Kilroy Realty Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter Financial Results

Collected 96% of contractual fourth quarter rent billings across all property types, including 98% from office and life science tenants. Excluding rent relief provided to certain tenants, collected 97% across all property types, including 98% from office and life science tenants The collection rate for January across all property types was 95%, including 97% from office and life science tenants, as of the date of this release. Excluding rent relief provided to certain tenants, collected 96% across all property types, including 97% from office and life science tenants

Limited lease expiration exposure with an average of approximately 6.3% of total rentable square feet expiring per year through 2025

Balance Sheet / Liquidity Highlights

As of the date of this release, the company had approximately $1.5 billion of total liquidity comprised of approximately $700.0 million of cash and cash equivalents on hand and full availability under the $750.0 million revolving credit facility

No significant debt maturities until 2023, excluding the company’s revolving credit facility, which matures in the third quarter of 2022

Weighted average debt maturity of approximately 7.2 years

Development

$1.6 billion of projects under development 89% leased across office and life science space As of the date of this release, all in-process projects were under active construction Remaining spending to complete the projects of approximately $500.0 million, fully funded with cash on hand



Fourth Quarter Highlights

Financial Results

Net income available to common stockholders per share of $0.67

Funds from operations available to common stockholders and unitholders (“FFO”) per share of $0.95 Both net income available to common stockholders per share and FFO per share included a $0.03 per share net charge primarily due to co-working, advertising and residential tenant creditworthiness as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic

Revenues increased to $229.3 million, including the charge noted above

Stabilized Portfolio

Stabilized portfolio was 91.2% occupied and 94.3% leased at December 31, 2020

Signed approximately 60,945 square feet of new or renewing leases GAAP and cash rents increased approximately 28.4% and 13.9%, respectively, from prior levels



Dispositions

In December, completed the sale of an approximately 87,000 square foot operating property in the Mountain View submarket of the San Francisco Bay Area for gross proceeds of $75.9 million, or $871 per square foot, and a GAAP gain on sale of operating properties of $35.5 million

Development

In November, completed construction on and added Netflix // On Vine, an approximately 361,000 square foot office development project located in Hollywood, CA to the stabilized portfolio. The project is 100% leased to Netflix, Inc.

Full Year 2020 Highlights

Fully stabilized The Exchange on 16th, a $585.0 million, approximately 750,000 square foot office development project, located in the Mission Bay district of San Francisco. The office component is 100% leased to Dropbox

Completed construction on $1.0 billion of office projects that were delivered or turned over to tenants for tenant improvements, a record year Netflix // On Vine, a $300.0 million office project, located in the Hollywood submarket of Los Angeles; the project is 100% leased to Netflix, Inc. 333 Dexter, a $410.0 million office project in Seattle; the project is 100% leased to a Fortune 50 publicly traded company One Paseo Office, a $205.0 million component of our One Paseo mixed-use project in the Del Mar submarket of San Diego, which is 93% leased 9455 Towne Centre Drive, a $105.0 million office project located in the University Towne Center submarket of San Diego; the project is 100% leased to a Fortune 50 publicly traded company

Completed construction on $245.0 million, or 371 units, at the residential development of our One Paseo mixed-use project in the Del Mar submarket of San Diego, which are 51% leased

Increased the annual dividend on the company’s common stock by 3.1% to $2.00 per share

Fully physically settled equity forward sale agreements in connection with the February 2020 common stock public offering of 5,750,000 shares priced at $86.00 per share and 3,147,110 shares of common stock in connection with a forward transaction under the ATM program Generated aggregate net proceeds of $722.2 million

Issued $775.0 million of debt across two transactions Private placement of $350.0 million, 10-year, 4.270% senior unsecured notes Public offering of $425.0 million, 12-year, 2.500% senior unsecured green bonds

Completed the sale of an approximately 87,000 square foot operating property in the Mountain View submarket of the San Francisco Bay Area for gross proceeds of $75.9 million, or $871 per square foot

Executed 731,000 square feet of leases, including development properties, with strong increases in rental rates compared to prior rates GAAP and cash rents increased approximately 36.5% and 18.4%, respectively, from prior levels

