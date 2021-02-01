 

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. Announced It Has Acquired a Majority Ownership Position in Eleos, a Greenville, SC Based Software Provider

On Monday, February 1, 2021, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KNX), announced it has acquired a majority ownership position in Eleos, a Greenville, SC based software provider.

Eleos has created an independent and programmable mobile driver workflow platform for trucking fleets and truck operators. The platform integrates with a wide variety of telematics, fleet management, and dispatch systems. North American fleet leaders, including Knight-Swift, rely on Eleos to orchestrate communication with their driving associates in a way that increases both profits and driver satisfaction.

Knight-Swift CEO, Dave Jackson offered the following, “The Eleos team and their software platform have been invaluable in creating a driver digital experience that enables safety, productivity, and low driver turnover.” He continued, “We especially appreciate the data privacy Eleos assures each customer, and such privacy will continue for each individual customer in the future.”

Kevin Survance, CEO of Eleos commented, “This transaction is built on the strong foundation of trust and respect that Eleos has long held for the Knight-Swift leadership team; a team that, in my view, possesses a powerful combination of business skill and integrity. Now, backed by the strength of Knight-Swift, Eleos is well-equipped to achieve the goal of being the most trusted platform for mobile driver workflow in the transportation industry. I can say with complete sincerity that we are humbled and honored to join the Knight-Swift family of companies.”

About Knight-Swift:

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. is a provider of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services using a nationwide network of business units and terminals in the United States and Mexico to serve customers throughout North America. In addition to operating the country's largest tractor fleet, Knight-Swift also contracts with third-party equipment providers to provide a broad range of truckload services to its customers while creating quality driving jobs for our driving associates and successful business opportunities for independent contractors.



