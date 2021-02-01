PGT Innovations Completes Acquisition of 75% Ownership Stake in Eco Window Systems

“This acquisition further advances our strategy of expanding and diversifying our product lines with strong brands,” said Jeff Jackson, President and Chief Executive Officer of PGT Innovations. “We expect the Florida commercial market to continue its long-term growth trend and believe Eco will help PGT Innovations increase its sales and share in that segment. Additionally, we anticipate Eco’s glass manufacturing capabilities will allow us to vertically integrate a larger portion of our operations, by increasing our internal glass manufacturing capacity, which we believe will provide us with more flexibility within our supply chain to meet the growing demand for our products.”

PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE: PGTI), a national leader in premium windows and doors, including impact-resistant products and products designed to unify indoor/outdoor living spaces, today announced that it has completed its acquisition of a 75% ownership stake in Eco Window Systems and its related companies (collectively, “Eco”). Eco is a leading manufacturer and installer of aluminum, impact-resistant windows and doors serving the South Florida region.

“Eco’s dealer network is highly complementary to our existing footprint, as most of its dealers have not previously been customers of PGT Innovations, and we are excited about developing relationships with those new dealers,” added Jackson. “Over the years, Eco has been both a valued supplier and customer, and we welcome Eco and all its employees to the PGT family of brands.”

About PGT Innovations, Inc.

PGT Innovations manufactures and supplies premium windows and doors. Its highly-engineered and technically-advanced products can withstand some of the toughest weather conditions on earth and unify indoor/outdoor living spaces. PGT Innovations creates value through deep customer relationships, understanding the unstated needs of the markets it serves and a drive to develop category-defining products. PGT Innovations is also the nation’s largest manufacturer of impact-resistant windows and doors, holds the leadership position in its primary markets, and is part of the S&P SmallCap 400 Index.

The PGT Innovations’ family of brands include CGI, PGT Custom Windows & Doors, WinDoor, Western Window Systems, CGI Commercial, Eze-Breeze and NewSouth Window Solutions. The Company’s brands, in their respective markets, are a preferred choice of architects, builders, and homeowners throughout North America and the Caribbean. The Company’s high-quality products are available in custom and standard sizes with multiple dimensions that allow for greater design possibilities in residential, multi-family, and commercial projects. For additional information, visit www.pgtinnovations.com.