Maintained industry leadership position in sustainability, including repeat awards from GRESB, NAREIT, the EPA and Green Lease Leaders Achieved Carbon Neutral Operations in 2020; KRC was the first North American REIT to make this commitment Largest Fitwel portfolio among all non-government organizations in the world Listed in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for the fourth year and included in the Bloomberg Gender Equality Index



Results for the Quarter Ended December 31, 2020

For the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020, KRC reported net income available to common stockholders of $78.6 million, or $0.67 per share, including a $0.31 per share gain on sale of operating properties, compared to $72.5 million, or $0.67 per share, in the fourth quarter of 2019, including a $0.28 per share gain on sale of operating properties. FFO in the fourth quarter of 2020 was $112.7 million, or $0.95 per share, compared to $109.5 million, or $1.00 per share, in the fourth quarter of 2019. Current period net income available to common stockholders and FFO per share included a $0.03 per share net charge primarily due to co-working, advertising and residential tenant creditworthiness related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

All per share amounts in this report are presented on a diluted basis.

Conference Call and Audio Webcast

KRC management will discuss fourth quarter results and the current business environment during the company’s February 2, 2021 earnings conference call. The call will begin at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time and last approximately one hour. Those interested in listening via the Internet can access the conference call at https://services.choruscall.com/links/krc210202.html. It may be necessary to download audio software to hear the conference call. Those interested in listening via telephone can access the conference call at (866) 312-7299. International callers should dial (412) 317-1070. In order to bypass speaking to the operator on the day of the call, please pre-register anytime at https://dpregister.com/sreg/10148263/d9a945fc41. A replay of the conference call will be available via telephone on February 2, 2021 through February 9, 2021 by dialing (877) 344-7529 and entering passcode 10148263. International callers should dial (412) 317-0088 and enter the same passcode. The replay will also be available on our website at http://investors.kilroyrealty.com/shareholders/conference-calls/defaul ....

About Kilroy Realty Corporation

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the “company”, “KRC”) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design. As pioneers and innovators in the creation of a more sustainable real estate industry, the company’s approach to modern business environments helps drive creativity, productivity and employee retention for some of the world’s leading technology, entertainment, life science and business services companies.

KRC is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index with more than seven decades of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use projects.

As of December 31, 2020, KRC’s stabilized portfolio totaled approximately 14.6 million square feet of primarily office and life science space that was 91.2% occupied and 94.3% leased. The company also had 808 residential units in Hollywood and San Diego, which had a quarterly average occupancy of 89.5% and 50.4%, respectively. In addition, KRC had six in-process development projects with an estimated total investment of $1.6 billion, totaling approximately 1.9 million square feet of office and life science space. The office and life science space was 89% leased.

A Leader in Sustainability and Commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility

KRC is listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index and has been recognized by industry organizations around the world. KRC’s stabilized portfolio was 68% LEED certified and 39% Fitwel certified, the highest of any non-government organization, as of December 31, 2020.

The company has been recognized by GRESB, the Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark, as the listed sustainability leader in the Americas for six of the last seven years. Other honors have included the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trust’s (NAREIT) Leader in the Light award for six consecutive years and ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year for seven years as well as ENERGY STAR’s highest honor of Sustained Excellence, for the past five years.

A big part of the company’s foundation is its commitment to enhancing employee growth, satisfaction and wellness while maintaining a diverse and thriving culture. For the second year in a row, the company has been named to Bloomberg’s Gender Equality Index—recognizing companies committed to supporting gender equality through policy development, representation, and transparency.

