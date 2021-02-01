 

WPT Industrial REIT Announces Appointment of New Trustee

TORONTO, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (the “REIT”) (TSX:WIR.U, WIR.UN – OTCQX: WPTIF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Lori-Ann Beausoleil to the Board of Trustees of the REIT (the “Board”).

“On behalf of our Board, management team and unitholders, I want to welcome Lori-Ann to WPT Industrial REIT,” said Scott Frederiksen, Chief Executive Officer and Chair of the Board. “Lori-Ann’s industry experience and expertise make her an excellent addition to the Board, and we are confident she will provide new insights and meaningful contributions to the REIT going forward.”

Ms. Beausoleil is a Partner of PwC Canada (“PwC”), where she is currently the National Leader – Compliance, Ethics and Governance and a Real Estate Advisory Partner, having also previously served as the National Forensic Services Leader, a member of PwC’s Deals Leadership Team and the Consulting and Deals Leader for PwC’s Canadian Real Estate practice. Ms. Beausoleil began her career at PwC in 1988 and became a partner in 1999. With 36 years of experience focused in the real estate industry, Ms. Beausoleil has significant experience working with a variety of real estate corporations and real estate investment trusts. She is also a Chartered Professional Accountant, Chartered Accountant, holds a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Toronto, and is a member of the Canadian Chartered Professional Accountants and the Chartered Professional Accountants of Ontario.

About WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT acquires, develops, manages and owns distribution and logistics properties located in the United States. WPT Industrial, LP (the REIT’s operating subsidiary) indirectly owns or manages a portfolio of properties across 20 U.S. states consisting of approximately 35.6 million square feet of GLA and 108 properties. The REIT pays monthly cash distributions, currently at $0.0633 per Unit, or approximately $0.76 per Unit on an annualized basis, in US funds.

For More Information, please contact:

Scott Frederiksen, Chief Executive Officer 
WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust
Tel: (612) 800-8501

 




Wertpapier


