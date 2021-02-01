 

Metrics Implements nCino to Scale Its Corporate Lending Business

Australian non-bank corporate lender partners with Industrie&Co to assist with project delivery

SYDNEY, Australia, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCNO), a pioneer in cloud banking and digital transformation solutions for the global financial services industry, today announced that Metrics Credit Partners, a leading Australian non-bank corporate lender, has adopted the nCino Bank Operating System to transform their corporate lending practices to further support sustained growth. Metrics selected Industrie&Co to support project delivery.

As an organisation focusing on highly structured, larger corporate loans of A$10 million to A$150 million, Metrics needed a digital solution that would allow them to handle a wide range of borrowers, loan types and structures with varying financial and reporting covenants. With nCino’s Commercial Banking Solution, Metrics has access to enhanced dashboards and reporting, giving them more granular portfolio and client level insights. The Metrics Investment Team also has a holistic view of their clients and greater insight into the entire portfolio, helping them to enhance their risk management practices. Additionally, nCino’s Document Manager enables Metrics to store and categorise all of their deal-related files for quick identification and retrieval.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the entire nCino implementation was run remotely. To assist with the delivery of the nCino platform, Metrics partnered with Industrie&Co, a technology company with extensive financial services experience that helps institutions navigate digital transformation. Through the combined efforts of teams from all three organisations, Metrics was able to quickly adopt nCino despite the remote working environment.

“nCino gives us a technology platform that is scalable with our business, which is essential given our continued growth,” said Andrew Lockhart, Managing Partner at Metrics. “Of the providers we examined, nCino was best able to meet all of our needs, and their commitment to innovation means we will continue to benefit from enhancements over time. We had a tight timeframe for getting up and running on nCino, and Industrie&Co proved to be an agile partner with a deep understanding of financial services that aptly met our various needs.”