More information is available at http://www.kilroyrealty.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations, beliefs and assumptions, and are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to uncertainties, risks, changes in circumstances, trends and factors that are difficult to predict, many of which are outside of our control. Accordingly, actual performance, results and events may vary materially from those indicated or implied in the forward-looking statements, and you should not rely on the forward-looking statements as predictions of future performance, results or events. Numerous factors could cause actual future performance, results and events to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements, including, among others: global market and general economic conditions and their effect on our liquidity and financial conditions and those of our tenants; adverse economic or real estate conditions generally, and specifically, in the States of California and Washington; risks associated with our investment in real estate assets, which are illiquid, and with trends in the real estate industry; defaults on or non-renewal of leases by tenants; any significant downturn in tenants’ businesses; our ability to re-lease property at or above current market rates; costs to comply with government regulations, including environmental remediation; the availability of cash for distribution and debt service and exposure to risk of default under debt obligations; increases in interest rates and our ability to manage interest rate exposure; the availability of financing on attractive terms or at all, which may adversely impact our future interest expense and our ability to pursue development, redevelopment and acquisition opportunities and refinance existing debt; a decline in real estate asset valuations, which may limit our ability to dispose of assets at attractive prices or obtain or maintain debt financing, and which may result in write-offs or impairment charges; significant competition, which may decrease the occupancy and rental rates of properties; potential losses that may not be covered by insurance; the ability to successfully complete acquisitions and dispositions on announced terms; the ability to successfully operate acquired, developed and redeveloped properties; the ability to successfully complete development and redevelopment projects on schedule and within budgeted amounts; delays or refusals in obtaining all necessary zoning, land use and other required entitlements, governmental permits and authorizations for our development and redevelopment properties; increases in anticipated capital expenditures, tenant improvement and/or leasing costs; defaults on leases for land on which some of our properties are located; adverse changes to, or enactment or implementations of, tax laws or other applicable laws, regulations or legislation, as well as business and consumer reactions to such changes; risks associated with joint venture investments, including our lack of sole decision-making authority, our reliance on co-venturers’ financial condition and disputes between us and our co-venturers; environmental uncertainties and risks related to natural disasters; our ability to maintain our status as a REIT; and uncertainties regarding the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and restrictions intended to prevent its spread, on our business and the economy generally. These factors are not exhaustive and additional factors could adversely affect our business and financial performance. For a discussion of additional factors that could materially adversely affect our business and financial performance, see the factors included under the caption “Risk Factors” in our quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the period ending September 30, 2020 and in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements are based on currently available information and speak only as of the dates on which they are made. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statement made in this press release that becomes untrue because of subsequent events, new information or otherwise, except to the extent we are required to do so in connection with our ongoing requirements under federal securities laws.

KILROY REALTY CORPORATION SUMMARY OF QUARTERLY RESULTS (unaudited; in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenues $ 229,332 $ 220,235 $ 898,397 $ 837,454 Net income available to common stockholders $ 78,642 $ 72,500 $ 187,105 $ 195,443 Weighted average common shares outstanding – basic 115,730 106,013 113,241 103,201 Weighted average common shares outstanding – diluted 116,243 106,748 113,720 103,849 Net income available to common stockholders per share – basic $ 0.67 $ 0.68 $ 1.63 $ 1.87 Net income available to common stockholders per share – diluted $ 0.67 $ 0.67 $ 1.63 $ 1.86 Funds From Operations (1)(2) $ 112,703 $ 109,518 $ 433,356 $ 418,478 Weighted average common shares/units outstanding – basic (3) 118,330 109,138 116,233 106,342 Weighted average common shares/units outstanding – diluted (4) 118,843 109,872 116,711 106,991 Funds From Operations per common share/unit – basic (2) $ 0.95 $ 1.00 $ 3.73 $ 3.94 Funds From Operations per common share/unit – diluted (2) $ 0.95 $ 1.00 $ 3.71 $ 3.91 Common shares outstanding at end of period 116,036 106,016 Common partnership units outstanding at end of period 1,151 2,023 Total common shares and units outstanding at end of period 117,187 108,039 December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Stabilized office portfolio occupancy rates: (5) Greater Los Angeles 88.1 % 95.2 % San Diego County 85.2 % 89.7 % San Francisco Bay Area 94.5 % 95.0 % Greater Seattle 94.7 % 97.7 % Weighted average total 91.2 % 94.6 % Total square feet of stabilized office properties owned at end of period: (5) Greater Los Angeles 4,395 4,026 San Diego County 2,147 2,048 San Francisco Bay Area 6,276 5,600 Greater Seattle 1,802 1,802 Total 14,620 13,476

________________________

(1) Reconciliation of Net income available to common stockholders to Funds From Operations available to common stockholders and unitholders and management statement on Funds From Operations are included after the Consolidated Statements of Operations. (2) Reported amounts are attributable to common stockholders, common unitholders, and restricted stock unitholders. (3) Calculated based on weighted average shares outstanding including participating share-based awards (i.e. nonvested stock and certain time based restricted stock units) and assuming the exchange of all common limited partnership units outstanding. (4) Calculated based on weighted average shares outstanding including participating and non-participating share-based awards, dilutive impact of stock options and contingently issuable shares, and assuming the exchange of all common limited partnership units outstanding. (5) Occupancy percentages and total square feet reported are based on the company’s stabilized office portfolio for the periods presented. Occupancy percentages and total square feet shown for December 31, 2019 include the office properties that were sold subsequent to December 31, 2019.

