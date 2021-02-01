Viveon Health Acquisition Corp. Announces the Separate Trading of its Common Stock, Warrants and Rights Commencing February 4, 2021

New York, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viveon Health Acquisition Corp. (the “Company” or “Viveon Health”) (NYSE American: VHAQU) announced that, commencing February 4, 2021, holders of the units sold in the Company’s initial public offering and upon exercise of the over-allotment option, of 20,125,000 units in the aggregate (consisting of 20,125,000 shares of common stock, 20,125,000 warrants to purchase 10,062,500 shares of common stock and rights to purchase 1,006,250 shares of common stock) completed on December 28, 2020 and December 30, 2020, respectively, may elect to separately trade the shares of common stock, warrants and rights included in the units. Those units not separated will continue to trade on the NYSE American under the symbol “VHAQU,” and the common stock, warrants and rights that are separated will trade on the NYSE American under the symbols “VHAQ,” “VHAQW,” and “VHAQR,” respectively.

