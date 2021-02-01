Costamare Inc. Reports Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2020

Q4 2020 Adjusted Net Income available to common stockholders ( 1) of $32.7 million.





of $32.7 million. Q4 2020 Adjusted Earnings per Share ( 1) of $0.27.





of $0.27. Full year 2020 Adjusted Net Income available to common stockholders ( 1) of $123.7 million.





of $123.7 million. Full year 2020 Adjusted Earnings per Share(1) of $1.02.

II. MARKET DEVELOPMENTS

20 new vessel charters since last quarter including the chartering of four 11,000 TEU capacity containerships for a period of ten years. New fixtures include among others:



Cape Akritas, Cape Tainaro, Cape Kortia and Cape Sounio, four 2016/2017-built, 11,000 TEU sister vessels chartered for a period of approximately 10 years at a daily rate of $33,000.



Cosco Hellas, Yantian, Beijing, three 2006-built, 9,469 TEU sister vessels chartered for a period of approximately three years at a daily rate of $39,600.



Navarino, one 2010-built, 8,531 TEU containership chartered for a period of approximately four years at a daily rate of $31,000.



Kure, one 1996-built, 7,403, TEU containership chartered for a period of approximately two years at a daily rate of $31,000.



III. SALE AND PURCHASE ACTIVITY

Acquisition of three secondhand containerships. More specifically:



Two 2004-built, 6,492 TEU sister vessels expected to be delivered in Q1 2021. Upon delivery, each vessel will commence a charter with a leading liner company for a period of 22 to 25 months.



Delivery of the 2011-built, 4,178 TEU containership, Neokastro whose purchase agreement was announced in the previous quarter.





Sale of the 2000-built, 4,890 TEU containership, Halifax Express. The sale of the vessel is expected to be completed in February 2021.

IV. CAPITAL STRUCTURE

Liquidity of $209.8 million as of the end of Q4 2020 (including our share of cash amounting to $17.9 million held in companies co-owned with York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC and an affiliated fund (collectively, together with the funds it manages or advises, “York”)).





No meaningful debt maturities until 2024.





New financing agreements since last quarter for an aggregate amount of $40.6 million. More specifically:



$20.0 million loan facility agreement with a leading U.S. financial institution, in order to refinance the existing indebtedness of the 2010-built, 8,531 TEU containership Navarino, originally maturing in 2021.



$8.1 million loan facility agreement with a European financial institution, in order to partially refinance the existing indebtedness of the 1996-built, 7,403 TEU containership Kure, originally maturing in 2020.



$12.5 million loan facility agreement with a leading US financial institution, in order to finance the acquisition of the 2011-built, 4,178 TEU containership Neokastro.





Dividend of $0.10 per share on its common stock and dividends on all four classes of its preferred stock.

(1) Adjusted Net Income available to common stockholders and respective per share figures are non-GAAP measures and should not be used in isolation or as substitutes for Costamare’s financial results presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). For the definition and reconciliation of these measures to the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, please refer to Exhibit I.

NEW BUSINESS DEVELOPMENTS

A. New charter agreements

The Company has chartered in total 20 vessels over the quarter. More specifically, the Company agreed to:



I. Vessels above 5,500 TEU capacity (Post – Panamax)



- Charter the 2016-built, 11,010 TEU containership, Cape Akritas and the 2017-built, 11,010 TEU vessels Cape Kortia, Cape Sounio and Cape Tainaro with MSC, for a period of approximately 10 years, at a daily rate of $33,000. The charters will commence between March 2021 and October 2021, upon redelivery of the vessels from their current charterer (ZIM).



- Extend the charter of the 2006-built, 9,469 TEU sister vessels, Cosco Hellas, Yantian and Beijing, with COSCO for a period of 34 to 36 months at charterers’ option, starting from April 1, 2021 for the first two vessels and from May 1, 2021 for the third one. The daily rate for the extension period is $39,600.



- Extend the charter of the 2010-built, 8,531 TEU containership Navarino with MSC, for a period starting from April 15, 2021 and expiring at charterers’ option, during the period from January 1, 2025 to April 30, 2025, at a daily rate of $31,000.



- Extend the charter of the 1996-built, 7,403 TEU containership Kure with COSCO, for a period starting from March 23, 2021 and expiring at charterers’ option, during the period from March 1, 2023 to July 1, 2023, at a daily rate of $31,000.



- Extend the charter of the 1996-built, 8,044 TEU containership Maersk Kleven with Maersk, for a period of 26 to 30 months at charterers’ option, starting from April 9, 2021. The daily rate for this period is a base rate of $17,000, adjusted pursuant to the terms of a 50:50 profit/loss sharing mechanism based on market conditions with a minimum charter rate of $12,000 and a maximum charter rate of $25,000.



- Extend the charter of the 1996-built, 8,044 TEU containership Maersk Kotka with Maersk, for a period of 26 to 30 months at charterers’ option, starting from April 25, 2021. The daily rate for this period is a base rate of $17,000, adjusted pursuant to the terms of a 50:50 profit/loss sharing mechanism based on market conditions with a minimum charter rate of $12,000 and a maximum charter rate of $25,000.



II. Vessels below 5,500 TEU capacity



- Charter the 2011-built, 4,178 TEU containership Neokastro for a period of approximately 12 to 14 months at charterers’ option, starting from December 26, 2020, at an undisclosed daily rate.



- Extend the charter of the 2000-built, 4,890 TEU containership Halifax Express with Hapag Lloyd, for a period starting from December 31, 2020 and expiring at charterers’ option during the period from January 1, 2021 to February 5, 2021, at a daily rate of $26,500.



- Extend the charter of the 2009-built, 4,258 TEU containership Vela with OOCL, for a period of 23 to 26 months at charterers’ option, starting from February 13, 2021, at a daily rate of $22,700.



- Extend the charter of the 2010-built, 4,258 TEU containership Vulpecula with OOCL, for a period of 23 to 26 months at charterers’ option, starting from March 28, 2021, at a daily rate of $22,700.



- Extend the charter of the 2004-built, 2,586 TEU containership Lakonia with COSCO, for a period of 12 to 14 months at charterers’ option, at a daily rate of $17,300, starting from February 24, 2021.



- Extend the charter of the 2000-built, 2,474 TEU containership Areopolis with COSCO, for a period of 12 to 14 months at charterers’ option, at a daily rate of $17,300, starting from March 3, 2021.



- Extend the charter of the 2001-built, 1,550 TEU containership Arkadia with Evergreen, for a period of 5 to 7 months at charterers’ option, at a daily rate of $8,650, starting from November 28, 2020.



- Extend the charter of the 2008-built, 1,300 TEU containership Trader, for a period starting from February 27, 2021 and expiring at charterers’ option, during the period from November 1, 2021 to December 15, 2021, at an undisclosed daily rate.



- Extend the charter of the 2001-built, 1,078 TEU containership Luebeck with MSC, for a period of 12 to 14 months at charterers’ option, starting from February 19, 2021 at a daily rate of $7,750.

B. Fleet Renewal

Vessel Acquisitions



- In December 2020, we acquired the 2011-built, 4,178 TEU container vessel Neokastro.



- In December 2020, we agreed to acquire two 2004-built, 6,492 TEU container vessels. Both vessels are expected to be delivered in Q1 2021 and upon delivery will commence a charter with a leading liner company for a period of 22 to 25 months, at an undisclosed rate.



Vessel Disposal

- In January 2021, we agreed to sell the 2000-built, 4,890 TEU capacity containership Halifax Express. Vessel’s sale is expected to be completed in February 2021.

