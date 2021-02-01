Advance Auto Parts Announces Dates for Q4 and Full Year 2020 Earnings Release and Publication of Investor Presentation

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE: AAP), a leading automotive aftermarket parts provider in North America that serves both professional installer and do-it-yourself customers, will report its fourth quarter and full year 2020 results before the market opens on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. Interested parties can listen to the event via a webcast scheduled to begin at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, Feb.16, 2021. The webcast will be accessible via the Investor Relations page of the company’s website (ir.AdvanceAutoParts.com).

To join by phone, please pre-register online for dial-in and passcode information. Upon registering, participants will receive a confirmation with call details and a registrant ID. While registration is open through the live call, the company suggests registering a day in advance or at minimum 10 minutes before the start of the call. A replay of the conference call will be available on the Advance website for one year.