AMG Announces Investment in Boston Common Asset Management, A Women-Owned Leader in Sustainable and Impact Investing

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE: AMG), the industry’s leading partner to independent active investment management firms, has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire a minority equity interest in Boston Common Asset Management, LLC (“Boston Common”). After the closing of the transaction, the senior partners of Boston Common will continue to hold a significant majority of the equity of the firm and direct its day-to-day operations.



Boston Common is an independent, partner-owned global equity manager dedicated to integrated environmental, social, and governance (ESG) impact investing. Its investment process combines traditional financial analysis with in-house ESG research to identify innovative companies that not only offer attractive, risk-adjusted long-term investment returns, but also provide products or services with positive societal impact. As a leader in corporate shareowner engagement, Boston Common advocates meaningful improvements to company practices, products, and policies, believing that these changes will also enhance company fundamentals. With $3.9 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2020, the firm has built a strong long-term investment track record across international, global, US, and emerging markets strategies. Boston Common has been recognized as among the top 10% of the global B Corp community each year since 2017, and has earned an A+ rating from the United Nations Principles for Responsible Investing (UN PRI) every year since 2015.

“We have deep respect for Boston Common’s consistent investment process, strong long-term track record, and extraordinary expertise in sustainable investing,” said Jay C. Horgen, President and Chief Executive Officer of AMG. “Geeta Aiyer, founder of the firm, has been recognized as a leader in ESG and impact investing for more than 30 years. AMG’s partnership with Boston Common further enhances our strategic participation in ESG investing, an area that is one of the fastest-growing segments in the investment industry, and an increasingly significant focus for clients globally. Boston Common has demonstrated that excellent investment performance can be generated when the pursuit of financial return and social change are intertwined. We are delighted to welcome Geeta, Allyson McDonald, CEO, and their partners to our Affiliate group and pleased to invest in another women-owned and -led firm.”