C. New Financing Agreements

In November 2020, we signed a loan facility agreement with a leading U.S. financial institution for an amount of $20.0 million, in order to refinance the existing indebtedness of the 2010-built, 8,531 TEU capacity containership Navarino, originally maturing in 2021 (balloon payment of $17.3 million). The new refinancing facility will be repayable over five years.

In December 2020, we signed a loan facility agreement with a European financial institution for an amount of $8.1 million, in order to partially refinance the existing indebtedness of the 1996-built, 7,403 TEU capacity containership Kure, maturing in 2020. The new refinancing facility will be repayable over two years.

In January 2021, we signed a loan facility agreement with a leading U.S. financial institution for an amount of up to $12.5 million, in order to finance the acquisition of the 2011-built, 4,178 TEU containership Neokastro. The facility will be repayable over five years.

D. Dividend announcements

On January 4, 2021, we declared a dividend for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, of $0.10 per share on our common stock, payable on February 5, 2021, to stockholders of record of common stock as of January 20, 2021.

On January 4, 2021, we declared a dividend of $0.476563 per share on our Series B Preferred Stock, a dividend of $0.531250 per share on our Series C Preferred Stock, a dividend of $0.546875 per share on our Series D Preferred Stock and a dividend of $0.554688 per share on our Series E Preferred Stock, which were all paid on January 15, 2021 to holders of record as of January 14, 2021.

Mr. Gregory Zikos, Chief Financial Officer of Costamare Inc., commented:

“During the fourth quarter, the Company continued its profitability.



On the back of a rising market, we chartered in total 20 secondhand vessels during the quarter for periods of up to 10 years, substantially enhancing both our contracted revenues and charter coverage.



The new charters contribute north of $440 million in incremental revenues and have a TEU-weighted average duration of about five years.



On the market, the idle containership fleet continued to shrink to levels of about 1%. Charter rates have been on the rise supported by a healthy demand and a chronic shortage of vessels.



We have 10 ships coming off charter over the next six months which positions us favorably, should current market dynamics persist.



With liquidity of above $200 million, a streamlined debt repayment schedule and minimal capex commitments, we are well positioned for a healthy expansion in a volatile market environment.”





Financial Summary

Year ended December 31, Three-month period ended

December 31,

(Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data): 2019 2020 2019 2020 Voyage revenue $ 478,109 $ 460,319 $ 124,468 $ 119,143 Accrued charter revenue (1) $ 3,893 $ 21,250 $ 4,008 $ 5,308 Amortization of Time-charter assumed $ 191 $ 192 $ 48 $ 48 Voyage revenue adjusted on a cash basis (2) $ 482,193 $ 481,761 $ 128,524 $ 124,499 Adjusted Net Income available to common stockholders (3) $ 105,082 $ 123,671 $ 38,382 $ 32,666 Weighted Average number of shares 115,747,452 120,696,130 $ 118,724,718 121,817,769 Adjusted Earnings per share (3) $ 0.91 $ 1.02 $ 0.32 $ 0.27 Net Income $ 98,999 $ 8,877 $ 35,887 $ 27,075 Net Income / (Loss) available to common stockholders $ 67,730 $ (21,586 ) $ 28,070 $ 19,308 Weighted Average number of shares 115,747,452 120,696,130 118,724,718 121,817,769 Earnings / (Losses) per share $ 0.59 $ (0.18 ) $ 0.24 $ 0.16

(1) Accrued charter revenue represents the difference between cash received during the period and revenue recognized on a straight-line basis. In the early years of a charter with escalating charter rates, voyage revenue will exceed cash received during the period and during the last years of such charter cash received will exceed revenue recognized on a straight-line basis.

(2) Voyage revenue adjusted on a cash basis represents Voyage revenue after adjusting for non-cash “Accrued charter revenue” recorded under charters with escalating charter rates. However, Voyage revenue adjusted on a cash basis is not a recognized measurement under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). We believe that the presentation of Voyage revenue adjusted on a cash basis is useful to investors because it presents the charter revenue for the relevant period based on the then current daily charter rates. The increases or decreases in daily charter rates under our charter party agreements are described in the notes to the “Fleet List” below.

(3) Adjusted Net Income available to common stockholders and Adjusted Earnings per Share are non-GAAP measures. Refer to the reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income.

Non-GAAP Measures

The Company reports its financial results in accordance with U.S. GAAP. However, management believes that certain non-GAAP financial measures used in managing the business may provide users of these financial measures additional meaningful comparisons between current results and results in prior operating periods. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures can provide additional meaningful reflection of underlying trends of the business because they provide a comparison of historical information that excludes certain items that impact the overall comparability. Management also uses these non-GAAP financial measures in making financial, operating and planning decisions and in evaluating the Company’s performance. The tables below set out supplemental financial data and corresponding reconciliations to GAAP financial measures for the three-month periods and years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, voyage revenue or net income as determined in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures include (i) Voyage revenue adjusted on a cash basis (reconciled above), (ii) Adjusted Net Income available to common stockholders and (iii) Adjusted Earnings per Share.

Exhibit I

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income available to common stockholders and Adjusted Earnings per Share Year ended December 31, Three-month period ended

December 31, (Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars,

except share and per share data) 2019 2020 2019 2020 Net Income / (Loss) $ 98,999 $ 8,877 $ 35,887 $ 27,075 Earnings allocated to Preferred Stock (31,269 ) (31,082 ) (7,817 ) (7,767 ) Gain on retirement of Preferred Stock - 619 - - Net Income / (Loss) available to common stockholders 67,730 (21,586 ) 28,070 19,308 Accrued charter revenue 3,893 21,250 4,008 5,308 General and administrative expenses - non-cash component 3,879 3,655 1,426 1,239 Amortization of Time charter assumed 191 192 48 48 Realized (Gain) / loss on Euro/USD forward contracts (1) 553 (488 ) 186 - Vessels’ impairment loss 3,042 31,577 - - (Gain) Loss on sale / disposals of vessels 19,589 79,120 689 (499 ) Non-recurring, non-cash write-off of loan deferred financing costs 1,253 521 126 43 Swaps’ breakage costs 16 6 - - Loss on sale / disposal of vessel by a jointly owned company with York

included in equity gain on investments 38 - - - Loss on vessels held for sale 2,495 7,665 2,495 7,665 Non-recurring, voyage expenses, tank cleaning costs in order to comply

with the global sulphur cap of 0.5% m/m in anticipation of the entry into

force on January 1, 2020 of the relevant MARPOL Annex VI regulations 1,524 - 1,524 - Non-recurring, voyage expenses tank cleaning costs in order to comply

with the global sulphur cap of 0.5% m/m in anticipation of the entry into

force on January 1, 2020 of the relevant MARPOL Annex VI regulations

incurred by jointly owned companies with York 92 - 92 - Non-recurring, non-cash write-off of loan deferred financing costs by

jointly owned companies with York 136 - 136 - (Gain) / loss on derivative instruments, excluding interest accrued and

realized on non-hedging derivative instruments (1) 651 1,759 (418 ) (446 ) Adjusted Net Income available to common stockholders $ 105,082 $ 123,671 $ 38,382 $ 32,666 Adjusted Earnings per Share $ 0.91 $ 1.02 $ 0.32 $ 0.27 Weighted average number of shares 115,747,452 120,696,130 118,724,718 121,817,769

