfer to COLI (448 ) (540 ) (569 ) (3,341 ) (1,148 ) Other, net (19 ) 16 253 318 2,378 Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (13,928 ) (8,577 ) (17,670 ) (42,192 ) 4,517 CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Distributions to common stockholders (27,419 ) (26,749 ) (26,888 ) (107,853 ) (107,722 ) Repurchase of common stock — — — (15,364 ) (25,173 ) Proceeds from long-term debt 46,000 — 40,000 46,000 190,000 Repayment of long-term debt (46,000 ) — (40,000 ) (46,000 ) (190,000 ) Premiums and fees on debt retirement — — — — (4,865 ) Other, net (735 ) (506 ) (619 ) (1,768 ) (1,012 ) Net cash used in financing activities (28,154 ) (27,255 ) (27,507 ) (124,985 ) (138,772 ) Change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 102,336 67,070 (11,536 ) 168,086 4,813 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 150,004 82,934 95,790 84,254 79,441 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 252,340 $ 150,004 $ 84,254 $ 252,340 $ 84,254

PotlatchDeltic Corporation Segment Information Unaudited Three months ended Year Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, (in thousands) 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenues Timberlands $ 109,764 $ 116,985 $ 88,845 $ 376,519 $ 322,693 Wood Products 208,898 218,291 126,429 698,405 540,408 Real Estate 62,191 18,151 17,413 104,416 78,872 380,853 353,427 232,687 1,179,340 941,973 Intersegment Timberlands revenues (43,404 ) (40,381 ) (29,188 ) (138,410 ) (114,875 ) Consolidated revenues $ 337,449 $ 313,046 $ 203,499 $ 1,040,930 $ 827,098 Adjusted EBITDDA1 Timberlands $ 62,512 $ 59,649 $ 38,010 $ 182,802 $ 133,987 Wood Products 70,315 81,644 1,843 176,095 12,901 Real Estate 56,414 13,466 13,953 86,476 62,650 Corporate (13,884 ) (15,361 ) (9,327 ) (48,451 ) (36,257 ) Eliminations and adjustments (11,459 ) (4,012 ) 2,120 (14,694 ) 5,662 Total Adjusted EBITDDA 163,898 135,386 46,599 382,228 178,943 Interest expense, net (8,869 ) (8,557 ) (8,540 ) (29,463 ) (30,361 ) Depreciation, depletion and amortization (19,671 ) (20,187 ) (19,107 ) (76,261 ) (70,417 ) Basis of real estate sold (10,908 ) (5,249 ) (6,343 ) (25,348 ) (20,554 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt — — — — (5,512 ) Pension settlement charge — — — (42,988 ) — Non-operating pension and other postretirement employee benefits (3,556 ) (3,557 ) (935 ) (14,226 ) (3,739 ) (Loss) gain on fixed assets (185 ) 11 (1,125 ) 11 (865 ) Gain on sale of facility — — — — 9,176 Income (loss) before income taxes $ 120,709 $ 97,847 $ 10,549 $ 193,953 $ 56,671 Depreciation, depletion and amortization Timberlands $ 13,069 $ 13,821 $ 13,240 $ 51,047 $ 46,601 Wood Products 6,200 5,983 5,393 23,611 22,059 Real Estate 155 149 170 620 678 Corporate 247 234 304 983 1,079 19,671 20,187 19,107 76,261 70,417 Bond discounts and deferred loan fees2 405 407 409 1,624 1,688 Total depreciation, depletion and amortization $ 20,076 $ 20,594 $ 19,516 $ 77,885 $ 72,105 Basis of real estate sold Real Estate $ 11,017 $ 5,257 $ 6,423 $ 25,990 $ 20,749 Eliminations and adjustments (109 ) (8 ) (80 ) (642 ) (195 ) Total basis of real estate sold $ 10,908 $ 5,249 $ 6,343 $ 25,348 $ 20,554

1 Management uses Adjusted EBITDDA to evaluate company and segment performance. See the reconciliation of Total Adjusted EBITDDA on page 9, Reconciliations. 2 Bond discounts and deferred loan fees are included in interest expense, net in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations.

PotlatchDeltic Corporation Reconciliations Unaudited Three months ended Year ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, (in thousands, except per share amounts) 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 Adjusted EBITDDA Net income (GAAP) $ 100,017 $ 81,007 $ 11,399 $ 166,830 $ 55,661 Interest, net 8,869 8,557 8,540 29,463 30,361 Income taxes 20,692 16,840 (850 ) 27,123 1,010 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 19,671 20,187 19,107 76,261 70,417 Basis of real estate sold 10,908 5,249 6,343 25,348 20,554 Loss on extinguishment of debt — — — — 5,512 Pension settlement charge — — — 42,988 — Non-operating pension and other postretirement benefit costs 3,556 3,557 935 14,226 3,739 Gain on sale of facility — — — — (9,176 ) Loss (gain) on fixed assets 185 (11 ) 1,125 (11 ) 865 Adjusted EBITDDA $ 163,898 $ 135,386 $ 46,599 $ 382,228 $ 178,943 Adjusted net income Net income (GAAP) $ 100,017 $ 81,007 $ 11,399 $ 166,830 $ 55,661 Special items: Loss on extinguishment of debt — — — — 5,512 Pension settlement charge, after tax — — — 31,811 Gain on sale of facility, after tax — — — — (6,790 ) Adjusted net income $ 100,017 $ 81,007 $ 11,399 $ 198,641 $ 54,383 Adjusted net income per diluted share Net income per diluted share (GAAP) $ 1.48 $ 1.20 $ 0.17 $ 2.47 $ 0.82 Special items: Loss on extinguishment of debt — — — — 0.08 Pension settlement charge, after tax — — — 0.47 — Gain on sale of facility, after tax — — — — (0.10 ) Adjusted net income per diluted share $ 1.48 $ 1.20 $ 0.17 $ 2.94 $ 0.80

