City Office REIT Announces Tax Treatment of 2020 Distributions

City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE: CIO) (“the Company”), today announced the tax treatment of its 2020 distributions to holders of the Company’s common stock and 6.625% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (“Preferred Stock”). The tax information provided below should not be construed as tax advice and shareholders are encouraged to consult with their tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of the Company’s distributions. This information is being provided to assist shareholders with tax reporting requirements related to dividend distributions of taxable income by the Company. Shareholders should review their Forms 1099 as well as other 2020 tax statements that they will receive from their brokerage firms or other institutions to ensure that the statements agree with the information provided below.

The CUSIP number for the Company’s common stock is 178587101.