Adjusted Net Income available to common stockholders and Adjusted Earnings per Share represent Net Income / (loss) after earnings allocated to preferred stock and gain on retirement of preferred stock, but before non-cash “Accrued charter revenue” recorded under charters with escalating charter rates, realized (gain)/loss on Euro/USD forward contracts, vessels’ impairment loss, (gain) loss on sale / disposal of vessels, loss on vessels held for sale, loss on sale / disposal of vessel by a jointly owned company with York included in equity gain on investments, non-recurring, non-cash write-off of loan deferred financing costs, non-recurring, non-cash write-off of loan deferred financing costs by jointly owned companies with York, general and administrative expenses - non-cash component, non-recurring, voyage expenses, tank cleaning costs in order to comply with the global sulphur cap of 0.5% m/m in anticipation of the entry into force on January 1, 2020 of the relevant MARPOL Annex VI regulations, non-recurring, voyage expenses tank cleaning costs in order to comply with the global sulphur cap of 0.5% m/m in anticipation of the entry into force on January 1, 2020 of the relevant MARPOL Annex VI regulations incurred by jointly owned companies with York, swaps’ breakage costs, amortization of Time charter assumed and non-cash changes in fair value of derivatives. “Accrued charter revenue” is attributed to the timing difference between the revenue recognition and the cash collection. However, Adjusted Net Income available to common stockholders and Adjusted Earnings per Share are not recognized measurements under U.S. GAAP. We believe that the presentation of Adjusted Net Income available to common stockholders and Adjusted Earnings per Share are useful to investors because they are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in our industry. We also believe that Adjusted Net Income available to common stockholders and Adjusted Earnings per Share are useful in evaluating our ability to service additional debt and make capital expenditures. In addition, we believe that Adjusted Net Income available to common stockholders and Adjusted Earnings per Share are useful in evaluating our operating performance and liquidity position compared to that of other companies in our industry because the calculation of Adjusted Net Income available to common stockholders and Adjusted Earnings per Share generally eliminates the effects of the accounting effects of capital expenditures and acquisitions, certain hedging instruments and other accounting treatments, items which may vary for different companies for reasons unrelated to overall operating performance and liquidity. In evaluating Adjusted Net Income available to common stockholders and Adjusted Earnings per Share, you should be aware that in the future we may incur expenses that are the same as or similar to some of the adjustments in this presentation. Our presentation of Adjusted Net Income available to common stockholders and Adjusted Earnings per Share should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items.

(1) Items to consider for comparability include gains and charges. Gains positively impacting Net Income available to common stockholders are reflected as deductions to Adjusted Net Income available to common stockholders. Charges negatively impacting Net Income available to common stockholders are reflected as increases to Adjusted Net Income available to common stockholders.



Results of Operations

Three-month period ended December 31, 2020 compared to the three-month period ended December 31, 2019

During the three-month periods ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, we had an average of 60.3 and 59.2 vessels, respectively, in our fleet. In the three-month period ended December 31, 2020, we accepted delivery of the secondhand vessel Neokastro with a TEU capacity of 4,178 and we sold the vessel Singapore Express with a TEU capacity of 4,890. In the three-month period ended December 31, 2019, we accepted delivery of the secondhand containerships Vulpecula, Volans, and Vela with an aggregate TEU capacity of 12,774 and we sold Sierra II, Reunion and Namibia II with an aggregate TEU capacity of 6,070. In the three-month periods ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, our fleet ownership days totaled 5,552 and 5,447 days, respectively. Ownership days are one of the primary drivers of voyage revenue and vessels’ operating expenses and represent the aggregate number of days in a period during which each vessel in our fleet is owned.

Three-month period ended

December 31 (Expressed in millions of U.S. dollars,

except percentages) 2019 2020 Change Percentage

Change Voyage revenue $ 124.5 $ 119.1 $ (5.4) (4.3%) Voyage expenses (2.1) (1.0) (1.1) (52.4%) Voyage expenses – related parties (1.7) (1.8) 0.1 5.9% Vessels’ operating expenses (28.8) (32.0) 3.2 11.1% General and administrative expenses (1.4) (2.1) 0.7 50.0% Management fees – related parties (5.2) (5.6) 0.4 7.7% General and administrative expenses - non-cash component (1.4) (1.2) (0.2) (14.3%) Amortization of dry-docking and special survey costs (2.2) (2.3) 0.1 4.5% Depreciation (28.4) (27.1) (1.3) (4.6%) Gain (Loss) on sale / disposals of vessels (0.7) 0.5 1.2 n.m. Loss on vessels held for sale (2.5) (7.7) 5.2 n.m. Foreign exchange losses - (0.1) 0.1 n.m. Interest income 0.8 0.4 (0.4) (50.0%) Interest and finance costs (19.7) (17.2) (2.5) (12.7%) Income from equity method investments 4.0 4.0 - - Other 0.3 0.7 0.4 n.m. Gain on derivative instruments 0.4 0.5 0.1 25% Net Income $ 35.9 $ 27.1 (Expressed in millions of U.S. dollars,

except percentages) Three-month period

ended December 31, 2019 2020 Change Percentage

Change Voyage revenue $ 124.5 $ 119.1 $ (5.4) (4.3%) Accrued charter revenue 4.0 5.3 1.3 32.5% Amortization of time charter assumed - - - - Voyage revenue adjusted on a cash basis (1) $ 128.5 $ 124.4 $ (4.1) (3.2%)





Vessels’ operational data Three-month period

ended December 31, 2019 2020 Change Percentage

Change Average number of vessels 59.2 60.3 1.1 1.9 % Ownership days 5,447 5,552 105 1.9 % Number of vessels under dry-docking - 2 2

(1) Voyage revenue adjusted on a cash basis is not a recognized measurement under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). Refer to “Financial Summary” above for the reconciliation of Voyage revenue adjusted on a cash basis.﻿

Voyage Revenue

Voyage revenue decreased by 4.3%, or $5.4 million, to $119.1 million during the three-month period ended December 31, 2020, from $124.5 million during the three-month period ended December 31, 2019. The decrease is mainly attributable to revenue not earned by three vessels sold during the fourth quarter of 2019, one vessel sold during the first quarter of 2020, three vessels sold during the third quarter of 2020 and one vessel sold during the fourth quarter of 2020 and to decreased charter rates for certain of our vessels during the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to the fourth quarter of 2019; partly offset by revenue earned by three vessels acquired during the fourth quarter of 2019, one vessel acquired during the first quarter of 2020, four vessels acquired during the third quarter of 2020 and one vessel acquired during the fourth quarter of 2020 and to the decreased idle days of our fleet during the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to the fourth quarter of 2019.

Voyage revenue adjusted on a cash basis (which eliminates non-cash “Accrued charter revenue”), decreased by 3.2%, or $4.1 million, to $124.4 million during the three-month period ended December 31, 2020, from $128.5 million during the three-month period ended December 31, 2019. Accrued charter revenue for the three-month periods ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 was a positive amount of $5.3 million and $4.0 million respectively.

Voyage Expenses

Voyage expenses were $1.0 million and $2.1 million for the three-month periods ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively. Voyage expenses mainly include (i) off-hire expenses of our vessels, primarily related to fuel consumption and (ii) third party commissions. Voyage expenses for the three-month period ended December 31, 2019 included a cost of $1.5 million relating to our vessels’ tank cleaning in order to comply with the global sulphur cap of 0.5% m/m in anticipation of the entry into force on January 1, 2020 of the relevant MARPOL Annex VI regulations.

Voyage Expenses – related parties

Voyage expenses – related parties were $1.8 million and $1.7 million for the three-month periods ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively. Voyage expenses – related parties represent (i) fees of 1.25% in the aggregate on voyage revenues charged by a related manager and a service provider and (ii) charter brokerage fees payable to two related charter brokerage companies for an amount of approximately $0.3 million and $0.1 million, in the aggregate, for the three-month periods ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively.

