 

Stamps.com Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results Call Invitation

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.02.2021, 22:30  |  18   |   |   

Stamps.com (NASDAQ: STMP), the leading provider of USPS postage online and shipping software, today announced an invitation to join the Stamps.com Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call. The call will take place Wednesday, February 17, 2021, at 5:00 pm ET and will be webcast from our Investor Relations website at https://investor.stamps.com. The fourth quarter 2020 earnings press release will precede the earnings call at 4:30 pm ET on February 17, 2021.

If you have any questions, please call Stamps.com Investor Relations at (310) 482-5830 or e-mail us at invrel@stamps.com.

We look forward to your participation.

About Stamps.com

Stamps.com (NASDAQ: STMP) is the leading provider of postage online and shipping software solutions to customers including consumers, small businesses, e-commerce shippers, enterprises, and high volume shippers. Stamps.com offers solutions that help businesses run their shipping operations more smoothly and function more successfully under the brand names Stamps.com, Endicia, MetaPack, ShipEngine, ShippingEasy, ShipStation, and ShipWorks. Stamps.com’s family of brands provides seamless access to mailing and shipping services through integrations with more than 500 unique partner applications.

"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This release may include “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts, and may relate to future events or the company’s anticipated results, business strategies or capital requirements, among other things, all of which involve risks and uncertainties. Important factors, including the company's ability to monetize its customers’ transactions with carriers, the significant and unprecedented uncertainty regarding the direct and indirect business and economic impacts of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and the company’s ability to successfully integrate and realize the benefits of its past or future strategic acquisitions or investments, among other things, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, are detailed in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission made from time to time by Stamps.com, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K. Matters described in forward-looking statements may also be affected by other known and unknown risks, trends, uncertainties and factors, many of which are beyond the company’s ability to control or predict. Stamps.com undertakes no obligation to release publicly any revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Stamps.com, the Stamps.com logo, Endicia, MetaPack, ShipEngine, ShippingEasy, ShipStation and ShipWorks, are registered trademarks of Stamps.com Inc. and its subsidiaries. All other brands and names used in this release are property of their respective owners.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Stamps.com Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results Call Invitation Stamps.com (NASDAQ: STMP), the leading provider of USPS postage online and shipping software, today announced an invitation to join the Stamps.com Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call. The call will take place Wednesday, February …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Microvast, a Leading Innovator of EV Battery Technologies, to List on Nasdaq Through Merger with ...
Virgin Galactic Flight Test Program Update
Gilead Sciences and Gritstone Announce Collaboration Utilizing Gritstone’s Vaccine Platform ...
Illumina and Sequoia Capital China Partner to Launch Genomics Incubator in China
XPeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for January 2021
ExOne Adds TCL Hofmann to Sales Network, Strengthening Outreach in Key Asian Markets
American Express Introduces New Limited-Time Offers for U.S. Consumer and Business Delta SkyMiles, ...
Sesen Bio Announces Successful Application Orientation Meeting (AOM) with the FDA for Vicineum
Diversified Healthcare Trust Provides Business Updates and Announces Amendments to Credit ...
SunOpta Advances Strategic Plan With Two New Initiatives
Titel
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Faraday Future to List on NASDAQ Through Merger With Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. With ...
Square to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
IBM Board Approves Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend
Palantir Technologies and Rio Tinto Sign Multi-Year Enterprise Partnership
FREYR, a Developer of Clean, Next-Generation Battery Cells, to List on NYSE Through a Business ...
Titel
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
26.01.21
Metapack to Host Global Retailers and Brands with International Carriers at The Delivery Conference 2021  
12.01.21
Metapack leitet den Versanddienst für HelloFresh
12.01.21
Metapack to Lead Shipping Services for HelloFresh