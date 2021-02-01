 

Kadant Joins the United Nations Global Compact Initiative

WESTFORD, Mass., Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kadant Inc. (NYSE: KAI) announced it has joined the United Nations (UN) Global Compact, the world’s largest corporate sustainability initiative. Under the UN Global Compact, members are encouraged to align their operations and strategies with universal principles on human rights, labor, environment, and anti-corruption and take strategic actions to advance broader societal goals, such as the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

“We are proud to join thousands of other companies globally who are committed to taking responsible business actions to create a better world,” said Jeffrey L. Powell, president and chief executive officer of Kadant. “This collective effort aligns well with our commitment to provide innovative products and technologies that positively impact the use and preservation of our earth’s natural resources and benefit the well-being of society.”

Launched in 2000, the UN Global Compact is the world’s largest corporate citizenship initiative with more than 12,000 member companies located in over 150 countries. More information about the UN Global Compact is available at www.unglobalcompact.org.

About Kadant
Kadant Inc. is a global supplier of high-value, critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The Company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries. Kadant is based in Westford, Massachusetts, with approximately 2,700 employees in 20 countries worldwide. Kadant’s most recent corporate sustainability report can be viewed at www.kadant.com/en/about-us/sustainability. The report highlights the Company’s commitment and progress on Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance initiatives, is structured according to Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) best practices for corporate sustainability reporting and addresses those factors most relevant to the Company’s stakeholders. For more information, visit www.kadant.com.

Safe Harbor Statement
The following constitutes a “Safe Harbor” statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including forward-looking statements about our products, technologies, and markets. These forward-looking statements represent our expectations as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including those set forth under the heading "Risk Factors" in Kadant’s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 28, 2019 and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