Vessels’ Operating Expenses

Vessels’ operating expenses, which also include the realized gain / (loss) under derivative contracts entered into in relation to foreign currency exposure, were $32.0 million and $28.8 million during the three-month periods ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively. Daily vessels’ operating expenses were $5,774 and $5,283 for the three-month periods ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively. Daily operating expenses are calculated as vessels’ operating expenses for the period over the ownership days of the period.

General and Administrative Expenses

General and administrative expenses were $2.1 million and $1.4 million during the three-month periods ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively, and both include $0.63 million paid to a related manager.

Management Fees – related parties

Management fees paid to our related managers were $5.6 million and $5.2 million during the three-month periods ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively.

General and administrative expenses - non-cash component

General and administrative expenses - non-cash component for the three-month period ended December 31, 2020 amounted to $1.2 million, representing the value of the shares issued to a related manager on December 30, 2020. General and administrative expenses – non-cash component for the three-month period ended December 31, 2019 amounted to $1.4 million, representing the value of the shares issued to a related manager on December 30, 2019.

Amortization of dry-docking and special survey

Amortization of deferred dry-docking and special survey costs was $2.3 million and $2.2 million during the three-month periods ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively. During the three-month period ended December 31, 2020, two vessels underwent and completed their special survey. During the three-month period ended December 31, 2019, no vessel underwent any special survey.

Depreciation

Depreciation expense for the three-month period ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 was $27.1 million and $28.4 million, respectively.

Gain /(Loss) on sale / disposal of vessels

During the three-month period ended December 31, 2020, we recorded a gain of $0.5 million from the sale of the vessel Singapore Express, which was classified as asset held for sale as at June 30, 2020 and September 30, 2020. During the three-month period ended December 31, 2019, we sold the vessels Sierra II, Reunion and Namibia II and we recorded a loss of $0.7 million, in aggregate. As at September 30, 2019, the vessels Reunion and Sierra II were classified as assets held for sale.

Loss on vessels held for sale

During the three-month period ended December 31, 2020, we recorded a loss on vessel held for sale of $7.7 million, representing the expected loss from the sale of vessel Halifax Express during the next twelve-month period. During the three-month period ended December 31, 2019, we recorded a loss on vessels held for sale of $2.5 million, representing the expected loss from the sale of vessels Neapolis and Zagora during the next twelve-month period.

Interest Income

Interest income amounted to $0.4 million and $0.8 million for the three-month periods ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively.

Interest and Finance Costs

Interest and finance costs were $17.2 million and $19.7 million during the three-month periods ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively. The decrease is mainly attributable to the decreased financing cost during the three-month period ended December 31, 2020 compared to the three-month period ended December 31, 2019.

Income from Equity Method Investments

During the three-month period ended December 31, 2020, we recorded an income from equity method investments of $4.0 million representing our share of the income in jointly owned companies pursuant to the Framework Deed dated May 15, 2013, as amended and restated (the “Framework Deed”), with York. As of December 31, 2020, 13 companies are jointly-owned with York (of which, 10 companies currently own vessels). During the three-month period ended December 31, 2019, we recorded an income from equity method investments of $4.0 million also relating to investments under the Framework Deed.

Gain/(Loss) on Derivative Instruments

The fair value of our seven interest rate derivative instruments which were outstanding as of December 31, 2020 equates to the amount that would be paid by us or to us should those instruments be terminated. As of December 31, 2020, the fair value of these seven interest rate derivative instruments in aggregate amounted to a liability of $7.1 million. The change in the fair value of the interest rate derivative instruments that qualified for hedge accounting is recorded in “Other Comprehensive Income” (“OCI”) and reclassified into earnings in the same period or periods during which the hedged transaction affects earnings and is presented in the same income statement line item as the earnings effect of the hedged item while the change in the fair value of the interest rate derivatives representing hedge components excluded from the assessment of effectiveness are recognized currently in earnings and are presented in Gain/(Loss) on Derivative Instruments. The change in the fair value of the interest rate derivative instruments that did not qualify for hedge accounting is recorded in Gain/(Loss) on Derivative Instruments. For the three-month period ended December 31, 2020, a gain of $0.9 million has been included in OCI and a loss of $0.1 million has been included in Gain/(Loss) on derivative instruments in the consolidated statement of income, resulting from the fair market value change of the interest rate derivative instruments during the three-month period ended December 31, 2020.﻿

Cash Flows

Three-month periods ended December 31, 2020 and 2019

Condensed cash flows Three-month period ended

December 31, (Expressed in millions of U.S. dollars) 2019 2020 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $ 76.8 $ 68.4 Net Cash Used in Investing Activities $ (17.8 ) $ (14.7 ) Net Cash Used in Financing Activities $ (67.3 ) $ (49.2 )

﻿Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities

Net cash flows provided by operating activities for the three-month period ended December 31, 2020, decreased by $8.4 million to $68.4 million, from $76.8 million for the three-month period ended December 31, 2019. The decrease is mainly attributable to decreased cash from operations of $4.0 million, unfavorable change in working capital position, excluding the current portion of long-term debt and the accrued charter revenue (representing the difference between cash received in that period and revenue recognized on a straight-line basis) of $6.5 million and increased special survey costs of $2.9 million during the three-month period ended December 31, 2020 compared to the three-month period ended December 31, 2019; partly off-set by decreased payments for interest (including swap payments) of $2.9 million during the three-month period ended December 31, 2020 compared to the three-month period ended December 31, 2019.

Net Cash Used in Investing Activities

Net cash used in investing activities was $14.7 million in the three-month period ended December 31, 2020, which mainly consisted of payments for upgrades for certain of our vessels and payments for the delivery of one secondhand vessel; partly off-set by proceeds we received from the sale of one vessel and by return of capital we received from three entities jointly -owned with York pursuant to the Framework Deed.

Net cash used in investing activities was $17.8 million in the three-month period ended December 31, 2019, which mainly consisted of advance payments for upgrades for certain of our vessels, payments for the acquisition of three secondhand vessels, advance payment for the acquisition of one vessel, which was delivered in January 2020; partly off-set by return of capital we received from two entities jointly -owned with York pursuant to the Framework Deed and proceeds we received from the sale of three vessels.

Net Cash Used in Financing Activities

Net cash used in financing activities was $49.2 million in the three-month period ended December 31, 2020, which mainly consisted of (a) $32.0 million net payments relating to our debt financing agreements, (b) $9.3 million we paid for dividends to holders of our common stock for the third quarter of 2020 and (c) $0.9 million we paid for dividends to holders of our 7.625% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (“Series B Preferred Stock”), $2.1 million we paid for dividends to holders of our 8.500% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (“Series C Preferred Stock”), $2.2 million we paid for dividends to holders of our 8.75% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (“Series D Preferred Stock”) and $2.5 million we paid for dividends to holders of our 8.875% Series E Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (“Series E Preferred Stock”) for the period from July 15, 2020 to October 14, 2020.

Net cash used in financing activities was $67.3 million in the three-month period ended December 31, 2019, which mainly consisted of (a) $52.6 million of payments relating to our debt financing agreements, (b) $7.0 million we paid for dividends to holders of our common stock for the third quarter of 2019 and (c) $1.0 million we paid for dividends to holders of our 7.625% Series B Preferred Stock, $2.1 million we paid for dividends to holders of our 8.500% Series C Preferred Stock”, $2.2 million we paid for dividends to holders of our 8.75% Series D Preferred Stock and $2.6 million we paid for dividends to holders of our 8.875% Series E Preferred Stock for the period from July 15, 2019 to October 14, 2019.