KILROY REALTY CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited; in thousands) December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 ASSETS REAL ESTATE ASSETS: Land and improvements $ 1,628,848 $ 1,466,166 Buildings and improvements 6,783,092 5,866,477 Undeveloped land and construction in progress 1,778,106 2,296,130 Total real estate assets held for investment 10,190,046 9,628,773 Accumulated depreciation and amortization (1,798,646 ) (1,561,361 ) Total real estate assets held for investment, net 8,391,400 8,067,412 Cash and cash equivalents 731,991 60,044 Restricted cash 91,139 16,300 Marketable securities 27,481 27,098 Current receivables, net 12,007 26,489 Deferred rent receivables, net 386,658 337,937 Deferred leasing costs and acquisition-related intangible assets, net 210,949 212,805 Right of use ground lease assets 95,523 96,348 Prepaid expenses and other assets, net 53,560 55,661 TOTAL ASSETS $ 10,000,708 $ 8,900,094 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY LIABILITIES: Secured debt, net $ 253,582 $ 258,593 Unsecured debt, net 3,670,099 3,049,185 Unsecured line of credit — 245,000 Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities 445,100 418,848 Ground lease liabilities 97,778 98,400 Accrued dividends and distributions 59,431 53,219 Deferred revenue and acquisition-related intangible liabilities, net 128,523 139,488 Rents received in advance and tenant security deposits 68,874 66,503 Total liabilities 4,723,387 4,329,236 EQUITY: Stockholders’ Equity Common stock 1,160 1,060 Additional paid-in capital 5,131,916 4,350,917 Distributions in excess of earnings (103,133 ) (58,467 ) Total stockholders’ equity 5,029,943 4,293,510 Noncontrolling Interests Common units of the Operating Partnership 49,875 81,917 Noncontrolling interests in consolidated property partnerships 197,503 195,431 Total noncontrolling interests 247,378 277,348 Total equity 5,277,321 4,570,858 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 10,000,708 $ 8,900,094

KILROY REALTY CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited; in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 REVENUES Rental income $ 228,195 $ 217,140 $ 892,306 $ 826,472 Other property income 1,137 3,095 6,091 10,982 Total revenues 229,332 220,235 898,397 837,454 EXPENSES Property expenses 39,070 42,044 155,118 160,037 Real estate taxes 24,294 21,534 92,218 78,097 Ground leases 2,125 1,978 8,891 8,113 General and administrative expenses 23,085 22,365 99,264 88,139 Leasing costs 721 2,016 4,493 7,615 Depreciation and amortization 72,990 69,513 299,308 273,130 Total expenses 162,285 159,450 659,292 615,131 OTHER INCOME (EXPENSES) Interest income and other net investment gain 1,845 1,436 3,424 4,641 Interest expense (20,976 ) (13,932 ) (70,772 ) (48,537 ) Gains on sales of depreciable operating properties 35,536 29,633 35,536 36,802 Total other income (expenses) 16,405 17,137 (31,812 ) (7,094 ) NET INCOME 83,452 77,922 207,293 215,229 Net income attributable to noncontrolling common units of the Operating Partnership (1,012 ) (1,343 ) (2,869 ) (3,766 ) Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests in consolidated property partnerships (3,798 ) (4,079 ) (17,319 ) (16,020 ) Total income attributable to noncontrolling interests (4,810 ) (5,422 ) (20,188 ) (19,786 ) NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ 78,642 $ 72,500 $ 187,105 $ 195,443 Weighted average common shares outstanding – basic 115,730 106,013 113,241 103,201 Weighted average common shares outstanding – diluted 116,243 106,748 113,720 103,849 Net income available to common stockholders per share – basic $ 0.67 $ 0.68 $ 1.63 $ 1.87 Net income available to common stockholders per share – diluted $ 0.67 $ 0.67 $ 1.63 $ 1.86

