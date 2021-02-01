 

Fortune Names Apache Corporation One of the World’s Most Admired Companies

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.02.2021, 22:46  |  45   |   |   

HOUSTON, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apache Corporation (Nasdaq: APA) has been named by FORTUNE magazine as one of the World’s Most Admired Companies.

“We are honored to be recognized by FORTUNE for the fourth consecutive year as one of the World’s Most Admired Companies. I congratulate our team of outstanding employees – hard-working individuals committed to responsibly producing energy to help elevate lives around the world,” said John. J. Christmann IV, Apache’s chief executive officer and president.

To determine the best-regarded companies in 52 industries, Korn Ferry asked executives, directors, and analysts to rate enterprises in their own industry on nine criteria, from investment value and quality of management and products to social responsibility and ability to attract talent. A company’s score must rank in the top half of its industry survey to be listed. For a complete list of rankings, visit fortune.com.

About Apache

Apache Corporation is an oil and gas exploration and production company with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. Apache posts announcements, operational updates, investor information and press releases on its website, www.apachecorp.com. Specific information concerning Suriname, ESG performance and other investor-related topics are posted at investor.apachecorp.com.

Contacts
Investor:  (281) 302-2286 Gary Clark
Media: (713) 296-7276  Alexandra Franceschi
Website:   www.apachecorp.com 



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Fortune Names Apache Corporation One of the World’s Most Admired Companies HOUSTON, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Apache Corporation (Nasdaq: APA) has been named by FORTUNE magazine as one of the World’s Most Admired Companies. “We are honored to be recognized by FORTUNE for the fourth consecutive year as one of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Agora Announces Private Placement Financing of US$250 Million
Compass Lexecon Launches Competition Policy Practice in Milan
Valneva Announces UK Government Exercise of Option for 40 Million Doses of its Inactivated, ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Announces Trading Volumes Grew 2.4x Month over Month ...
NIO Inc. Provides January 2021 Delivery Update
Matinas BioPharma Announces Topline Results from ENHANCE-IT Study of LYPDISO Against Vascepa
VSBLTY AND SYNQ PARTNER TO PROVIDE PUBLIC HEALTH SAFETY, SECURITY TECHNOLOGY FOR VICTORIA, BC ...
Coherus BioSciences to expand late-stage pipeline to immuno-oncology with in-license of Junshi ...
Castor Maritime Inc. Announces Vessel Acquisition
Pfizer and BioNTech Publish Preclinical Data from Investigational COVID-19 Vaccine Program in ...
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Plug Power Exceeds 2020 Guidance and Raises Targets for 2021 and 2024
Nokia and Elisa push network boundaries with world’s first 1T deployment
Agora Announces Private Placement Financing of US$250 Million
Clean Power's PowerTap Signs Definitive Agreement with Andretti Group to Both Install At Existing ...
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
21.01.21
Apache Corporation Provides Fourth-Quarter Supplemental Information and Schedules Results Conference Call for Feb. 25, at 10 A.M. Central Time
14.01.21
Apache Corporation Announces Fourth Consecutive Oil Discovery in Block 58 Offshore Suriname at Keskesi East-1 Well
04.01.21
Apache Corporation Announces Creation of Holding Company Structure; Holding Company to be Named APA Corporation

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
01.12.20
17
Apache - einer der ausgebombten Ölförderer der Corona-Krise