Year ended December 31, 2020 compared to the year ended December 31, 2019

During the years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, we had an average of 60.0 and 60.3 vessels, respectively, in our fleet. In the year ended December 31, 2020, we accepted delivery of the newbuild vessels YM Triumph, YM Truth and YM Totality with an aggregate TEU capacity of 38,070 and the secondhand vessels JPO Virgo, JPO Scorpius and Neokastro with an aggregate TEU capacity of 11,008; and we sold the vessels Neapolis, Kawasaki, Kokura, Zagora and Singapore Express with an aggregate TEU capacity of 22,503. In the year ended December 31, 2019, we accepted delivery of the secondhand containerships Vulpecula, Volans and Vela with an aggregate TEU capacity of 12,774 and we sold the vessels Sierra II, Reunion, Namibia II, MSC Pylos and Piraeus with an aggregate TEU capacity of 13,082. In the year ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, our fleet ownership days totaled 21,965 and 22,002 days, respectively. Ownership days are one of the primary drivers of voyage revenue and vessels’ operating expenses and represent the aggregate number of days in a period during which each vessel in our fleet is owned.

Year ended December 31, (Expressed in millions of U.S. dollars,

except percentages) 2019 2020 Change Percentage

Change Voyage revenue $ 478.1 $ 460.3 $ (17.8) (3.7%) Voyage expenses (5.3) (7.4) 2.1 39.6% Voyage expenses – related parties (5.3) (6.5) 1.2 22.6% Vessels’ operating expenses (116.1) (117.1) 1.0 0.9% General and administrative expenses (5.6) (7.4) 1.8 32.1% Management fees – related parties (21.3) (21.6) 0.3 1.4% General and administrative expenses - non-cash component (3.9) (3.7) (0.2) (5.1%) Amortization of dry-docking and special survey costs (8.9) (9.0) 0.1 1.1% Depreciation (113.5) (108.7) (4.8) (4.2%) Loss on sale / disposal of vessels (19.6) (79.1) 59.5 n.m. Loss on vessels held for sale (2.5) (7.7) 5.2 n.m. Vessels’ impairment loss (3.0) (31.6) 28.6 n.m. Foreign exchange losses - (0.3) 0.3 n.m. Interest income 3.3 1.9 (1.4) (42.4%) Interest and finance costs (89.0) (68.7) (20.3) (22.8%) Swaps’ breakage costs - - - - Income from equity method investments 11.4 16.2 4.8 42.1% Other 0.8 1.2 0.4 50.0% Loss on derivative instruments (0.6) (1.9) 1.3 n.m. Net Income $ 99.0 $ 8.9





Year ended December 31, (Expressed in millions of U.S. dollars,

except percentages) 2019 2020 Change Percentage

Change Voyage revenue $ 478.1 $ 460.3 $ (17.8 ) (3.7) Accrued charter revenue 3.9 21.3 17.4 n.m. Amortization of Time-charter assumed 0.2 0.2 - - Voyage revenue adjusted on a cash basis (1) $ 482.2 $ 481.8 $ (0.4 ) (0.1% ) Year ended December 31,

Vessels’ operational data 2019 2020 Change Percentage

Change Average number of vessels 60.3 60.0 (0.3 ) (0.5% ) Ownership days 22,002 21,965 (37 ) (0.2% ) Number of vessels under dry-docking 6 11 5





(1) Voyage revenue adjusted on a cash basis is not a recognized measurement under U.S. GAAP. Refer to “Financial Summary” above for the reconciliation of Voyage revenue adjusted on a cash basis.

Voyage Revenue



Voyage revenue decreased by 3.7%, or $17.8 million, to $460.3 million during the year ended December 31, 2020, from $478.1 million during the year ended December 31, 2019. The decrease is mainly attributable to revenue not earned by five vessels sold during the year ended December 31, 2019 and five vessels sold during the year ended December 31, 2020, to decreased hire rates in certain of our vessels and to increased idle days of our fleet during the year ended December 31, 2020 compared to the year ended December 31, 2019; partly offset by revenue earned by three vessels acquired during the fourth quarter of 2019, one vessel acquired during the first quarter of 2020, four vessels acquired during the third quarter of 2020 and one vessel acquired during the fourth quarter of 2020.



Voyage revenue adjusted on a cash basis (which eliminates non-cash “Accrued charter revenue”), decreased by 0.1%, or $0.4 million, to $481.8 million during the year ended December 31, 2020, from $482.2 million during the year ended December 31, 2019. Accrued charter revenue for the years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, was a positive amount of $21.3 million and $3.9 million, respectively.



Voyage Expenses



Voyage expenses were $7.4 million and $5.3 million for the years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively. Voyage expenses mainly include (i) off-hire expenses of our vessels, primarily related to fuel consumption and (ii) third party commissions. Voyage expenses for the year ended December 31, 2019, included a cost of $1.5 million relating to our vessels’ tank cleaning in order to comply with the global sulphur cap of 0.5% m/m in anticipation of the entry into force on January 1, 2020 of the relevant MARPOL Annex VI regulations.



Voyage Expenses – related parties



Voyage expenses – related parties were $6.5 million and $5.3 million for the years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively. Voyage expenses – related parties represent (i) fees of 1.25%1 in the aggregate on voyage revenues charged by a related manager and a service provider and (ii) charter brokerage fees payable to two related charter brokerage companies for an amount of approximately $0.8 million and $0.4 million, in the aggregate, for the years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively.



Vessels’ Operating Expenses



Vessels’ operating expenses, which also include the realized gain / (loss) under derivative contracts entered into in relation to foreign currency exposure, were $117.1 million and $116.1 million during the year ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively. Daily vessels’ operating expenses were $5,329 and $5,277 for the year ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively. Daily operating expenses are calculated as vessels’ operating expenses for the period over the ownership days of the period.



General and Administrative Expenses



General and administrative expenses were $7.4 million and $5.6 million during the year ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively, and both include $2.5 million paid to a related manager.



Management Fees – related parties



Management fees paid to our related managers were $21.6 million and $21.3 million during the year ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively.

_________________

1 0.75% until June 30, 2019



General and administrative expenses - non-cash component



General and administrative expenses - non-cash component for the year ended December 31, 2020 amounted to $3.7 million, representing the value of the shares issued to a related manager on March 30, 2020, June 30, 2020, September 30 and December 30, 2020. General and administrative expenses – non-cash component for the year ended December 31, 2019 amounted to $3.9 million representing the value of the shares issued to a related manager on March 29, 2019, June 28, 2019, September 30, 2019 and December 30, 2019.



Amortization of dry-docking and special survey



Amortization of deferred dry-docking and special survey costs was $9.0 million and $8.9 million during the year ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively. During the year ended December 31, 2020, 11 vessels underwent and completed their special survey. During the year December 31, 2019, six vessels underwent and completed their special survey.



Depreciation



Depreciation expense for the year ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 was $108.7 million and $113.5 million, respectively.



Loss on sale / disposal of vessels



During the year ended December 31, 2020, we recorded an aggregate net loss of $79.1 million from the sale of the vessels Neapolis, Kawasaki, Kokura, Zagora and Singapore Express. Neapolis and Zagora were classified as assets held for sale as at December 31, 2019. During the year ended December 31, 2019, we recorded an aggregate loss of $19.6 million from the sale of the container vessels Piraeus, MSC Pylos, Reunion, Sierra II and Namibia II. MSC Pylos was classified as asset held for sale as at December 31, 2018.



