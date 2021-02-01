Insperity Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call Thursday, February 11

 

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE: NSP), a leading provider of human resources and business performance solutions for America’s best businesses, will release its fourth quarter earnings after the close of the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday, February 11, 2021. A teleconference hosted by Insperity’s management will be held at 5 p.m. ET to discuss the quarter and business trends. Investors, analysts, media and other interested persons may access the call at 877-651-0053, conference i.d. number 4180394. The call will also be webcast live at http://ir.insperity.com. A replay of the conference call will be available at 855-859-2056, conference i.d. number 4180394, for one week after the call. The webcast will be archived for one year. The conference call script and updated company guidance for the first quarter and full year 2021 will be posted to the Insperity Investor Relations website.

About Insperity

Insperity, a trusted advisor to America’s best businesses for more than 34 years, provides an array of human resources and business solutions designed to help improve business performance. Offering the most comprehensive suite of products and services available in the marketplace, Insperity delivers administrative relief, better benefits, reduced liabilities and a systematic way to improve productivity through its premier Workforce Optimization solution. Additional company offerings include Traditional Payroll and Human Capital Management, Time and Attendance, Performance Management, Organizational Planning, Recruiting Services, Employment Screening, Retirement Services and Insurance Services. With 2019 revenues of $4.3 billion, Insperity supports more than 100,000 businesses with over 2 million employees nationwide. For more information, visit http://www.insperity.com.



