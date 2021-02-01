 

CuriosityStream Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ: CURI) (“CuriosityStream”), a global factual entertainment company, announced today that it intends to offer for sale 6,500,000 shares of its common stock, par value $0.0001 per share (“Common Stock”), in an underwritten public offering. In addition, CuriosityStream expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase an additional 975,000 shares of Common Stock. The offering is subject to market conditions and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

BofA Securities is acting as sole book-running manager for the offering and as representative of the underwriters. Needham & Company is acting as senior co-manager for the offering, and D.A. Davison & Co. and Roth Capital Partners are acting as co-managers for the offering.

CuriosityStream intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for investment in program content, marketing and general corporate purposes.

A registration statement on Form S-1 (Registration No. 333-252617) (the “Registration Statement”) relating to these securities has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), but has not yet become effective. The securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time that the Registration Statement becomes effective. The offering is being made pursuant to the Registration Statement and an accompanying prospectus. Prospective investors should read the Registration Statement and accompanying prospectus, and the other documents that CuriosityStream has filed with the SEC for more complete information about CuriosityStream and the offering. A copy of the preliminary prospectus relating to these securities may be obtained, when available, by contacting BofA Securities, Attn: Prospectus Department, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, by telephone at (800) 299-1322 or via email at dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com. Electronic copies of the Registration Statement and the accompanying prospectus are also available free of charge on the website of the SEC at www.sec.gov.