Loss on vessels held for sale



During the year ended December 31, 2020, we recorded a loss on vessels held for sale of $7.7 million representing the expected loss from sale of the vessel Halifax Express during the next twelve-month period. During the year ended December 31, 2019, we recorded a loss on vessels held for sale of $2.5 million representing the expected loss from the sale vessels Neapolis and Zagora during the next twelve-month period.

Vessels’ impairment loss



During the year ended December 31, 2020, we recorded an impairment loss in relation to five of our vessels in the amount of $31.6 million, in the aggregate. During the year ended December 31, 2019, we recorded an impairment loss in relation to two of our vessels in the amount of $3.0 million, in the aggregate.

Interest Income



Interest income amounted to $1.9 million and $3.3 million for the years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively.



Interest and Finance Costs



Interest and finance costs were $68.7 million and $89.0 million during the years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively. The decrease is mainly attributable to the decreased financing cost and the reduced average loan balances during year ended December 31, 2020 compared to the year ended December 31, 2019.



Swaps’ Breakage Costs



During the year ended December 31, 2020, we terminated two interest rate derivative instruments that qualified for hedge accounting and we paid the counterparties breakage costs in the amount of $0.006 million in the aggregate. During the year ended December 31, 2019, we terminated eight interest rate derivative instruments that qualified for hedge accounting and three that did not qualify for hedge accounting and we paid the counterparties breakage costs, net in the amount of $0.016 million in the aggregate.



Income from Equity Method Investments



During the year ended December 31, 2020, we recorded an income from equity method investments of $16.2 million representing our share of the income in jointly owned companies pursuant to the Framework Deed dated May 15, 2013, as amended and restated (the “Framework Deed”), with York. As of December 31, 2020, 13 companies are jointly-owned with York (of which, 10 companies currently own vessels). During the year ended December 31, 2019, we recorded an income from equity method investments of $11.4 million also relating to investments under the Framework Deed.



Loss on Derivative Instruments



The fair value of our seven interest rate derivative instruments which were outstanding as of December 31, 2020 equates to the amount that would be paid by us or to us should those instruments be terminated. As of December 31, 2020, the fair value of these seven interest rate derivative instruments in aggregate amounted to a liability of $7.1 million. The change in the fair value of the interest rate derivative instruments that qualified for hedge accounting is recorded in “Other Comprehensive Income” (“OCI”) and reclassified into earnings in the same period or periods during which the hedged transaction affects earnings and is presented in the same income statement line item as the earnings effect of the hedged item while the change in the fair value of the interest rate derivatives representing hedge components excluded from the assessment of effectiveness are recognized currently in earnings and are presented in Gain/(Loss) on Derivative Instruments. The change in the fair value of the interest rate derivative instruments that did not qualify for hedge accounting is recorded in Gain/(Loss) on Derivative Instruments. For the year ended December 31, 2020, a net loss of $6.7 million has been included in OCI and a net loss of $2.3 million has been included in Loss on derivative instruments in the consolidated statement of income, resulting from the fair market value change of the interest rate derivative instruments during the year ended December 31, 2020.

Cash Flows

Years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019

Condensed cash flows Years ended December 31, (Expressed in millions of U.S. dollars) 2019 2020 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $ 250.4 $ 274.3 Net Cash Used in Investing Activities $ (8.9 ) $ (36.4 ) Net Cash Used in Financing Activities $ (212.2 ) $ (241.9 )

Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities

Net cash flows provided by operating activities for the year ended December 31, 2020, increased by $23.9 million to $274.3 million, from $250.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2019. The increase is mainly attributable to the favorable change in working capital position, excluding the current portion of long-term debt and the accrued charter revenue (representing the difference between cash received in that period and revenue recognized on a straight-line basis) of $11.8 million and to decreased payments for interest (including swap payments) of $16.4 million during the year ended December 31, 2020, compared to the year ended December 31, 2019; partly off-set by decreased cash from operations of $0.4 million and increased special survey costs of $9.2 million during the year ended December 31, 2020, compared to the year ended December 31, 2019.



Net Cash Used in Investing Activities



Net cash used in investing activities was $36.4 million in the year ended December 31, 2020, which mainly consisted of payments for upgrades for certain of our vessels and payments for the delivery of three newbuild vessels and three secondhand vessels; partly off-set by proceeds we received from the sale of five of our vessels and by return of capital we received from ten entities jointly -owned with York pursuant to the Framework Deed.



Net cash used in investing activities was $8.9 million in the year ended December 31, 2019, which mainly consisted of advance payments for upgrades for certain of our vessels, payments for the acquisition of three secondhand vessels, advance payment for the acquisition of one vessel, which was delivered in January 2020; partly off-set by return of capital we received from 11 entities jointly -owned with York pursuant to the Framework Deed and proceeds we received from the sale of five vessels.



Net Cash Used in Financing Activities



Net cash used in financing activities was $241.9 million in the year ended December 31, 2020, which mainly consisted of (a) $165.1 million net payments relating to our debt financing agreements, (b) $34.3 million we paid for dividends to holders of our common stock for the fourth quarter of 2019, the first quarter of 2020, the second quarter of 2020 and the third quarter of 2020 and (c) $3.8 million we paid for dividends to holders of our 7.625% Series B Preferred Stock, $8.5 million we paid for dividends to holders of our 8.500% Series C Preferred Stock, $8.7 million we paid for dividends to holders of our 8.75% Series D Preferred Stock and $10.2 million we paid for dividends to holders of our 8.875% Series E Preferred Stock for the period from October 15, 2019 to January 14, 2020, January 15, 2020 to April 14, 2020, April 15, 2020 to July 14, 2020 and July 15, 2020 to October 14, 2020.



Net cash used in financing activities was $212.2 million in the year ended December 31, 2019, which mainly consisted of (a) $149.6 million of net payments relating to our debt financing agreements (including the prepayments following the sale of five container vessels during the year ended December 31, 2019), (b) $27.4 million we paid for dividends to holders of our common stock for the fourth quarter of 2018, the first quarter of 2019, the second quarter of 2019 and the third quarter of 2019 and (c) $3.8 million we paid for dividends to holders of our Series B Preferred Stock, $8.5 million we paid for dividends to holders of our Series C Preferred Stock, $8.8 million we paid for dividends to holders of our Series D Preferred Stock and $10.2 million we paid for dividends to holders of our Series E Preferred Stock for the period from October 15, 2018 to January 14, 2019, January 15, 2019 to April 14, 2019, April 15, 2019 to July 14, 2019 and July 15, 2019 to October 14, 2019.

Liquidity and Unencumbered Vessels



Cash and cash equivalents



As of December 31, 2020, we had a total cash liquidity of $191.9 million, consisting of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash.﻿

Debt-free vessels



As of February 1, 2021, the following vessels were free of debt.

Unencumbered Vessels

(Refer to fleet list for full details)

Vessel Name Year

Built TEU

Capacity ETOILE 2005 2,556 MICHIGAN 2008 1,300 ENSENADA (*) 2001 5,576 MONEMVASIA (*) 1998 2,472 ARKADIA (*) 2001 1,550

(*) Vessels acquired pursuant to the Framework Deed with York.

Conference Call details:

On Tuesday, February 2, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. EST, Costamare’s management team will hold a conference call to discuss the financial results. Participants should dial into the call 10 minutes before the scheduled time using the following numbers: 1-844-887-9405 (from the US), 0808-238-9064 (from the UK) or +1-412-317-9258 (from outside the US and the UK). Please quote “Costamare”. A replay of the conference call will be available until February 9, 2021. The United States replay number is +1-877-344-7529; the standard international replay number is +1-412-317-0088; and the access code required for the replay is: 10151946.