KILROY REALTY CORPORATION FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS (unaudited; in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income available to common stockholders $ 78,642 $ 72,500 $ 187,105 $ 195,443 Adjustments: Net income attributable to noncontrolling common units of the Operating Partnership 1,012 1,343 2,869 3,766 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests in consolidated property partnerships 3,798 4,079 17,319 16,020 Depreciation and amortization of real estate assets 71,512 68,078 290,353 268,045 Gains on sales of depreciable real estate (35,536 ) (29,633 ) (35,536 ) (36,802 ) Funds From Operations attributable to noncontrolling interests in consolidated property partnerships (6,725 ) (6,849 ) (28,754 ) (27,994 ) Funds From Operations(1)(2)(3) $ 112,703 $ 109,518 $ 433,356 $ 418,478 Weighted average common shares/units outstanding – basic (4) 118,330 109,138 116,233 106,342 Weighted average common shares/units outstanding – diluted (5) 118,843 109,872 116,711 106,991 Funds From Operations per common share/unit – basic (2) $ 0.95 $ 1.00 $ 3.73 $ 3.94 Funds From Operations per common share/unit – diluted (2) $ 0.95 $ 1.00 $ 3.71 $ 3.91

________________________

(1) We calculate Funds From Operations available to common stockholders and common unitholders (“FFO”) in accordance with the 2018 Restated White Paper on FFO approved by the Board of Governors of NAREIT. The White Paper defines FFO as net income or loss calculated in accordance with GAAP, excluding extraordinary items, as defined by GAAP, gains and losses from sales of depreciable real estate and impairment write-downs associated with depreciable real estate, plus real estate-related depreciation and amortization (excluding amortization of deferred financing costs and depreciation of non-real estate assets) and after adjustment for unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures. Our calculation of FFO includes the amortization of deferred revenue related to tenant-funded tenant improvements and excludes the depreciation of the related tenant improvement assets. We also add back net income attributable to noncontrolling common units of the Operating Partnership because we report FFO attributable to common stockholders and common unitholders. We believe that FFO is a useful supplemental measure of our operating performance. The exclusion from FFO of gains and losses from the sale of operating real estate assets allows investors and analysts to readily identify the operating results of the assets that form the core of our activity and assists in comparing those operating results between periods. Also, because FFO is generally recognized as the industry standard for reporting the operations of REITs, it facilitates comparisons of operating performance to other REITs. However, other REITs may use different methodologies to calculate FFO, and accordingly, our FFO may not be comparable to all other REITs. Implicit in historical cost accounting for real estate assets in accordance with GAAP is the assumption that the value of real estate assets diminishes predictably over time. Since real estate values have historically risen or fallen with market conditions, many industry investors and analysts have considered presentations of operating results for real estate companies using historical cost accounting alone to be insufficient. Because FFO excludes depreciation and amortization of real estate assets, we believe that FFO along with the required GAAP presentations provides a more complete measurement of our performance relative to our competitors and a more appropriate basis on which to make decisions involving operating, financing and investing activities than the required GAAP presentations alone would provide. However, FFO should not be viewed as an alternative measure of our operating performance because it does not reflect either depreciation and amortization costs or the level of capital expenditures and leasing costs necessary to maintain the operating performance of our properties, which are significant economic costs and could materially impact our results from operations. (2) Reported amounts are attributable to common stockholders, common unitholders, and restricted stock unitholders. (3) FFO available to common stockholders and unitholders includes amortization of deferred revenue related to tenant-funded tenant improvements of $5.1 million and $4.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively, and $22.5 million and $19.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively. (4) Calculated based on weighted average shares outstanding including participating share-based awards (i.e. nonvested stock and certain time based restricted stock units) and assuming the exchange of all common limited partnership units outstanding. (5) Calculated based on weighted average shares outstanding including participating and non-participating share-based awards, dilutive impact of stock options and contingently issuable shares, and assuming the exchange of all common limited partnership units outstanding.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210201005950/en/