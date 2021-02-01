Fortune Names Apache Corporation One of the World’s Most Admired Companies

HOUSTON, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apache Corporation (Nasdaq: APA) has been named by FORTUNE magazine as one of the World’s Most Admired Companies.

“We are honored to be recognized by FORTUNE for the fourth consecutive year as one of the World’s Most Admired Companies. I congratulate our team of outstanding employees – hard-working individuals committed to responsibly producing energy to help elevate lives around the world,” said John. J. Christmann IV, Apache’s chief executive officer and president.