Live webcast:

There will also be a simultaneous live webcast over the Internet, through the Costamare Inc. website (www.costamare.com). Participants to the live webcast should register on the website approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the webcast.

About Costamare Inc.

Costamare Inc. is one of the world’s leading owners and providers of containerships for charter. The Company has 47 years of history in the international shipping industry and a fleet of 73 containerships, with a total capacity of approximately 533,000 TEU, including two newbuild containerships currently under construction. Ten of our containerships have been acquired pursuant to the Framework Deed with York by vessel-owning joint venture entities in which we hold a minority equity interest. The Company’s common stock, Series B Preferred Stock, Series C Preferred Stock, Series D Preferred Stock and Series E Preferred Stock trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols “CMRE”, “CMRE PR B”, “CMRE PR C”, “CMRE PR D” and “CMRE PR E”, respectively.

Forward-Looking Statements

This earnings release contains “forward-looking statements”. In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as “believe”, “intend”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “project”, “forecast”, “plan”, “potential”, “may”, “should”, “could”, “expect” and similar expressions. These statements are not historical facts but instead represent only Costamare’s belief regarding future results, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of Costamare’s control. It is possible that actual results may differ, possibly materially, from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements. For a discussion of some of the risks and important factors that could affect future results, see the discussion in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F (File No. 001-34934) under the caption “Risk Factors” and the Company’s Results for the First Quarter ended March 31, 2020 on Form 6-K (filed on May 11, 2020 with the SEC) under the caption “Risk Factor Update”.

Company Contacts:

Gregory Zikos - Chief Financial Officer

Konstantinos Tsakalidis - Business Development

Costamare Inc., Monaco

Tel: (+377) 93 25 09 40

Email: ir@costamare.com



Fleet List



The table below provides additional information, as of February 1, 2021, about our fleet of containerships, including our newbuilds on order, the vessels acquired pursuant to the Framework Deed and those vessels subject to sale and leaseback agreements. Each vessel is a cellular containership, meaning it is a dedicated container vessel.

Vessel Name Charterer Year

Built Capacity

(TEU) Current Daily

Charter Rate(1)

(U.S. dollars) Expiration of

Charter(2) 1 TRITON(ii) Evergreen 2016 14,424 (*) March 2026 2 TITAN(ii) Evergreen 2016 14,424 (*) April 2026 3 TALOS(ii) Evergreen 2016 14,424 (*) July 2026 4 TAURUS(ii) Evergreen 2016 14,424 (*) August 2026 5 THESEUS(ii) Evergreen 2016 14,424 (*) August 2026 6 YM TRIUMPH(ii) Yang Ming 2020 12,690 (*) May 2030 7 YM TRUTH(ii) Yang Ming 2020 12,690 (*) May 2030 8 YM TOTALITY(ii) Yang Ming 2020 12,690 (*) July 2030 9 CAPE AKRITAS(i) ZIM/MSC 2016 11,010 34,750/33,000 June 2031(3) 10 CAPE TAINARO(i) ZIM/MSC 2017 11,010 38,000/33,000 January 2031(3) 11 CAPE KORTIA(i) ZIM/MSC 2017 11,010 34,750/33,000 July 2031(3) 12 CAPE SOUNIO(i) ZIM/MSC 2017 11,010 38,000 /33,000 January 2031(3) 13 CAPE ARTEMISIO(i) Hapag Lloyd 2017 11,010 36,650 March 2025 14 COSCO GUANGZHOU COSCO 2006 9,469 30,900 April 2022 15 COSCO NINGBO COSCO 2006 9,469 30,900 April 2022 16 YANTIAN COSCO 2006 9,469 39,600 February 2024(4) 17 BEIJING COSCO 2006 9,469 39,600 March 2024(4) 18 COSCO HELLAS COSCO 2006 9,469 39,600 February 2024(4) 19 MSC AZOV MSC 2014 9,403 46,300 December 2026(5) 20 MSC AMALFI MSC 2014 9,403 46,300 March 2027(6) 21 MSC AJACCIO MSC 2014 9,403 46,300 February 2027(7) 22 MSC ATHENS(ii) MSC 2013 8,827 45,300 January 2026(8) 23 MSC ATHOS(ii) MSC 2013 8,827 45,300 February 2026(9) 24 VALOR Hapag Lloyd 2013 8,827 32,400 April 2025 25 VALUE Hapag Lloyd 2013 8,827 32,400 April 2025 26 VALIANT Hapag Lloyd 2013 8,827 32,400 June 2025 27 VALENCE Hapag Lloyd 2013 8,827 32,400 July 2025 28 VANTAGE Hapag Lloyd 2013 8,827 32,400 September 2025 29 NAVARINO MSC 2010 8,531 31,000 January 2025(10) 30 MAERSK KLEVEN Maersk 1996 8,044 17,500 June 2023(11) 31 MAERSK KOTKA Maersk 1996 8,044 17,500 June 2023(12) 32 MAERSK KOWLOON Maersk 2005 7,471 16,000 June 2022 33 KURE COSCO 1996 7,403 31,000 March 2023(13) 34 MSC METHONI MSC 2003 6,724 29,000 September 2021 35 YORK Maersk 2000 6,648 21,250 August 2022 36 KOBE RCL Feeder 2000 6,648 14,500 August 2021 37 SEALAND WASHINGTON Maersk 2000 6,648 18,500 March 2022(14) 38 SEALAND MICHIGAN Maersk 2000 6,648 18,500 March 2022(14) 39 SEALAND ILLINOIS Maersk 2000 6,648 18,500 March 2022(14) 40 MAERSK KOLKATA Maersk 2003 6,644 18,500 March 2022(14) 41 MAERSK KINGSTON Maersk 2003 6,644 18,500 March 2022(14) 42 MAERSK KALAMATA Maersk 2003 6,644 18,500 March 2022(14) 43 VENETIKO (*) 2003 5,928 (*) July 2021 44 ENSENADA (i) (*) 2001 5,576 21,500 June 2021 45 ZIM NEW YORK ZIM 2002 4,992 14,438 October 2021(15) 46 ZIM SHANGHAI ZIM 2002 4,992 14,438 October 2021(15) 47 LEONIDIO(ii) Maersk 2014 4,957 14,200 December 2024 48 KYPARISSIA(ii) Maersk 2014 4,957 14,200 November 2024 49 MEGALOPOLIS Maersk 2013 4,957 13,500 July 2025 50 MARATHOPOLIS Maersk 2013 4.957 13,500 July 2025 51 OAKLAND EXPRESS Hapag Lloyd 2000 4,890 13,750 Mach 2021 52 HALIFAX EXPRESS - 2000 4,890 Vessel agreed to be sold 53 VULPECULA OOCL 2010 4,258 22,700 February 2023(16) 54 VOLANS ZIM 2010 4,258 7,000 March 2021 55 VIRGO Evergreen 2009 4,258 8,600 February 2021 56 VELA OOCL 2009 4,258 22,700 January 2023(17) 57 ULSAN Maersk 2002 4,132 12,000 June 2021 58 NEOKASTRO (*) 2011 4,178 (*) December 2021 59 POLAR ARGENTINA(i)(ii) Maersk 2018 3,800 19,700 October 2024 60 POLAR BRASIL(i)(ii) Maersk 2018 3,800 19,700 January 2025 61 LAKONIA COSCO 2004 2,586 17,300 February 2022(18) 62 JPO SCORPIUS Pool 2007 2,572 Pool Participation 63 ETOILE (*) 2005 2,556 (*) February 2021 64 AREOPOLIS COSCO 2000 2,474 17,300 March 2022(19) 65 MONEMVASIA(i) Maersk 1998 2,472 9,250 November 2021 66 MESSINI (*) 1997 2,458 9,850 March 2021 67 ARKADIA(i) Evergreen 2001 1,550 8,650 April 2021 68 PROSPER Sealand Maersk Asia 1996 1,504 8,500 March 2021 69 MICHIGAN MSC 2008 1,300 5,800 September 2021 70 TRADER (*) 2008 1,300 (*) November 2021 71 LUEBECK MSC 2001 1,078 7,750 February 2022(20) Newbuilds Expected Delivery(21) Vessel Name Shipyard Capacity (TEU) Charterer 1 YZJ2015-2060 Jiangsu Yangzijiang 12,690 Yang Ming Q1 2021 Shipbuilding Group 2 YZJ2015-2061 Jiangsu Yangzijiang 12,690 Yang Ming Q2 2021 Shipbuilding Group

(1) Daily charter rates are gross, unless stated otherwise. Amounts set out for current daily charter rate are the amounts contained in the charter contracts.

