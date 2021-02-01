L3Harris Technologies Named Among FORTUNE’s 2021 World’s Most Admired Companies

L3Harris is listed in the global Aerospace and Defense sector and scored highly for its innovation, social responsibility, management quality and long-term investment value.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) has been named among FORTUNE’s 2021 World’s Most Admired Companies in the company’s first year of eligibility since the merger between Harris Corporation and L3 Technologies in 2019.

“Being named to FORTUNE’s Most Admired Companies list reflects our commitment to excellence in everything that we do, and is a tribute to the resiliency and dedication of our 48,000 employees,” said William M. Brown, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “We are proud of the progress we have made in our first full year as a new company.”

The FORTUNE World’s Most Admired Companies ranking surveys leading executives, board directors and analysts to identify the best-regarded companies. Survey participants rated enterprises in their own industry on nine criteria, from investment value and quality of management and products to social responsibility and ability to attract talent. A company’s score must rank in the top half of its industry survey to be listed. For complete rankings, visit fortune.com.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies is an agile global aerospace and defense technology innovator, delivering end-to-end solutions that meet customers’ mission-critical needs. The company provides advanced defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. L3Harris has approximately $18 billion in annual revenue and 48,000 employees, with customers in more than 100 countries. L3Harris.com.

