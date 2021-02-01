 

DGAP-News Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA anticipates significant negative impact on 2021 net income from accelerated COVID-19 related excess mortality of dialysis patients; confirms mid-term targets

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
01.02.2021, 22:52   

DGAP-News: Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Forecast
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA anticipates significant negative impact on 2021 net income from accelerated COVID-19 related excess mortality of dialysis patients; confirms mid-term targets

01.02.2021 / 22:52
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

February 1, 2021

Fresenius Medical Care anticipates significant negative impact on 2021 net income from accelerated COVID-19 related excess mortality of dialysis patients; confirms mid-term targets

- Based on preliminary numbers financial targets for 2020 achieved with net income slightly above the top end of the target range

- Reported earnings in Q4 impacted by macro-economic driven impairment in the Latin America segment

- Accelerated COVID-19 related excess mortality of dialysis patients and continued related higher direct costs negatively affects 2021 business development

- Relevant further developments, including effects of adoption and speed of the roll out of vaccinations and availability of government support, are closely monitored and analyzed

- Cost-base adjustments and restructuring initiatives under evaluation

- Mid-term targets confirmed as defined in October 2020

Throughout 2020, Fresenius Medical Care, the world's leading provider of products and services for individuals with renal diseases, reported COVID-19 affecting patients with advanced kidney disease and, in particular, the severity of illness resulting in an increased mortality. The excess mortality trend significantly accelerated in the U.S. and in EMEA in particular in November and December 2020 and accumulated to approximately 10,000 patients in 2020 over the pre-pandemic baseline.

In order to protect patients during the COVID-19 pandemic and maintain safe operations in the Company's more than 4,000 dialysis centers and 45 manufacturing sites, comprehensive measures had been taken. These measures included the provision of personal protective equipment for employees and patients as well as higher compensation for employees working in the isolation clinics. These measures have resulted in significantly increased costs in the Dialysis Services business, which in 2020 was largely compensated by governmental support, in particular in the U.S., accelerated efficiency measures and a strong products business development.