(2) Charter terms and expiration dates are based on the earliest date charters could expire.

(3) Upon redelivery of each vessel from ZIM between March 2021 and October 2021, each vessel will commence a charter for a period of approximately 10 years, with MSC at a daily rate of $33,000. Until then the daily charter rate of Cape Akritas and Cape Kortia will be $34,750 and the daily charter rate of Cape Sounio and Cape Tainaro will be $38,000.

(4) The daily rate of $39,600 will apply from April 1, 2021 for Yantian and Cosco Hellas and from May 1, 2021 for Beijing. Until the aforementioned dates the vessels will be chartered at an undisclosed daily rate.

(5) This charter rate will be earned by MSC Azov until December 2, 2023. From the aforementioned date until the expiry of the charter, the daily rate will be $35,300.

(6) This charter rate will be earned by MSC Amalfi until March 16, 2024. From the aforementioned date until the expiry of the charter, the daily rate will be $35,300.

(7) This charter rate will be earned by MSC Ajaccio until February 1, 2024. From the aforementioned date until the expiry of the charter, the daily rate will be $35,300.

(8) This charter rate will be earned by MSC Athens until January 29, 2023. From the aforementioned date until the expiry of the charter, the daily rate will be $35,300.

(9) This charter rate will be earned by MSC Athos until February 24, 2023. From the aforementioned date until the expiry of the charter, the daily rate will be $35,300.

(10) This charter rate will be earned by Navarino from April 15, 2021. Until then the daily charter rate will be $23,000.

(11) From April 9, 2021, the daily rate of Maersk Kleven is a base rate of $17,000, adjusted pursuant to the terms of a 50:50 profit/loss sharing mechanism based on market conditions with a minimum charter rate of $12,000 and a maximum charter rate of $25,000.

(12) From April 25, 2021, the daily rate of Maersk Kotka is a base rate of $17,000, adjusted pursuant to the terms of a 50:50 profit/loss sharing mechanism based on market conditions with a minimum charter rate of $12,000 and a maximum charter rate of $25,000.

(13) This charter rate will be earned by Kure from March 23, 2021. Until then the daily charter rate will be $9,500.

(14) The daily rate for Sealand Washington, Sealand Michigan, Sealand Illinois, Maersk Kolkata, Maersk Kingston and Maersk Kalamata is a base rate of $16,000, adjusted pursuant to the terms of a 50:50 profit/loss sharing mechanism based on market conditions with a minimum charter rate of $12,000 and a maximum charter rate of $25,000.

(15) The amounts in the table reflect the current charter terms, giving effect to our agreement with ZIM under its 2014 restructuring plan. Based on this agreement, we have been granted charter extensions and have been issued equity securities representing 1.2% of ZIM’s equity and approximately $8.2 million in interest bearing notes maturing in 2023. In May 2020, the Company exercised its option to extend the charters of ZIM New York and ZIM Shanghai for a one year period at market rate plus $1,100 per day per vessel while the notes remain outstanding. The rate for this sixth optional year has been determined at $14,438 per day.

(16) This charter rate will be earned by Vulpecula from March 28, 2021. Until then the daily charter rate will be $7,000.

(17) This charter rate will be earned by Vela from February 13, 2021. Until then the daily charter rate will be $7,950.

(18) This charter rate will be earned by Lakonia from February 24, 2021. Until then the daily charter rate will be $7,500.

(19) This charter rate will be earned by Areopolis from March 3, 2021. Until then the daily charter rate will be $7,500.

(20) This charter rate will be earned by Luebeck from February 19, 2021. Until then the daily charter rate will be $6,200.

(21) Based on latest shipyard construction schedule, subject to change.

(i) Denotes vessels acquired pursuant to the Framework Deed. The Company holds an equity interest ranging between 25% and 49% in each of the vessel-owning entities.

(ii) Denotes vessels subject to a sale and leaseback transaction.

(*) Denotes charterer’s identity and/or current daily charter rates and/or charter expiration dates, which are treated as confidential.

Consolidated Statements of Income

Year ended December 31, Three-month period ended

December 31, (Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars,

except share and per share amounts)



2019 2020 2019 2020 (Audited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) REVENUES: Voyage revenue $ 478,109 $ 460,319 $ 124,468 $ 119,143 EXPENSES: Voyage expenses (5,291 ) (7,372 ) (2,111 ) (989 ) Voyage expenses – related parties (5,282 ) (6,516 ) (1,672 ) (1,763 ) Vessels' operating expenses (116,101 ) (117,054 ) (28,779 ) (32,055 ) General and administrative expenses (5,551 ) (7,360 ) (1,436 ) (2,059 ) Management fees - related parties (21,319 ) (21,616 ) (5,155 ) (5,593 ) General and administrative expenses - non-cash component (3,879 ) (3,655 ) (1,426 ) (1,239 ) Amortization of dry-docking and special survey costs (8,948 ) (9,056 ) (2,211 ) (2,291 ) Depreciation (113,462 ) (108,700 ) (28,381 ) (27,082 ) Gain (Loss) on sale / disposal of vessels, net (19,589 ) (79,120 ) (689 ) 499 Loss on vessels held for sale (2,495 ) (7,665 ) (2,495 ) (7,665 ) Vessels’ impairment loss (3,042 ) (31,577 ) - - Foreign exchange gains / (losses) (27 ) (300 ) 1 (97 ) Operating income $ 173,123 $ 60,328 $ 50,114 $ 38,809 OTHER INCOME / (EXPENSES): Interest income $ 3,349 $ 1,827 $ 837 $ 363 Interest and finance costs (89,007 ) (68,702 ) (19,665 ) (17,250 ) Swaps’ breakage cost, net (16 ) (6 ) - - Income from equity method investments 11,369 16,195 3,960 3,994 Other 784 1,181 223 713 Gain (Loss) on derivative instruments (603 ) (1,946 ) 418 446 Total other expenses, net $ (74,124 ) $ (51,451 ) $ (14,227 ) $ (11,734 ) Net Income $ 98,999 $ 8,877 $ 35,887 $ 27,075 Earnings allocated to Preferred Stock (31,269 ) (31,082 ) (7,817 ) (7,767 ) Gain on retirement of Preferred Stock - 619 - - Net Income / (Loss) available to common stockholders $ 67,730 $ (21,586 ) $ 28,070 $ 19,308 Earnings / (Losses) per common share, basic and diluted $ 0.59 $ (0.18 ) $ 0.24 $ 0.16 Weighted average number of shares, basic and diluted 115,747,452 120,696,130 118,724,718 121,817,769



